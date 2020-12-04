 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Chicago)   Finally business is booming in Chicago again in this coronavirus pandemic ... if you're a carjacker   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Robbery, Prosecutor, Carjacking, Crime, Theft, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Prosecution, statistical surge  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 5:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the coronavirus has led to an unprecedented increase in jacking, all over the world.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Naido: I think the coronavirus has led to an unprecedented increase in jacking, all over the world.


*Finger Guns* Ayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my uncles was killed over a Chevy Cavalier in the 90's. Whatever asshole that did it had to see all the religious stuff he had in the car.
/Car jacking is common for the south side.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But, hay, at least we're not giving people hand outs. That's the important thing.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But, hay, at least we're not giving people hand outs. That's the important thing.


Very bootstrappy of these car jackers.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Car-jackings are up 537% YOY in Minneapolis, 125 in the past two months alone. 500 people have been shot - twice as many as 2019. 5K violent crimes so far this year. Perfect time to defund the police without a plan.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
high level of job loss = can't make car payment's for a lot of people that becomes some money in the pocket and claiming that insurance money.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.