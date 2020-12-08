 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   Another security person says Trump knows that aliens exist. Subby says that if he really did, Trump would already have blamed them for losing the election   (zdnet.com) divider line
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's going to be really embarrassing is realizing that we made a few simple errors when we examined the Mayan calendar.

We thought Dec 21, 2012 was going to be the end of the world. Turns out that the right date is Dec 12, 2020, and it's actually a reservation for the aliens to stay at Hotel Chichen Itza. Trump kept it a secret because they don't want to stay at Trump Tower instead.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They hate his worthless ass too
 
Threp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We all laughed when he created Spaceforce!!!

Who knew?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's disappointing that they aren't time travelers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He did blame them. He's been trying to build a fence to stop them for years now.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
aliens are real, they come across the borders everyday.  if you mean beings from another world... sure jan.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: What's going to be really embarrassing is realizing that we made a few simple errors when we examined the Mayan calendar.

We thought Dec 21, 2012 was going to be the end of the world. Turns out that the right date is Dec 12, 2020, and it's actually a reservation for the aliens to stay at Hotel Chichen Itza. Trump kept it a secret because they don't want to stay at Trump Tower instead.


Hold on - you're saying the secret to being the most advanced beings in the universe ISN'T to stay at a Holiday Inn Express?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can translate the professor's announcement from Hebrew for you.

"Buy my book!"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Galactic Federation. Israel and the US have been conversing with it for years.

Considering that the US doesn't pay its bills and reneges on all its deals, you'd have to be a pretty dumb advanced species to let the US anywhere near your federation.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They gonna be pissed when they find out what those aliens are up to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Threp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: It's disappointing that they aren't time travelers


[Fark user image 400x400]


Just had to explain to the missus why I started laughing. Nicely done.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 Why do you think he created Space Farce ?   He hates all aliens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Come and take them
//Big Macs
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If aliens existed (like, if we had contact with them) Trump would not keep that secret for even a day.
He can't help himself. He'd be telling everyone he knew.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Earth is the galaxy's Russia.

We lock the doors, refuel and leave.

Rarely sometimes, a little Blackjack and shopping in Las Vegas, but nothing you would notice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Space Force!  Build that space wall.
 
someonelse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's zero chance the buffoon could keep a secret like that, so either it never happened or he didn't understand what he heard.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is really going on to make there assholes so desperate for a diversion that they are resorting to telling baldface extra terrestrial lifeform lies?
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When are we going to implement DNA testing prior to voting to counter the threat of aliens impersonating humans? Im appalled that Democrats haven't done anything to confront this very real threat to our election integrity.  One can only imagine this is driven by electoral self-interest as everyone knows illegal aliens all vote Democrat.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: They gonna be pissed when they find out what those aliens are up to.

[Fark user image 425x371]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As The Jerusalem Post reported, Eshed revealed that there is a Galactic Federation. Israel and the US have been conversing with it for years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought Trump was a lizard person
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size

What if the aliens are using their mind control technology to convert so many people to join Trump's death cult?

I think he'd not want to reveal that.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If aliens existed (like, if we had contact with them) Trump would not keep that secret for even a day.
He can't help himself. He'd be telling everyone he knew.


And he'd be begging them to help him overturn the election
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ganymed - Future World (1979)
Youtube -JMn5C02iyc
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Top-secret info is only given out on a need to know basis.
 
helloyesthisisdog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If aliens existed (like, if we had contact with them) Trump would not keep that secret for even a day.
He can't help himself. He'd be telling everyone he knew.


You KNOW he would try to "make a deal" and kill us all
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Close Encounter - SNL
Youtube PfPdYYsEfAE
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: It's disappointing that they aren't time travelers


[Fark user image image 400x400]


We need to really question people that voted for a dude that failed at running a casino.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I thought Trump was a lizard person


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If these aliens exist, fark these aliens. It's discouraging to realize that a species capable of interstellar travel are working with our world leaders, all like "we don't wanna cause a panic," not realizing that we're all collectively losing our shiat precisely because of our world leaders.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: They gonna be pissed when they find out what those aliens are up to.

[Fark user image image 425x371]


I first became aware of this the year my oldest boy, bill jr, died.

The possibility of there being aliens is almost a near certainty. With the size of the universe and the sheer number of planets you can almost guarantee at least one other planet contains intelligent life.

With that same certainty you can also assume with the number of possible planets in the universe the chances they find this one is as close to zero as possible.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Why do you think he created Space Farce ?   He hates all aliens.

[Fark user image 760x428]

/ Come and take them
//Big Macs


Look at that shiat-eating grin. "I CAN'T BELIEVE THESE DUMBshiatS FELL FOR IT!!"
 
Nexzus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: aliens are real, they come across the borders everyday.  if you mean beings from another world... sure jan.


I'm confident that there are other intelligent beings in the universe. It would be a colossal waste of space if we were alone.

Have they visited our planet and stuck probes up the asses of methhead rednecks? That's a definite no.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"So remember, when you're feeling very small and insecure,
How amazingly unlikely is your birth;
And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere out in space,
'Cause there's bugger all down here on Earth!"
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: [meme-arsenal.com image 500x373]
What if the aliens are using their mind control technology to convert so many people to join Trump's death cult?

I think he'd not want to reveal that.


The actual mind control technology was in the My Pillows all along and those who bought one have been stewing in those chemicals every night.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: They gonna be pissed when they find out what those aliens are up to.

[Fark user image image 425x371]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
