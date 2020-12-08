 Skip to content
(WPTV)   Please note: do not leave unsecured, loaded firearms around toddlers, because the little haxxors make headshots like a pro
edmo
3 hours ago  
There are two possible outcomes:

1. "There will be no charges following this tragic accident that could not be prevented."

2. "We intend to prosecute this minor child to maximum extent of the law and will ask that he be tried as an adult for first degree murder."

You guess the criteria.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
STAND YER GROUND, CASSLE DOCTRIN, HURR DURR
 
robodog
1 hour ago  
If he lives he should face child endangerment charges, but he won't.
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
Good thing they had a gun to protect their family.
 
joker420
1 hour ago  
Lol.
 
Axeofjudgement
1 hour ago  
Well, you only gotta worry if you taught the little semen demon to be a spawn camper.

Then you're farked as soon as you get back home.
 
Rent Party
1 hour ago  
I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.
 
Jz4p
1 hour ago  
I don't know why they're so quick to assume the toddler did it by accident.

Have they run the standard test with the child to see if it understands object permanence yet?
 
Herb Utsmelz
1 hour ago  
Well, shoot.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey
1 hour ago  
/obligatory
 
noitsnot
1 hour ago  
Toddlers are notorious aimbotters.  Just sayin.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
1 hour ago  

edmo: There are two possible outcomes:

1. "There will be no charges following this tragic accident that could not be prevented."

2. "We intend to prosecute this minor child to maximum extent of the law and will ask that he be tried as an adult for first degree murder."

You guess the criteria.


The law spells it out in black and white, plain as day.
 
sinner4ever
1 hour ago  
You're telling me.
I bought 3 Ps2s with headsets and internet connectors in the old days.
The parents are running around trying hard to outsmart our friends on S.O.C.O.M  U.S. Navy seals while my three year old boy is jumping of hillsides in a spin while putting headshots on the adults with a handgun.
 
kozlo
56 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: [Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

/obligatory


THANK YOU. I wanted to post it but thanks.

/Rush B
//Take the AWP
///No camping n00b
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
55 minutes ago  
We should probably give that kid a medal.

A really big one if the person he/she shot is the asshole who left the gun lying there for a kid to get to.
 
mononymous
55 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: [Fark user image image 498x498]

/obligatory


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
53 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.


Are you mad?  If I let my person have a gun he might use it to escape, injuring or killing me in the process.  I'm still not sure about letting him use kitchen knives.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
49 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.


I live alone and there has never been anyone under the age of about 22 in my home since I've lived here.  There are lots of other options.
 
some_beer_drinker
47 minutes ago  
throw him in jail
 
Rent Party
46 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.

I live alone and there has never been anyone under the age of about 22 in my home since I've lived here.  There are lots of other options.


Don't care.  No there aren't.
 
Father_Jack
46 minutes ago  
Its just depressing how irredeemably stupid Americans can be.
 
born_yesterday
45 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: serious credibility as a gangsta later in life.

Keeping shiat real
Before I could walk
Popping caps in fools
before I could talk
 
Father_Jack
43 minutes ago  

Rent Party: NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.

I live alone and there has never been anyone under the age of about 22 in my home since I've lived here.  There are lots of other options.

Don't care.  No there aren't.


I agree. If you can't put your shiat in a safe you shouldn't have it.
 
TheGogmagog
42 minutes ago  
For every baby headshot, there are 9 babies who don't hit anything but the wall or some furniture.  Those shots don't get reported let alone make news.  The parents just while their brow and count their blessings.  What I'm saying is they aren't that great of shots.
 
caguru
42 minutes ago  
Guns don't kill people. Toddlers kill people.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.

I live alone and there has never been anyone under the age of about 22 in my home since I've lived here.  There are lots of other options.

Don't care.  No there aren't.


Yes there are.

/rabbit season
 
MythDragon
41 minutes ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size

Silly goose, that's not how you do a headshot.
 
WTP 2
38 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: edmo: There are two possible outcomes:

1. "There will be no charges following this tragic accident that could not be prevented."

2. "We intend to prosecute this minor child to maximum extent of the law and will ask that he be tried as an adult for first degree murder."

You guess the criteria.

The law spells it out in black and white, plain as day.


it is the reporter folks who don't...so now we know...
 
kbronsito
36 minutes ago  
Florida passed a law that prohibited doctors from discussing guns with patients. They consider it discrimination against gun owners for a pediatrician to ask parents if they have guns and what they do to secure them. This law, supported by the stupid trash that complains that private social media companies violate free speech rights, actually empowered the government to fine doctors for talking about guns. They could also be subject to losing their right to practice medicine. They had a dozen states gearing up to copy the law before a federal court stopped them.
 
mongbiohazard
35 minutes ago  
FTFA:
According to police, an investigation determined that a toddler accidentally shot the man with a loaded gun that was "placed on a countertop that was within the child's reach unsecured."

Bullshiat, I know that toddler and he's a dick. That little bastard totally shot that guy on purpose.
 
oopsboom
23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
According to police, an investigation determined that a toddler accidentally shot the man with a loaded gun that was "placed on a countertop that was within the child's reach unsecured."

Bullshiat, I know that toddler and he's a dick. That little bastard totally shot that guy on purpose.


that toddler's got 7 priors for possession and selling loosies down on the south side
 
toraque
22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: NotThatGuyAgain: Rent Party: I will reserve judgement on this until I find out if the guy with the bullet in his brain pan is also the same "responsible gun owner" that left a loaded weapon laying around the house for a kid to find.

/ On your person, or in a safe.
//  There are no other options.
///  Yes, I mean you.

I live alone and there has never been anyone under the age of about 22 in my home since I've lived here.  There are lots of other options.

Don't care.  No there aren't.

Yes there are.

/rabbit season


Today's case in point of how so many 'responsible gun owners' are 'responsible' until suddenly they aren't.
 
oopsboom
22 minutes ago  
but no seriously...
if a toddler shoots you with your own gun the required action by first responders should be to take the gun away from the child and shoot you another 5 or 6 times.
if you farked up badly enough to give a toddler a loaded handgun and then get shot by the toddler you don't deserve medical care.  especially not now when hospitals are flooded with covid cases and we're short on resources.
 
MIRV888
21 minutes ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
mofa
21 minutes ago  
Gun used for its intended purpose.
 
toraque
21 minutes ago  

oopsboom: but no seriously...
if a toddler shoots you with your own gun the required action by first responders should be to take the gun away from the child and shoot you another 5 or 6 times.
if you farked up badly enough to give a toddler a loaded handgun and then get shot by the toddler you don't deserve medical care.  especially not now when hospitals are flooded with covid cases and we're short on resources.


User name checks out.
 
TheGogmagog
20 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Is the gun OK?


It's too early to talk about national gun care.
 
UltimaCS
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
5 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
waxbeans
less than a minute ago  
Or, maybe do? In 20 years people might be sick of your stupid desires to own steel cocks?
Frankly I don't care anymore.
Let the bodies wiggle on the floor.
Meh.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

