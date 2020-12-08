 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Blasts damage two Polish markets in the Netherlands. Blasts in nether regions blamed on Polish sausages   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These Cyberpunk 2077 glitches are getting out of hand. CD Projekt Red really should have fixed these before launch
 
gaspode
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Turf wars between dodgy businessmen?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look Polish, people.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aww, shiat, the terrorists meant to set the alarm for 3 o'clock PM!!
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, but will anything be shiny for Christmas without Polish?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this some sort of sausage party?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Begun, the pierogi wars have.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is this some sort of sausage party?


It has nothing at all to do with sausage, and everything to do with cabbage.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two stores with the same name blow up in the same morning. Don't know if there is a connection. Come on.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jewish lightning in Polish markets?
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
farking brexiters just hate the poles beyond reason.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If those Polish markets aren't finished, they could now use some polishing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: Jewish lightning in Polish markets?


I was thinking more like Jewish tsunami.
 
