 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   Celebrate the Season with Monolithic Huggies   (cnet.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Rebate, Best gifts, Retail companies of the United States, Amanda Kooser, Best Cyber Monday deals, Best Smart Home, Best Buy, Guides  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With the alien reveal articles coming Fast and Furious. I'm starting to think the monoliths are trumpeting the reveal.

"I used to look at these pictures of trumpeters pointing their instrument to the ceiling. Stunning pictures, but if you play the trumpet and point it upwards, all the spit comes back into your mouth!"

Humphrey Lyttelton
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monolithic Huggies
Endorsed by Donald Trump.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again: monolith = a single (unified) rock.

Uluru is a monolith. Stone Mountain is a monolith. This is an art project.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wanted to say "WTF is wrong with people?" but we are way past that, aren't we? Somebody put a chunk of metal in the desert and suddenly it's exciting...

But then again, maybe it's a sign that people (media?) are finally getting bored with Trump. If "news" about the aliens, etc. would once again get to the foreground letting anything trump-related sink into the obscurity that would be delicious.

OK, you know what? Carry on then and hug your metal slab.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hug?  No.  I think you are supposed to lick it, especially if the temperature is well below freezing.
 
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Faith in humanity restored.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NSFW

🆕 Huggie Boyz - Potty Train [Official Music Video HD]
Youtube eEPkYNKt8sA
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.