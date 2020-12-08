 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1775, American forces began a disastrous siege of Quebec, which lead to the death of General Montgomery and the lasting military lesson of 'Never try to take Poutine from a Québécois by force'   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Battle of Quebec, Quebec City, Richard Montgomery, James Wolfe, General Richard Montgomery, Colonel Benedict Arnold, Quebec, Governor General of Canada  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We weren't America until 1776, if they taught us anything in school.
And the only thing you want to take from Quebec is killer fetish boots.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaron Burr tried to drag the body of the General back behind the lines, but Burr was a little guy and the snow was deep, so no go. He also tried to rally the troops to continue the attack, but he was overrided by the Montgomery's second in command.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overridden?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Aaron Burr tried to drag the body of the General back behind the lines, but Burr was a little guy and the snow was deep, so no go. He also tried to rally the troops to continue the attack, but he was overrided by the Montgomery's second in command.


He was second in command to General Montgomery until he took a bullet in the neck in Quebec...
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great fishin' in kyu-bec!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American forces were routed by the First Fat Quebeci Speedo Wearing Brigade which advanced on the American forces pretending not to speak English and asking if a bottle of beverage they held was "jus un dolla?" even though it was clearly marked $2.50.  Unable to look at them, the American force fled the field leaving the FFQSW Brigade to claim several over priced beverages as "theirs for un dolla".
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Current Resident: Great fishin' in kyu-bec!


I farking hate k-bec.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a people, we are psychopaths. Best to leave us alone and let us be

That said, the guys we let out as tourists are so very much worse than the rest of us.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Young (Jung) German immigrant and loyalist, was my 5th great-grandfather. There's a plaque commemorating the Youngs in Ontario.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maine and New Brunswick are still at war to this day.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The sum of my experience with Québécois is accidentally blurting out "No hablo français" to a man in Montreal who has probably gone on to remember me as the most ridiculous person alive.

Add that to a bunch of dudes who kept showing up at all the same bluegrass festivals we did, until we all recognized each other. One was a skinny punk guy who always wore skinny jeans. In a hot pavilion he asked my husband (in his heavy accent) if he had any water for himself. Husband said no.
Pierre pulls a Natty Ice LITERALLY OUT OF NOWHERE, cracked it open and said "Now you dooooo!"

I miss that magical bastard.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a people, we are psychopaths. Best to leave us alone and let us be

That said, the guys we let out as tourists are so very much worse than the rest of us.


We are special, aren't we?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this one of those "Cold, dead hands, eh?" headlines?
 
