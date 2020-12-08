 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Magazine, Billy Bragg, Close Lobsters, and The Posies. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #172. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ow do everyone
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recognize 3 of those artists. That's what I like about this show. Always something new to discover that i missed the first time around.

Without having to relive high school
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

Without having to relive high school

*shiver*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soon-to-be goodish morning to you dj awesomesaucenewwaver.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm not very good at judging what was/is "cool" or "mainstream" vs. not vis-à-vis this show, I'll ask here: where do The Triffids fall?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: soon-to-be goodish morning to you dj awesomesaucenewwaver.


ok, you get to keep listening.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Since I'm not very good at judging what was/is "cool" or "mainstream" vs. not vis-à-vis this show, I'll ask here: where do The Triffids fall?


we are not "cool".

the mission of the entire station is to play stuff that doesn't normally get a lot of airplay. the triffids would definitely fall into the category, so we would definitely play them. i actually play quite a bit of aussie stuff. the only time we get to play "cool" stuff is when the kids accidentally add something to the station library that was popular, but no longer is, or at least they don't recognize it. for example, they recently added the new psychedelic furs and new order releases.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But isn't not being "cool" actually being cool? Like I said, I'm the wrong person to judge that. It's nice to hear the Aussie stuff here since lots of it didn't get much airplay here went it was current. At least not in Canada, which is where I was in the 80s
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: But isn't not being "cool" actually being cool?


oh trust me, we are not cool, not even ironically.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're cool to me dammit!

Which, now that I think about it, makes you not cool. Sorry aboot that.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: You're cool to me dammit!

Which, now that I think about it, makes you not cool. Sorry aboot that.


don't make me rescind your listener pass.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: where do The Triffids fall?


In the woods, but only make a sound if you're there to hear them
 
Pista
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh The Pogues.
Still the drunkest concert that I ever attended when they toured Rum Sodomy & The Lash.
I even think the bouncers were all pissed.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh The Pogues.
Still the drunkest concert that I ever attended when they toured Rum Sodomy & The Lash.
I even think the bouncers were all pissed.


This is not a surprise.
 
Pista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Oh The Pogues.
Still the drunkest concert that I ever attended when they toured Rum Sodomy & The Lash.
I even think the bouncers were all pissed.

This is not a surprise.


I can just imagine the bar manager's face at the Top Rank in Brighton when he saw The Pogues on the upcoming events list.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the next track goes to 11.
 
Pista
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Melt is spectacular
 
Pista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This one certainly got a vote in my EOYC ballot
 
djslowdive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sisters!
 
