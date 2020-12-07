 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   In New Jersey, 74% of people are telling "contact tracers" to fuggetaboutit concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Insist all the chemicals they're surrounded with makes them immune   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, New Jersey, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey governor, COVID-19 contact tracers, Monday press conference, health officials, Coronavirus cases, close contacts  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 9:01 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the US suffered from hemorrhoids the enema would be stuck in NJ.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Plague rats like spreading the plague. More details at 11.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are non-cooperative in New Mexico too.  I don't get it.  If I get a text stating my latest test was positive, I would immediately email and text everybody I interacted with in the past fourteen days, starting with my employees, HR, and then friends I spent time talking to more than six feet apart while masked when dropping things off at prearranged dead drops for donations and Kiwanis stuff.

But I guess there are a lot of idiots out there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
N.J. is lost.  On Jan 21, the BidenHarris should nuke the state to take care of the problem.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My parents got it (in Jersey) and they contacted everyone they'd physically been in contact with for the last few weeks prior to testing positive. They have no idea how they got it, as every person closest to them lately all tested negative. It isn't a lack of cooperation in their case at least, they've done their due diligence. And they haven't been contacted by any contact tracers.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I tried, but they didn't believe me that 3 out of 4 people i came into contact with were named Tony Boombatz, and just thought i was jerkin them around. I mean come on, you ever been down on the docks in Bayonne? Thats everyones fuggin name.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's pure stubborn, childish selfishness from entitled assholes is what it is.

I'm rarely around anyone during all this, but the few times I am, I tell them exactly any place I've been or any person I've seen in the prior two weeks. (The list is generally short to nonexistent.)

They do the same, because for the moment, I won't get together with people who are going out a lot and mixing households and all that. I've begged off on even masked meetings when I find out that someone has been going on as normal.

It's pretty basic stuff.

And yeah, I hate it. It sucks. I wish it was over.

But I have contact with at-risk people and couldn't live with myself if I knew I might have been the cause of them getting sick. So I do my best.

I'm not special. LOADS of people are. I'm just following their lead.

But not nearly enough. If we were all doing the same, we'd have a handle on this.

Instead, nearly 300,000 are dead, and counting.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: If the US suffered from hemorrhoids the enema would be stuck in NJ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: N.J. is lost.  On Jan 21, the BidenHarris should nuke the state to take care of the problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: And they haven't been contacted by any contact tracers.


Do they live in Middlesex County?

There's a whole lot going on with the contact tracing program in the Jerz. For most of the state, I think at least 50% of the tracers are contractors - people that have been outsourced and paid hourly to make calls. They have very little training and I don't think are really motivated by anything but the hourly rate. I suspect (but can't prove) that the reason the failure rate is so high is because people in NJ have no idea who their local public health officials are; we're invisible. So when the phone rings - even with a health department caller ID - it's a complete stranger asking you questions. Nobody wants to deal with that; they don't trust us, and I honestly can't blame them. One of the biggest unspoken lessons for me in the last ~9 months is we have to do more as a profession to be visible.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: N.J. is lost.  On Jan 21, the BidenHarris should nuke the state to take care of the problem.


Same with florida and the dakotas.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have no proof of this either way, but I'd wager a majority of Americans testing positive today fall into one of a handful of camps:

1) People working "essential" jobs where they have no choice but to come into contact with members of the public.
2) People who take their cues from authority figures and assume it's relatively safe to be in public because surely they would take action to stem the spread of the virus if it weren't safe.
3) Ash-holes who purposely go out in public with the intention of being an ash-hole.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here in South Jersey, that sounds about right.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Wendigogo: And they haven't been contacted by any contact tracers.

Do they live in Middlesex County?

There's a whole lot going on with the contact tracing program in the Jerz. For most of the state, I think at least 50% of the tracers are contractors - people that have been outsourced and paid hourly to make calls. They have very little training and I don't think are really motivated by anything but the hourly rate. I suspect (but can't prove) that the reason the failure rate is so high is because people in NJ have no idea who their local public health officials are; we're invisible. So when the phone rings - even with a health department caller ID - it's a complete stranger asking you questions. Nobody wants to deal with that; they don't trust us, and I honestly can't blame them. One of the biggest unspoken lessons for me in the last ~9 months is we have to do more as a profession to be visible.


They're in Monmouth. Oh, you know what, they could have assumed it was a telemarketer/spam call. That's the only reason I can think of that would keep them from cooperating. Otherwise they are right on board- they don't want anyone getting sick and want to help where they can.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: SloppyFrenchKisser: If the US suffered from hemorrhoids the enema would be stuck in NJ.

[Fark user image 425x261]


Looks like the bridge is backed up again.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alright, we're gonna have to call in Philly to boo Coronavirus out of the country.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Wendigogo: And they haven't been contacted by any contact tracers.

Do they live in Middlesex County?

There's a whole lot going on with the contact tracing program in the Jerz. For most of the state, I think at least 50% of the tracers are contractors - people that have been outsourced and paid hourly to make calls. They have very little training and I don't think are really motivated by anything but the hourly rate. I suspect (but can't prove) that the reason the failure rate is so high is because people in NJ have no idea who their local public health officials are; we're invisible. So when the phone rings - even with a health department caller ID - it's a complete stranger asking you questions. Nobody wants to deal with that; they don't trust us, and I honestly can't blame them. One of the biggest unspoken lessons for me in the last ~9 months is we have to do more as a profession to be visible.


How many people on Fark personally know their county public health officer? Me, I've never met my county's public health officer. The odds that I'd know any random employee from the county public health department are even smaller. And that's in a county of ~120,000 people, several times smaller than you'd see in giant metros like Houston, LA, Chicago, or NY. If this is the problem, then we're well and truly forked because there's no way public health workers can meet every single member of the public.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got a call from contact tracer yesterday. He said my car warranty is about to expire.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wendigogo: They're in Monmouth. Oh, you know what, they could have assumed it was a telemarketer/spam call. That's the only reason I can think of that would keep them from cooperating. Otherwise they are right on board- they don't want anyone getting sick and want to help where they can.


Ah, ok. There are some county numbers I've seen (like Middlesex) where the 24 hour follow up rate is inexcusable. I'd be willing to bet the fault is with their doctor, mainly because I've already seen it a few times. Getting doctors to share reportable disease information is a problem outside a pandemic, but some are still dragging their feet and not notifying local health agencies as required.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.