 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Europe to revive international night train links. Pan-European Thunderbird railroad, Continental Colt-45 Express still under development   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Germany, night train connections, Europe, Berlin, European rail companies, German rail company Deutsche Bahn, international connections, continent's network  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 2:37 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are awesome -- I was really sad to see how many had been cut over the past few years. Pressure from intra-European air carriers really did them in, but IMHO there is no real competition for trains in Europe (even if the climate impact of flying were negligible).

Why would I want to go stand in crowded, homegeneous, nasty airports for hours just to fly for 90 minutes on a cramped A320 (I can do that in America)....when I could cross the continent in 8-12 hours while eating decent food and sleeping, taking me from one city center to another, with great scenery in the afternoon and morning?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French won't participate unless they rename it "Chien Fou".
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nightrain
Youtube VMDljoM5JFI
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love that Urban Legend of Ernest Gallo hopping in his limo at 3AM and for some cheap amusement, getting the chauffeur to take him around the sketchier parts of Modesto, and whenever he saw a few stumble-bums, he'd roll down the window, and call out: "What's the word?"

Anyone, who answered: "Thunderbird!",he'd hand them a free bottle of Gallo's worst. :P
 
frankb00th
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Robbie Tronco - Night Train (Original)
Youtube lUNVHNrBuPk
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how much Covid has decreased people's willingness to fly and increased their willingness to get a sleeper cabin to themselves on a train.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good news for vampires!
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Being able to go city to city and being dropped off right in the heart of the city is one of the huge benefits to European rail travel.  Its the absolute best.  Ive been on some awesome night trains across Europe, and, of course, some really strange ones.

I have to say I lament the end of the European Rail Guide put out by Thomas Cook.  I used to enjoy reading that if only to dream of trips.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freakay: Being able to go city to city and being dropped off right in the heart of the city is one of the huge benefits to European rail travel.  Its the absolute best.  Ive been on some awesome night trains across Europe, and, of course, some really strange ones.

I have to say I lament the end of the European Rail Guide put out by Thomas Cook.  I used to enjoy reading that if only to dream of trips.


And of course i should have done my homework.

https://www.europeanrailtimetable.eu/​a​bout-us-33-c.asp
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rush - A Passage To Bangkok
Youtube zaC041pQl4I
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eurotrip Funny Train scene!
Youtube 1wJTwf6w6pg
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
James Brown performs "Night Train" on the TAMI Show (Live)
Youtube ZF_rZrH4yBY
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: These are awesome


I thought that too, until I tried the night train from Paris to Madrid.  That was when I learned that, private compartment or not, a train from Paris to Madrid makes a lot of screechy noisy stops at lots of mountainous Spanish towns that you did not know existed, until they wake you up.

High speed European rail links?  Yes please.  Overnight sleeper trains?  Never again.  Also the food was not good, it sucked.  The train car was OK, but if you are a light sleeper, don't do it.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1wJTwf6w​6pg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I was on an overnight between Belgium and Austria through Germany once, and was psyched because as we left the station i was in a cubicle by myself.  I shut the door, put my bags on my seat next to me, and sort of stretched out to sleep.  I woke up to the sound of "Passports...passports..." and noticed there were two eastern european looking guys sitting there with one seat between them, looking like the CCCP news guys on SCTV.  No smile, no frown, no nothing.  I showed my passport, acted like nothing was up, closed my eyes, prayed that I was not going to get assaulted, and fell asleep.  I woke up with the sun before Salzburg, and they were gone.  I enjoyed the train through the mountains...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Visage - Night Train Official Video HD
Youtube hH_i7GKCIDk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Burial_Nite Train
Youtube Ek8D30DidHw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLg​idL​HCSk8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bryan Ferry.Midnight Train.
Youtube jmzUw7po-mI
 
corn-bread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's all business when Night Train pulls into the station.....

(solid effort subby, bravo!)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only they'd fully fund Amtrak, and force the railroads to give priority to passenger traffic....
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.