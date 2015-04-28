 Skip to content
 
(Army Times)   A Few Good Men to start cleaning up Fort Hood today, after a few too many murders and assaults   (armytimes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not soon enough.
I suspect lip service and a sweep under the rug.

They were told to drop off the radar.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Not soon enough.
I suspect lip service and a sweep under the rug.

They were told to drop off the radar.


Ah, someone is familiar with the military, I see.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Biden will put Kamala in charge of overseeing it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time, I'd say.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Can't Handle The Truth! (The Simpsons)
Youtube a4fwrdr_bZo
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long overdue. The amount of disgusting news out of there is staggering
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder why they cut that dudes head off?  Think that happened at Ft Hood.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killeen fields
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blur - Song 2
Youtube SSbBvKaM6sk
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the thing about adding women to the military, people care when they die.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not JUST murders, lynchings.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elder-fe​r​nandez-fort-hood-soldier-body-found-ha​nging-tree/
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 460x243]

/obscure?


Nope. Lame yes.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres a serial killer at that base.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Few Good Men was about marines (and their Navy overlords). Fort Hood is Army.

Or is this a thing like people thinking Top Gun is about the Air Force?
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's up with this place? It's like the Santa Anita Racetrack for humans.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: A Few Good Men was about marines (and their Navy overlords). Fort Hood is Army.

Or is this a thing like people thinking Top Gun is about the Air Force?


Fort Hood is named after a traitor.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 460x243]

/obscure?


No...
dpoisn.comView Full Size


Of course that GIF is totally appropriate for this story.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is depressing makes me sad.  But the recommended article it presented me at the bottom, about a paratrooper who got punished for jumping from a plane with his pet fish, was amazing: https://www.armytimes.com/ne​ws/your-ar​my/2015/04/28/more-punishment-for-para​trooper-who-jumped-with-fish/

If it weren't five years old I'd have submitted the link.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what? The military is highly attractive to the dregs of society? No way.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People have been dying at that base since the 1970s. My mom's first husband was found shot to death in his car on one of those over look hills. He wasn't the only person in the military that died in that same location. He was stationed at that base. She has never fully gotten over his death.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZeroTheHero: What's up with this place? It's like the Santa Anita Racetrack for humans.


It is named after a traitor and a loser.

George H. Thomas, which had moved back to check him. Two battles ensued in Tennessee-Franklin (November) and Nashville (December)-both decisive defeats for Hood, whose retreating army was pursued by Thomas and virtually destroyed. His command ended at his own request the following month.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the people who did the sacking in the follow up thread earlier today have been sacked? Or is this a repeat.
 
g.fro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

solokumba: g.fro: A Few Good Men was about marines (and their Navy overlords). Fort Hood is Army.

Or is this a thing like people thinking Top Gun is about the Air Force?

Fort Hood is named after a traitor.


And?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump's military.

/grab'em by the pussy indeed.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

g.fro: A Few Good Men was about marines (and their Navy overlords). Fort Hood is Army.

Or is this a thing like people thinking Top Gun is about the Air Force?


And I'm not needed here and will give myself a blanket party.

/still have my original wool blanket from boot
//two duty stations
///seven civilian moves
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hire proto-killers.
Train killers
Let them kill.
Bring them home.
Whyyyy problims?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hood" seems a bit too spot on.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting timing.  I wonder if they realize they will no longer be able to put cleaning up their act off with Biden coming in, or they see Biden coming in as meaning they can actually take actions to clean up the mess without Trump over ruling them.  Either way it points to Trump being an obstacle to fixing the problem.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 460x243]

/obscure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

g.fro: solokumba: g.fro: A Few Good Men was about marines (and their Navy overlords). Fort Hood is Army.

Or is this a thing like people thinking Top Gun is about the Air Force?

Fort Hood is named after a traitor.

And?


I know more about history than you do.
 
