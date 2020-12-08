 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   Covid causes cancellation of butter statue   (pennlive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the one on the right who I think it is?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about her emails?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Big Butter Jesus (is Toast!) - Heywood Banks
Youtube 6Mf2u9VWAhM
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paula Deen inconsolable.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love it that both Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani are officially covidiots, and should both be enshrined as butter statues... erected in Death valley. In the summer. On sunny days. During daylight hours.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Going to the Fair
Youtube AsZJNPn58oc


Where do you learn you got that ability for butter carving? Does it start at the dinner table? "Hey, momma. That's a damn fine dog you carved out of the butter bar there."
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This has to be hurting the Farm Show tourism industry.

They run on a thin-enough margarine of error as is.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ghee. No whey.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will cancel culture never cease to destroy our American way of life?!
 
