(Al Jazeera)   Australia pushes Facebook, Google to pay for news, apparently unaware how Facebook's been quite happy just making up news on its own   (aljazeera.com)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does Google and Facebook "take" news?  It's all preview data that the sites provide and links to the article.  Unless I'm missing something?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick to linking to just NYT and WAPO, fiction instead of news.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: How does Google and Facebook "take" news?  It's all preview data that the sites provide and links to the article.  Unless I'm missing something?


A lot of  politicians just get their news from Fox and their lobbyists.  They don't understand the interwebs and all those tubes.

Google just needs to show the outlets what happens when they aren't indexed.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose a different bit of legislation that I believe should be enacted globally:

You can't be elected to office unless you can pass a basic test on "how the farking internet actually works"
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't links to news sites such as through Google and Fark, etc, lead to increased traffic for the news site?  Doesn't that result in increased advertising money for the news site?

So basically this sounds like "we require Google to both advertise for us and pay for the privilege of advertising for us."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, subby, Facebook owes Macedonia a lot of money for writing all those great stories.
https://www.wired.com/2017/02/veles-m​a​cedonia-fake-news/

money.cnn.comView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Stick to linking to just NYT and WAPO, fiction instead of news.


At least their checks for the greenlights clear.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: Sean VasDeferens: Stick to linking to just NYT and WAPO, fiction instead of news.

At least their checks for the greenlights clear.


Oh Drew.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DVD: Don't links to news sites such as through Google and Fark, etc, lead to increased traffic for the news site?  Doesn't that result in increased advertising money for the news site?

So basically this sounds like "we require Google to both advertise for us and pay for the privilege of advertising for us."


They are accusing Facebook and Google of "stealing" from the actual news sites by linking to them while using the actual news sites own headlines in the links, all while providing a very brief summary of TFA. Australia is using the EU playbook to try to run Facebook and Google out of the "news" business, ignoring the fact that linking to the actual sites increases traffic to the actual sites, because the brief summary does not provide the actual story. The EU and Australia also probably hate Fark, but that is another story.
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're farked. Pay walls from here on out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Google's response should be "Every newspaper that doesn't want to be completely blocked by all Google websites agrees to charge us zero dollars and zero cents for this sign right here thank you very much."
 
mfgordon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Google's response should be "Every newspaper that doesn't want to be completely blocked by all Google websites agrees to charge us zero dollars and zero cents for this sign right here thank you very much."


They don't even need to do that; just drop the newspapers from the list of sites that news.google.com looks at.  Once the newspapers see how much of their traffic was due to people following Google News links they'll be begging to be included again for free.
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mfgordon: They don't even need to do that; just drop the newspapers from the list of sites that news.google.com looks at. Once the newspapers see how much of their traffic was due to people following Google News links they'll be begging to be included again for free.


No, at that point they'll go begging the government to force Google to link to them and pay for it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know which is sadder, foreign entities suing / legislating US companies for a piece of the pie, or the companies just taking it in the arse, because it's still profitable at the end of the day.
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IMO google shouldn't pay, but FB should. Google doesn't push news to you. You have to go to google news and search for it. FB pushes you articles it thinks you'd like. Chooses your news for you. I know for a fact a lot of younger people only get their news from FB. I honestly wish they would get no news rather than getting whatever FB feeds them.
 
