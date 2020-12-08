 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Drew Curtis day. Or at least it is in 2028, where subby is posting this from   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Time travel, Time Traveler Day, Connecticut Yankee, time traveler, Time, original blog post, Mark Twain, Time Machine  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 1:34 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear that subby. We fed Drew to the large black hole here in the Milky Way. We brought him to our time from today. In fact we fed every Kentuckian into Sagitarrius.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I guess it's time to put on a loincloth, get a club and walk into Bed Bath and Beyond and scream
Fark user imageView Full Size

You never hear about time travelers from the past going to present day, what's up with that. It's always from the future
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will fill my jacuzzi with scotchy scotch, that day.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The thing about time travel is that you can't take your clothes with you, therefore traveling as a Sasquatch is preferable, more comfortable.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlakCat: The thing about time travel is that you can't take your clothes with you, therefore traveling as a Sasquatch is preferable, more comfortable.


You can't? Well.
You've met my time travelling companion and wife, Scarlett Johansson.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is that like a "saved the world" kind of honor or a Guy Fawkes kind of honor?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.