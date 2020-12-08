 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   'Twas the night before Christmas and in Fauci's house / He'll celebrate 80, holed up with his spouse / The children send greetings by FaceTime and Zoom / To spare their aged parents a virulent doom   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow. He looks great for 80.

ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 680x654]


Vaccine research pron maybe. Where's the farking mask!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cute https://youtu.be/gEg0qfDY7j0
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More research...
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was a pretty damned good headline, subby.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And some more research
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I think we need some more research.
 
