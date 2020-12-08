 Skip to content
I want an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action Nerf gun. You'll shoot your eye out kid. Merry Christmas. Ho. Ho. Ho
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm dreaming of some white privilege
Just like the type I used to know
Where the tear drops are planned
And children demand
To have rifles in the snow, the snow
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
gradually he drifted off to sleep, pranging ducks on the wing and getting off spectacular hip shots
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not even the nerf version of the Mandalorians gun?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, mall Santas aren't there to decide what toys are and aren't appropriate, maybe next year this guy will have learned his lesson?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Malls are still having Santa this year?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm betting "Santa" didn't understand the word nerf and just heard gun, which, if that happened, saying "Yeah no guns" is a reasonable response.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is just viral marketing for that new Mel Gibson movie, isn't it?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mr. Santa wouldn't be such a big man if he didn't  know the kid wasn't armed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's why you don't want woke Santas. If I want an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle, you don't tell me no and kick me in the head.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is the most pussified Santa of all time.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shiny dagmar: I'm betting "Santa" didn't understand the word nerf and just heard gun, which, if that happened, saying "Yeah no guns" is a reasonable response.


I'm betting you missed the part where Santa said, "Not even a nerf gun."
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a prick.
 
