(Fox 8 Cleveland)   This is really starting to remind me of my cat. The 2nd $1200 Stimulus check that was on the table, then of the table, then on the table then off the table is back on the table again. What would you do if we get another check?
75
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM



oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bought a box of cigars with the first one and gave the rest to the food bank. Probably do the same. I doubt if MM will go for it though.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whose "we"?
 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rear brake pads and a new exhaust system on my twelve year old Subaru.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get my teeth taken care of. Have a throbbing cavity at the moment.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit card debt.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A modicum of faith that the broken system occasionally limps along and helps people.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Forestall eviction.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Student loan payments and some car repairs

If there's anything left over I'll treat myself to a meal at Applebee's
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Socialist Canadian Ceiling Cat is watching you frustrate...

The Cat Came Back
Youtube FJl_4IsQJ2g
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
About half will go in the bank, about half will get donated to various charities.
 
farker99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably give whatever fraction of the 1200 I get to the local food bank.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow, what else?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Last one ended up expanding my home repair/improvement budget as I prep my house to sell.  By the time another comes up I'll be using it to help cover moving expenses.
 
frogmyte [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More work on the damn car. Make a car payment. Save the rest for a better.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RETURN TO SENDER I AINT TAKIN NO SOCIALIST HANDOUT

(build emergency fund)
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
put it toward car payments. Trying to get a 5 year loan payed off in 2
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If there's anything left over I'll treat myself to a meal at Applebee's


Aim for the stars.

/gross
 
frogmyte [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

frogmyte: More work on the damn car. Make a car payment. Save the rest for a better.


*better car.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Get my teeth taken care of. Have a throbbing cavity at the moment.


julienslive.comView Full Size


Welcome to the American healthcare system. This consultation costs $1200. You will now be routed to the billing department.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

solokumba: pastramithemosterotic: If there's anything left over I'll treat myself to a meal at Applebee's

Aim for the stars.

/gross


If I'm lucky I'll have a female companion. We could do a 2 for 20
 
Resin33
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spend it on consumer goods to do my part in stimulating the economy, like we are supposed to.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless my tribe can come through with housing assistance for my family I'm going to be evicted on in about two weeks. That $2400 could buy us several weeks in a hotel room. 😥
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Credit card debt.


Right? Credit is off setting the new expense of mask and cleaning.

/
Rest of you need to help out and not being giving DC an excuse to not help.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So far, no one's donating it to Trump's attempt to overthrow the election.

I am disappoint.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some new grow lights and a newer tent would be nice.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Donate it to CSS.
https://www.cssisus.org/what_we_do/pr​o​grams_services/programs_services.html

I personally know the director so I know that the funds are being handled responsibly. Recently they've had a huge push and opened up a food pantry, opened up a shelter for abused women, and gave out <$100k in financial assistance for the needy (rent assistance, car repairs, etc).
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just had a medical emergency, including a trip in the ol' ambulance, so I'll have insurance deductibles and co-pays to deal with.  A $1200 kicker will help nicely.

Prior to this, I was going to do some "me me me me" shopping.  But such is life.
 
fireclown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gonna buy stock in Carnival Cruse Lines.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Work on the car done, some bills caught up, and the rest in the bank as the nest egg I really should have.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminder:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Credit cards. Once we're out from under the credit card interest we start saving to get into a house. Housing market is continuing to go up, when it should be crashing. Eventually it will actually crash and we can capitalize, no other way for millennials to even have a chance at home ownership.
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Donate it to any political campaign that would help to undo the damage the Republican Party has caused over the past half-century.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So far, no one's donating it to Trump's attempt to overthrow the election.

I am disappoint.


Biden's re-election fund?
 
Jiggatron69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Reminder:
[Fark user image 640x262]


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Braggi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Put it in the savings account.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The last one goes us through the mandatory pay reduction.  It didn't make up for everything, but we didn't have to change our buying too much.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Hookers and blow, what else?


Good for you. I'll probably just waste all of mine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Straight to the local Food Pantry. It's crazy that in a country like this with an abundance of available food on top of all the other sufferings we have a crisis of starving families and children becoming malnourished.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Student loan payments and some car repairs

If there's anything left over I'll treat myself to a meal at Applebee's


TacoBell is more in line with what I had left.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pay down the credit card. The Mrs. is still out of work, so I've been covering her half of the expenses, it didn't hurt with the enhanced unemployment, but when that ran out, we started putting regular life expenses on the CC so I could fully pay the rent we normally split.

Her $1200 would probably go towards the same thing so we get our heads back above water. If I've planned correctly though and we have no catastrophic events between now and April/May, we should do alright. It'll just be tight. Fewer delivery orders, guilty pleasures, no games unless there's a great sale, hair/nails have to be every four months, etc.

There are still tons of people who are not where we are; they might be looking at eviction, foreclosures, making cuts to things like medical, transportation maintenance etc. so we're grateful.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I shall buy A HOUSE!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resin33: Spend it on consumer goods to do my part in stimulating the economy, like we are supposed to.


assets.henryusa.comView Full Size


Costs about that, with a little left to spare for some ammo.

https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/big-b​o​y-all-weather-side-gate/

Bonus:  They are made in America.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Get my teeth taken care of. Have a throbbing cavity at the moment.


"Throbbing Cavity" is the name of my Hole tribute act.

apologies
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While i get its a way to get aid to people who need it quickly, i really don't like the idea of one now, and would much rather prefer we hold off until everything is open to help juice some stuff (hopefully we get one then).

Right now what you are doing is just creating an extra step to give amazon and the like some added dough.

While it sounded preposterous at the time, i think at the end of this we need to take another look at giving everyone a bit fat tax credit for money they spend on the hospitality industry and certain types of small businesses. That will help speed the real recovery from this.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: While i get its a way to get aid to people who need it quickly, i really don't like the idea of one now, and would much rather prefer we hold off until everything is open to help juice some stuff (hopefully we get one then).

Right now what you are doing is just creating an extra step to give amazon and the like some added dough.

While it sounded preposterous at the time, i think at the end of this we need to take another look at giving everyone a bit fat tax credit for money they spend on the hospitality industry and certain types of small businesses. That will help speed the real recovery from this.


Shut up
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Powerstop Street warrior total brake package for my 20 year old corvette, thats about 800 total with install.  go ahead and get the oil changed while its in the shop.  I'd probably have enough left for a really good new battery & a serpentine belt to change just based on the sake of changing it since its in good condition but old.

Again, I'd rather not get free money from the government since... essential hospital employee, no losses whatsoever in my life.  but if I am, Im sure going to put it right back into my favorite local economy: the speed shop down the road from my house.  Last year it helped fund a corsa exhaust.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poopyhead: Rear brake pads and a new exhaust system on my twelve year old Subaru.


learn how to do a brake job yourself. It needs a few basic tools, you can do it shadetree with the jack in your car (spring the 20 bucks for jackstands though for safety sake) you have to go out of your way to fark it up, and you can find easy step by steps for pretty much any car. It will save you literally a few hundred bucks the first one you do, even if you need to buy some tools the first time. Plus you can get superior parts.

I gave up turning wrench for basic maintenance a long time ago, but i still refuse to pay for a brake job. The markup on it is INSANE, and i can spend a few hours on a Saturday banging it out and having a bit of fun, and then take the wife out to a fancy dinner for what i saved.

The exhaust is another matter.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The real question is what we're going to do with the roughly $90 billion surplus we end up with when conservative voters inevitably stand by their principles and reject those socialist checks.
 
