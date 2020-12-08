 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Rudy's star witness was a stripper at a club that was shut down for torturing a man in the basement possibly by making him listen to her speak   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to know so many Downriver Girls like her:

- Pop Baby #1 out before the age of 18
- Pop Baby #2 out with a different daddy a year or two later
- Go to local college and maybe get an associate's degree if you finish at all
- Create nothing but drama for yourself and anybody in your orbit.  Talk about it on the phone all day at work.
- Get drunk every weekend.

They were great, not gonna lie.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... so the "drunk" witness, who once sent a sex video to an ex, used to be a stripper?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just oozes great decision-making skills.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Simply the best!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I miss strippers

Another thing Covid has ruined.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I used to know so many Downriver Girls like her:

- Pop Baby #1 out before the age of 18
- Pop Baby #2 out with a different daddy a year or two later
- Go to local college and maybe get an associate's degree if you finish at all
- Create nothing but drama for yourself and anybody in your orbit.  Talk about it on the phone all day at work.
- Get drunk every weekend.

They were great, not gonna lie.


Downriver girls: not even once
 
yomrfark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: She just oozes great decision-making skills.


I'm sure she probably oozes in other ways too
 
Crankpot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rudy's "accomplishments" this past month are just a run at the title for "best aristocratics joke"
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did she even actually work for Dominion?

I'm not getting a "marketable IT skills" vibe from her.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This whole process has been very light on sex and violence, so kudos to her for providing it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought Fark was sex-positive and opposed to kink-shaming...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Did she even actually work for Dominion?

I'm not getting a "marketable IT skills" vibe from her.


She got her degree from ITT Tech...so there is that.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not going to hold that against her.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of she didn't have this in her background I would be shocked, because of course that's the people that not only are willing to say which things to an audience but WANT to say such things in front of an audience.

/she wants an audience
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dammit, stop trying to make me not like this twunt
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I thought Fark was sex-positive and opposed to kink-shaming...


Kink shaming?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: I'm not getting a "marketable IT skills" vibe from her.


Can she say "turn it off, then back on again?"  If so, then there are jobs open.  At least, that's how I spend a reasonable chunk of my time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: OldRod: Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?

[Fark user image image 736x591]

[Fark user image image 682x571]


Eww
 
snapperhead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
AC/DC - What Do You Do For Money Honey (Official Video)
Youtube 7iF26wKF-_M
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Sgt Otter: I'm not getting a "marketable IT skills" vibe from her.

Can she say "turn it off, then back on again?"  If so, then there are jobs open.  At least, that's how I spend a reasonable chunk of my time.


Camwhoring can sorta be considered to fall under the IT umbrella... no?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only fark.com had a resident adult entertainer who liked to share fun holiday pictures in her profile...
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Best hide the bunny rabbits and boiling pots around that one.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaytkay: OldRod: Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?

[Fark user image image 736x591]

[Fark user image image 682x571]


Those are very 1980s looks. Is she currently in 1985? Because at this point, it would make sense.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail so I now doubt the existence of Rudy Giuliani and I'm happier for that.  Thanks Subby!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Crankpot: Rudy's "accomplishments" this past month are just a run at the title for "best aristocratics joke"


- On screen in an actual motion picture fondling himself
- Hair dye running down his face at a major Press conference
- Audibly farting in court
- Presenting a witness who appeared to be drunk.
- Contracting COVID because he refuses to wear a mask
- Causes a State Legislature to shut down due to him being a plague rat

What did I miss?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I'm not going to hold that against her.


Yeah, no shame in stripping. Glad to see she moved on and (allegedly) got a little education and more viable skills.

But there is shame in joining the Rudy circus. I'm curious if she's a true believer Trumpanzee who saw an opportunity to stick it to the "urban" voters? Or if she was hired for a Veritas-type scam.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: Those are very 1980s

downriver Detroit stripper looks. Is she currently in 1985? Because at this point, it would make sense.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: OldRod: Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?

[Fark user image 736x591]

[Fark user image 682x571]


I googled my new Boss's name and she also came up at that site.....
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Crankpot: Rudy's "accomplishments" this past month are just a run at the title for "best aristocratics joke"

- On screen in an actual motion picture fondling himself
- Hair dye running down his face at a major Press conference
- Audibly farting in court
- Presenting a witness who appeared to be drunk.
- Contracting COVID because he refuses to wear a mask
- Causes a State Legislature to shut down due to him being a plague rat

What did I miss?


Moving his press conference to an alley when the Four Seasons hotel told him to fuq off, and pretending he meant to do that.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lifeless eyes, black eyes...like a doll's eyes
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Did she even actually work for Dominion?

I'm not getting a "marketable IT skills" vibe from her.


I think, amongst al of the tangents that Daily Fail went off on, they managed to mention that it was a temp contract she picked up.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It looks like she is trying way to hard to pull off the Ginger look when she could easily be the much more desirable Mary Ann.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife showed me that video and my first thought was that Cecily Strong had to do her in a skit on SNL, and that was exactly what happened. But it was like Tina Fey doing Palin, so spot on that the line between satire and reality was non-existent.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Crankpot: Rudy's "accomplishments" this past month are just a run at the title for "best aristocratics joke"

- On screen in an actual motion picture fondling himself
- Hair dye running down his face at a major Press conference
- Audibly farting in court
- Presenting a witness who appeared to be drunk.
- Contracting COVID because he refuses to wear a mask
- Causes a State Legislature to shut down due to him being a plague rat

What did I miss?


Rambling incoherent presentations in court
Working for Trump
His bizarre Fowks interviews
embracing and promoting conspiracy theories
Going to Ukraine to "investigate" the Hunter Biden thing
Meeting with Russian and Ukrainian mafioso and sharing pics of it.
butt dialing people
random tweets of passwords and mis-texts to people
Accepting an appointment as  "technology tsar" who has no idea what technology
having absolutely no moral or ethical scruples and NO sense of shame about it..
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who goes to a strip joint in Detroit? Everyone knows you hop the border and hit up the Royal Canadian Ballet in Windsor where the drinking age is 19 and the action is dirtier.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

notyoucoach: It looks like she is trying way to hard to pull off the Ginger look when she could easily be the much more desirable Mary Ann.



She's Snooki, she's always been Snooki, and the best she can pull off is skinny Snooki.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I thought Fark was sex-positive and opposed to kink-shaming...


I don't have a problem with the stripping, more like choosing to dance  at a place that has a basement full of power tools waiting for customers who refuse to sign off on padded credit card receipts.

And the whole, "being a co-conspirator to steal an election."
 
orbister
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We should not be shaming a woman, or discrediting her testimony, for working in the sex industry whether ten years ago or now. We should be discrediting her testimony because it was clearly a load of paranoid, improvised, unsubstantiated ranting.

By the way, how come the worst things about Giuliani are his choice of press conference site and his hair dye and not his attempt to have sex with a fifteen year old?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaytkay: OldRod: Did Rudy find her at that adult store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, or what?

[Fark user image 736x591]

[Fark user image 682x571]


Why the long face?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And these are the people who Republicans want to die on a hill for...
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Crankpot: Rudy's "accomplishments" this past month are just a run at the title for "best aristocratics joke"

- On screen in an actual motion picture fondling himself
- Hair dye running down his face at a major Press conference
- Audibly farting in court
- Presenting a witness who appeared to be drunk.
- Contracting COVID because he refuses to wear a mask
- Causes a State Legislature to shut down due to him being a plague rat

What did I miss?


The presence of someone he believed to be a child while he was fondling himself.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Related news:

She who smelled it got dealt coronavirus.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/12/08/po​l​itics/jenna-ellis-coronavirus/index.ht​ml
 
badplaid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has anyone explained the waist to floor mirror in her kitchen yet?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I used to know so many Downriver Girls like her:

- Pop Baby #1 out before the age of 18
- Pop Baby #2 out with a different daddy a year or two later
- Go to local college and maybe get an associate's degree if you finish at all
- Create nothing but drama for yourself and anybody in your orbit.  Talk about it on the phone all day at work.
- Get drunk every weekend.

They were great, not gonna lie.


Oh I bet she's a tigress in the sack. Life destroyingly awful the rest of the time, but great in the sack. So, so crazy.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I'm not going to hold that against her.


Best not to hold anything against her.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I thought Fark was sex-positive and opposed to kink-shaming...


...opposing kink shaming is ironically Drew's fetish... so I heard.
 
