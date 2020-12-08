 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Aaaaaand...here come the black vultures   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Bird, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Susquehanna River, New World vulture, Vulture, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, unlucky Pennsylvania town, Scores of pesky black vultures  
•       •       •

1231 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 9:55 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always enjoyed seeing the consequences of mankind trying to live in every square inch of land available. No matter the consequences. Flooding? No worries! Volcanos? A problem for another day! A flock of huge birds that coat everything in shiat?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A NY Post article with "black" and "terrorizing" in the title is sure to get a lot of attention. Their readers will not even see the word "vultures," but will be disappointed when they see the picture.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't have this headline if they were white vultures.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't worry. The police will eliminate them.
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I mean pure, pure white," one resident told the paper.

If there were video of this someone describing vulture shiat so vividly, it would be an immediate YouTube sensation. Oh how I wish there were video. Missed opportunity here.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.


You can't call them that anymore.   Not politically correct.  The correct term is "African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I've always enjoyed seeing the consequences of mankind trying to live in every square inch of land available. No matter the consequences. Flooding? No worries! Volcanos? A problem for another day! A flock of huge birds that coat everything in shiat?


Right?
At least make laws about places on the coast. Come on. All that should be on stilts at a minimum. Or be temporary. Or something. I don't have an answer. But, too many of the buildings on the coastal cities aren't any different than any other building anywhere else that seems moronic and reckless.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The end is nigh
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr.Tangent: Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.

You can't call them that anymore.   Not politically correct.  The correct term is "African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists".


Still wrong.....Attractive and Successful African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Vultures are awesome
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I've always enjoyed seeing the consequences of mankind trying to live in every square inch of land available. No matter the consequences. Flooding? No worries! Volcanos? A problem for another day! A flock of huge birds that coat everything in shiat?


I think it's a combination of developers not caring because they just want the money, and, well, if people are willing to pay sometimes almost $1000 for an HOA, they're dumb enough to live under any other less obvious circumstance (yes I do include a volcano outside their window a less obvious circumstance).
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Midnite Vultures, represent
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are the morgues overflowing?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 378x750]
Vultures are awesome


The California Condor™ is the ultimate coup from the Vulture Marketing Group, LLC.

That bird is amazing. And scary.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr.Tangent: Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.

You can't call them that anymore.   Not politically correct.  The correct term is "African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists".


i thought carrion was dead animals on the road. looks like i have to change the menus.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dentalhilljack: dittybopper: Mr.Tangent: Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.

You can't call them that anymore.   Not politically correct.  The correct term is "African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists".

Still wrong.....Attractive and Successful African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists


Have you *SEEN* them?

I can see Successful, but Attractive?  No farkin' way.
 
Famishus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Marcos P: [Fark user image 378x750]
Vultures are awesome

The California Condor™ is the ultimate coup from the Vulture Marketing Group, LLC.

That bird is amazing. And scary.


Largest extant flyer, thats boastable if you ask me
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm...  harassing extremely large and reasonably intelligent birds as the 'best solution'.

Might I suggest that before they do this, they look into some of the psychology experiments that certain Universities in the US ran with Ravens back in the '60s.  On those campuses, the ravens *still*remember.  And if anyone comes out of certain buildings, wearing the right mask...  they bugger off for a few minutes, and then return with every raven they can scream for within a 5 mile radius and attack.

Harassing these birds is definitely an unwise option.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: [media1.giphy.com image 224x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dentalhilljack: dittybopper: Mr.Tangent: Farking racist New York Post...oh they are actually black vultures. Carry on.

You can't call them that anymore.   Not politically correct.  The correct term is "African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists".

Still wrong.....Attractive and Successful African-Avian Carrion Removal Specialists

Have you *SEEN* them?

I can see Successful, but Attractive?  No farkin' way.


See subsequent post.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I took this picture from the parking lot of my daughter's pediatrician and then asked her "What do these guys know about your doctor that we don't?".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ooo that smell, can't you smell that smell...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Hmmm...  harassing extremely large and reasonably intelligent birds as the 'best solution'.

Might I suggest that before they do this, they look into some of the psychology experiments that certain Universities in the US ran with Ravens back in the '60s.  On those campuses, the ravens *still*remember.  And if anyone comes out of certain buildings, wearing the right mask...  they bugger off for a few minutes, and then return with every raven they can scream for within a 5 mile radius and attack.

Harassing these birds is definitely an unwise option.


I concur. Crows as well are notorious for facial recognition skills better than computer software and loooonnngg memories. John Marzluff and Tony Angell have done fascinating research on them if anyone wants to read more.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Delain - Here Come The Vultures [Lyrics]
Youtube V7CP0Ktwhco
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I am bothered by local turkey vultures I simply drop a dead raccoon carcass on the roadside about a mile away.

Ugly but cool birds that will takeoff and do a 360 turn in 20 feet with those big wings to get back to their lunch when you drive by.

In northern Illinois ours migrate southward after the hard freeze. They live and roost in families of 10-15 birds assumed to be several generations. It's cool to watch the young fledglings try to learn to soar.  When they go south the whole family goes together.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soaring vultures look like eagles from a distance, when you can't see the bald head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I've always enjoyed seeing the consequences of mankind trying to live in every square inch of land available. No matter the consequences. Flooding? No worries! Volcanos? A problem for another day! A flock of huge birds that coat everything in shiat?


You think that there are places humans can live without being affected by nature or geology? That is the definition of human arrogance.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.