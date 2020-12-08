 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Chinese state media suggests COVID-19 did not originate in Wuhan, but was transmitted there by frozen food products. Swanson scion Tucker Carlson nervously whispers to sentient bowtie and slowly edges toward the exit   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, People's Republic of China, Wuhan, Hubei, central Chinese city of Wuhan, Global Times, Fish market, cold-chain products, China  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can the NYPost be used for toilet paper when the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2021 occurs?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was it the Lean Cuisine Pangolin Pad Thai?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was from a batch of Trump Steaks someone found in the back of the freezer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
China's government lies so often you'd think they were manned by nothing but communist Trump clones. Not that there's much difference between the clone theory and what is actually there.

/Xinnie the Poo can go fark himself
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can the NYPost be used for toilet paper when the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2021 occurs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well if you can't trust Chinese state-run media who can you trust?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Xinnie


Maybe focus test that clever name, first
 
Alunan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real story here is that the Swanson steaks my grandma has been buying have produced Tucker Carlson. Time to fix that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't they already analyze the pangolin shiat and find this virus hanging out there, just waiting for a filthy human to eat or otherwise expose themselves to it?

Why are Chinese consumers eating imported frozen pangolin shiat?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Psh, yeah, like Chinese people in Wuhan can afford frozen chicken products.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wasn't it created in the UT-Galveston lab and shipped to Wuhan where it got lost in a crowd?  Find a story and stick with it guys.
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't want to hear about Tucker Carlson edging.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Boojum2k: Xinnie

Maybe focus test that clever name, first


Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't originate it. He's stuck with it.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Well if you can't trust Chinese state-run media who can you trust?


And yet they're still more credible than Tucker Carlson...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can the NYPost be used for toilet paper when the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2021 occurs?


CPC shill gonna shill. Why attack the source here - embarrassed?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-china-origin/with-froz​en-food-clampdown-china-points-oversea​s-as-source-of-coronavirus-idUSKBN2861​A2

https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-pu​s​hes-alternative-theories-about-origin-​of-covid-19-11607445463

https://thediplomat.com/2020/11/china​-​points-finger-at-imported-food-packagi​ng-as-it-casts-doubt-on-covid-19-origi​ns/
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering that all sorts of people around the US were COVID-19 symptomatic beginning in late Oct. 2019 (and that some were blessed with latent COVID-19 health issues - but it totally wasn't COVID-19 it had to have been aliens) prior to COVID-19 first being identified, that just PROVES it had to have come from Wuhan.... FROM THE FUTURE!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1 2 3 cue the xenophobia
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: TheAlgebraist: Well if you can't trust Chinese state-run media who can you trust?

And yet they're still more credible than Tucker Carlson...


CCP is less likely to want to imprison dissidents, too.

/tucker lacks the means but drools over the end
//... phrasing?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm convinced that covid-19 Is actually really old and a result of global warming. It was probably stick in the tundra and then got released.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Didn't they already analyze the pangolin shiat and find this virus hanging out there, just waiting for a filthy human to eat or otherwise expose themselves to it?

Why are Chinese consumers eating imported frozen pangolin shiat?


Pangolins have some genetic similarity but it looks like any interaction they had with the bats was decades in the past. The first human most likely got it from a bat, possibly by collecting guano for fertilizer or by having bats living in a barn and pooping on stuff.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 1 2 3 cue the xenophobia


Fark user image

"Pointing out disinformation in a country's state media is racist, yo!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: 1 2 3 cue the xenophobia

[Fark user image image 229x96]

"Pointing out disinformation in a country's state media is racist, yo!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Considering that all sorts of people around the US were COVID-19 symptomatic beginning in late Oct. 2019 (and that some were blessed with latent COVID-19 health issues - but it totally wasn't COVID-19 it had to have been aliens) prior to COVID-19 first being identified, that just PROVES it had to have come from Wuhan.... FROM THE FUTURE!


Then, wouldn't the US have had the first spike in corona cases?  Starting in late october through the end of the year, lots of americans travel.  And none were wearing masks.  Shouldn't we have had the spike we have now, but instead have had it last year?  And shouldn't Wuhan been low on the list of areas to spike first, since very few US citizens travel to wuhan?  And wouldn't Canadia and the Mexico be hot spots last year also, since many US citizens travel to those places?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alunan: The real story here is that the Swanson steaks my grandma has been buying have produced Tucker Carlson. Time to fix that.


Yesterday I bought 2 packages of Salisbury steaks for $5. That's 12 "steaks" for 41.667 cents each, so I'm not sure how much meat is in there.

/ maybe chicken lips and cow hemorrhoids count as meat
// they were delicious
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I'm convinced that covid-19 Is actually really old and a result of global warming. It was probably stick in the tundra and then got released.


I have an alternative theory that is related to frozen things from the past.

oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigNumber12: waxbeans: 1 2 3 cue the xenophobia

[Fark user image image 229x96]

"Pointing out disinformation in a country's state media is racist, yo!"

[Fark user image image 425x165]


Fark user imageView Full Size


They're not a first-time rodeo clown. . .
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: 1 2 3 cue the xenophobia

[Fark user image image 229x96]

"Pointing out disinformation in a country's state media is racist, yo!"


Hey, I thought last time I marked him as a CCP shrill. Thanks for the reminder.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intrepid00: BigNumber12: waxbeans: 1 2 3 cue the xenophobia

[Fark user image image 229x96]

"Pointing out disinformation in a country's state media is racist, yo!"

Hey, I thought last time I marked him as a CCP shrill. Thanks for the reminder.


LOL.
You'll trashing China, while on Foxcom devices.
😂😂😂🙄
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.