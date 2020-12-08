 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 27)   Someone call Doug   (abc27.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Bird, Emu, Electric multiple unit, Food, Sanctuary, Karen Phillips, founder of the Hope Haven animal sanctuary, PERRY COUNTY  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 6:08 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Emergency city council meeting?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
d2l4kn3pfhqw69.cloudfront.netView Full Size


How's it going, eh?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Close enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Liberty, Liberty, Liberty!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
openlyadhd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More like a Kevin.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
chilledmagazine.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doug's all tucked up with Bei.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.