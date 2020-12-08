 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Federal judge rules the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for using pepper spray on protesters who did not represent a threat, apparently unaware of the existential danger to the universe posed by people chanting 'defund the police'   (king5.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, and? Do something about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who ordered or signed off on using tear gas should be in jail.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strongly worded letter to follow?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: ACAB


All Civilians Are Bastards?
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't SPD just obey the law?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which will have just as much effect as all the other rulings.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot


Even "Reform the Police" would have been better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Washington DC/Federal cops looking around nervously?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? It really does seem like the police do not have enough to keep them occupied if they are harassing peaceful protesters. Better reduce their funding!
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, non lethal tools are over rated anyways.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot


Fine then. Execute the police. That better?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? It really does seem like the police do not have enough to keep them occupied if they are harassing peaceful protesters. Better reduce their funding!


Lol "peaceful protesters"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

Fine then. Execute the police. That better?


They have all the weapons. You don't. Good luck.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops in Portland hitting people with their cars today:

PPB hit numerous people with their car. They're relatively ok but presumably shaken up from it
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not yet clear what legal consequences SPD could face."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad about this. RIP.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an old police buddy. We were talking about this one time I almost got shot by the currant local sheriff when I was 15 (different story, TLDR having multiple guns pointed at you and deputies screaming "SHUT THE FARK UP" when you try to explain the situation sucks).

Anyways, I told my cop buddy the story recently, and I said "I guess I'm lucky I'm not black, I might have been killed that night". Well that didn't sit well with him, he said that racism stuff about police is total bullshiat. Well I figure if he can't see how racist many LE agencies are in this day and age then I might as well not talk to him about it. No changing his mind at this point.

/Rant over
//Don't let your friend's pee on the side of a 7-11 at night
///Double Fark, I used to train martial arts with him when I was younger, and my mom babysat his daughters. One time we were sparring and I remember a bunch of snot flying out of his nose and onto the floor.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot


what's that got to do with the SPD being found in contempt?

FTA:

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones has been picking apart SPD's tactics during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in August and September and said the department was in contempt of court for using pepper spray and blast balls on four occasions.

Jones examined videos and police reports to determine if officers violated a temporary restraining order, which prohibited officers from launching chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind at peaceful protesters.

The restraining order was a result of legal action by Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year.

The order allows officers to use pepper spray and tear gas blast balls in certain limited instances when there are threats of physical harm, violence, or property destruction.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Yeah, non lethal tools are over rated anyways.


joker420: iheartscotch: Honestly? It really does seem like the police do not have enough to keep them occupied if they are harassing peaceful protesters. Better reduce their funding!

Lol "peaceful protesters"



Look at you, all tough and edgy.

You must be, like, the king of your 8th grade class.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: iheartscotch: Honestly? It really does seem like the police do not have enough to keep them occupied if they are harassing peaceful protesters. Better reduce their funding!

Lol "peaceful protesters"


Right! I forgot about the whole "not supposed to believe my lying eyes, ears, nose, videos, recordings or common sense" thing.

Everyone, we should totally believe everything that OANN says (definitely not Fox because they betrayed Donald).

/ I am totally 100% serious. Definitely, a 100% serious. I couldn't get more serious if was orbiting Sirius. Which is the most serious place in the galaxy.

// again. Actually serious. This is not a gag. Definitely not a gag.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Are the Washington DC/Federal cops looking around nervously?


No.  They don't care.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not yet clear what legal consequences SPD could face. Those details could be hammered out during a future hearing.

The real threat is if they walk.   Not as in "don't get any punishment", but as in they just quit and go work elsewhere.

For all the "ACAB" and "Defund the police" stuff, you're going to want them around when the shiat hits the fan.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now how many people had their eyes popped because cops were firing rubber rounds directly in to crowds instead of ricocheted off the street as is standard protocol?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: It's not yet clear what legal consequences SPD could face. Those details could be hammered out during a future hearing.

The real threat is if they walk.   Not as in "don't get any punishment", but as in they just quit and go work elsewhere.

For all the "ACAB" and "Defund the police" stuff, you're going to want them around when the shiat hits the fan.


Why? So that they can shoot your dog?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: but as in they just quit and go work elsewhere.


lol
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: It's not yet clear what legal consequences SPD could face. Those details could be hammered out during a future hearing.

The real threat is if they walk.   Not as in "don't get any punishment", but as in they just quit and go work elsewhere.

For all the "ACAB" and "Defund the police" stuff, you're going to want them around when the shiat hits the fan.


Not really.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everyone who ordered or signed off on using tear gas should be in jail.


The judge didn't ban tear gas, so no contempt for arming cops.  And I bet nobody will admit to ordering "fire at will".  So you're left with the officer who used it, who will argue "I didn't understand the judge's order."
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also yesterday:

SPD settles Che Taylor wrongful-death suit for $1.5 million; new evidence cast doubt on officers' claim Taylor was armed

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/crime/spd-settles-che-taylor-wrong​ful-death-lawsuit-for-1-5-million-new-​evidence-questioned-officers-claim-he-​was-armed/?utm_source=marketingcloud&u​tm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BNA_12082​0022629+SPD+settles+Che+Taylor+wrongfu​l-death+lawsuit+for+%241.5M_12_7_2020&​utm_term=Active%20subscriber

However, a ruling in September issued by U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly noted the officers said they lost track of Taylor for as long as a half-hour before they saw him return, riding in the front seat of another car. As Taylor got out of that vehicle, the two officers - Miller armed with a shotgun and Spaulding with a rifle - approached and ordered Taylor simultaneously to show his hands and get on the ground, according to the court file.

According to Zilly's ruling, five seconds elapsed from when the officers first approached Taylor to when the fatal shots were fired.

Both officers said they believed they saw Taylor reaching for a gun on his hip, where they had seen the holster.

However, the only weapon found - a semiautomatic handgun - was under the passenger seat of the car Taylor had left, beneath debris and with the barrel pointing forward, making it difficult to grab, the judge concluded.

And the only holster logged as evidence was found in the street, although Zilly notes that SPD Detective Lisa Haakenstad's report "seems to suggest that the holster was found attached to Taylor's belt at the right hip."

"The key issue is whether the officers involved had probable cause to believe Taylor had a gun at the time" they shot him, Zilly said. Taylor's lawyers had contended the officers were acting on "stale" information and that their probable cause was dated. Zilly found that argument compelling.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their dicks fell off because they were asked not to kill brown people.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

what's that got to do with the SPD being found in contempt?

FTA:

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones has been picking apart SPD's tactics during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in August and September and said the department was in contempt of court for using pepper spray and blast balls on four occasions.

Jones examined videos and police reports to determine if officers violated a temporary restraining order, which prohibited officers from launching chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind at peaceful protesters.

The restraining order was a result of legal action by Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year.

The order allows officers to use pepper spray and tear gas blast balls in certain limited instances when there are threats of physical harm, violence, or property destruction.


Defund the police is in tfheadline  ffs
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Soup4Bonnie: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

what's that got to do with the SPD being found in contempt?

FTA:

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones has been picking apart SPD's tactics during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in August and September and said the department was in contempt of court for using pepper spray and blast balls on four occasions.

Jones examined videos and police reports to determine if officers violated a temporary restraining order, which prohibited officers from launching chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind at peaceful protesters.

The restraining order was a result of legal action by Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year.

The order allows officers to use pepper spray and tear gas blast balls in certain limited instances when there are threats of physical harm, violence, or property destruction.

Defund the police is in tfheadline  ffs


Sorry, Ted.  I only read the articles.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: inner ted: Soup4Bonnie: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

what's that got to do with the SPD being found in contempt?

FTA:

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones has been picking apart SPD's tactics during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in August and September and said the department was in contempt of court for using pepper spray and blast balls on four occasions.

Jones examined videos and police reports to determine if officers violated a temporary restraining order, which prohibited officers from launching chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind at peaceful protesters.

The restraining order was a result of legal action by Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year.

The order allows officers to use pepper spray and tear gas blast balls in certain limited instances when there are threats of physical harm, violence, or property destruction.

Defund the police is in tfheadline  ffs

Sorry, Ted.  I only read the articles.


It's kewl
I'm only here for headlines, funny pics and golden comments
 
haknudsen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Jake Havechek: ACAB

All Civilians Are Bastards?


Cops are Civilians so it still works.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

Even "Reform the Police" would have been better.


"Reform the police" is the non-gif version of "Ain't nothing going to happen."

The police refuse to reform.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jail the police.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.


i'm sure in your heart you think that but if you mother/wife/sister gets raped, will you call the police?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Badafuco: Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.

i'm sure in your heart you think that but if you mother/wife/sister gets raped, will you call the police?


So the cops will kill them?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Badafuco: Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.

i'm sure in your heart you think that but if you mother/wife/sister gets raped, will you call the police?


This is clearly the typing of someone who has never tried to report a rape, or experienced how the police typically treat rape victims.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

Fine then. Execute the police. That better?


Yes
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot


It's the same people who thought "Democratic Socialist" would be popular outside of the echo chamber because "Surely people will know it's totally different from that other Socialism."

Conservatives are great at branding terrible ideas.
Liberals are terrible at branding good ideas.

/Bernie would have lost to Trump.
//Deal with it
///Deal with it again
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Badafuco: Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.

i'm sure in your heart you think that but if you mother/wife/sister gets raped, will you call the police?


It could probably be shown empirically that "Shoot, shovel, and shut up" works better than calling the police, except for the third part of the saying of course.
 
FredoLives
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: thatboyoverthere: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

Fine then. Execute the police. That better?

They have all the weapons. You don't. Good luck.


This is the USA.  If you don't have a gun, that's your personal choice.  But don't whine about them having all the weapons then.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: thatboyoverthere: inner ted: "Defund the police" is piss poor branding and dooms the cause when folks refuse to acknowledge it and change it to something more appealing ...  or at least on target like "Demilitarize the police" but that's five syllables and five is a lot

Fine then. Execute the police. That better?

They have all the weapons. You don't. Good luck.


Some of us do, in fact, have all the weapons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/LOL at people who think "liberal gun owner" = 1 shotgun
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Badafuco: Well that'll learn 'em not to do that again.

F*ck the police. Every single pig is a criminal thug.

i'm sure in your heart you think that but if you mother/wife/sister gets raped, will you call the police?


so they can accuse her, harass her and then leave the rape kit untested in their evidence locker?
 
