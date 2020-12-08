 Skip to content
(MIT Technology Review)   Living out the fantasy of every high-schooler trapped in Trigonometry class, a group of civil rights lawyer are declaring war on algorithms   (technologyreview.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been thinking about this for a while, foreseeing a future where algorithmic systems conduct legal procedures, much as the effects point to, algorithms to manage the algorithms. The unemployment fiasco in Michigan back in 13 was horrifyingly grotesque, and while fully acknowledging for the Republicans responsible the cruelty was the point, it brought these needs to mind.

At some point there's going to be a required appeal to authority, as there is now, but transparency and documentation of any that have legal or privilege or entitlement effects are going to require law algorithms, usually just called legislation at fed level, to protect the affected.   Still, we're learning and always have been and will be grist for the mills of progress.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: foreseeing a future where algorithmic systems conduct legal procedures


No algorithm could ever conceive of the Kraken.

You know I'm right.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I've been thinking about this for a while, foreseeing a future where algorithmic systems conduct legal procedures, much as the effects point to, algorithms to manage the algorithms. The unemployment fiasco in Michigan back in 13 was horrifyingly grotesque, and while fully acknowledging for the Republicans responsible the cruelty was the point, it brought these needs to mind.

At some point there's going to be a required appeal to authority, as there is now, but transparency and documentation of any that have legal or privilege or entitlement effects are going to require law algorithms, usually just called legislation at fed level, to protect the affected.   Still, we're learning and always have been and will be grist for the mills of progress.


This is the problem.  the law SEEMS like a mathematical system amenable to AI or algorithmic control  but the opposite is true.

Consider this old chestnut every law professor tells first year students:

-the 'C' answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is..."
-the 'B" answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is ...BECAUSE....."
-the 'A'  answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is,....HOWEVER, you COULD Argue that the law you SHOULD  apply  is really...... because"

Before the computer can pronounce the relevant law, you have to be able to agree on what the facts ARE, and much more importantly what they MEAN in this case; and therefore which precedent properly applies.  That's pretty much the whole art of lawyering.   You aren't twisting the facts, but constructing a framework in which their meaning is the one most favorable to your client.    Computers cannot be taught to do that.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is the generic for a group of lawyer?  A liar of lawyer?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF does trigonometry have to do with Al Gore's rhythm?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just make them come  to the chalkboard in front of the whole class and do long division....All with a raging
boner...That will put things into perspective for those uppity scientists...(For the ladies, you will get
a fake boner for this exercise)
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How can X=1 in one problem and then X=2 in the very next?  What God would allow this?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Except for the sine wave theory, trig seemed more for lawyers, Greeks, or theologians than STEM.

It was always about Formal Classical Proof.  I could see why lawyers would attack it.   You don't see them attacking algebra or calculus.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm glad these guys are doing this. Those credit score agencies condemn people to poverty without any recourse. That's not a fair system.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Magorn: Urmuf Hamer: I've been thinking about this for a while, foreseeing a future where algorithmic systems conduct legal procedures, much as the effects point to, algorithms to manage the algorithms. The unemployment fiasco in Michigan back in 13 was horrifyingly grotesque, and while fully acknowledging for the Republicans responsible the cruelty was the point, it brought these needs to mind.

At some point there's going to be a required appeal to authority, as there is now, but transparency and documentation of any that have legal or privilege or entitlement effects are going to require law algorithms, usually just called legislation at fed level, to protect the affected.   Still, we're learning and always have been and will be grist for the mills of progress.

This is the problem.  the law SEEMS like a mathematical system amenable to AI or algorithmic control  but the opposite is true.

Consider this old chestnut every law professor tells first year students:

-the 'C' answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is..."
-the 'B" answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is ...BECAUSE....."
-the 'A'  answer on an exam is "The relevant law in this situation is,....HOWEVER, you COULD Argue that the law you SHOULD  apply  is really...... because"

Before the computer can pronounce the relevant law, you have to be able to agree on what the facts ARE, and much more importantly what they MEAN in this case; and therefore which precedent properly applies.  That's pretty much the whole art of lawyering.   You aren't twisting the facts, but constructing a framework in which their meaning is the one most favorable to your client.    Computers cannot be taught to do that.


Computers were taught to send all the black men to jail for life.  I think they have already mastered the essence of American jurisprudence.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leave him alone, he already helped defeat manbearpig!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
coolopticalillusions.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, I was having a conversation about this with friends just days ago.  Our credit score system is incomprehensible trash.  I managed to get my credit score up over the last decade from "wow, I didn't know they could even gothat low" to "fairly OK," but it hasn't made a damn difference in my ability to do anything, and that makes me wonder what the number even means, then.  And most of the things you can attempt to improve your score can backfire if you don't succeed:  after an assessment of my current credit situation I was advised that I could improve my score with a higher line of credit available in my name.  So I tried to increase my limits, or get another card--I was rejected every time, and now my credit score is worsethan it was.

Your credit line can't be too low, but it can't be too high.  Don't have too many cards, or too few.  You should have older lines of credit, but also newer ones.  Don't carry a high balance, but also don't carry a zero balance.  Get more credit, but it'll hurt you if you don't get it, even though that's beyond your control.  And why the hell is a credit check allowed to affect our credit, anyway?  Nothing has even changed!

I was even told that it was a shame I didn't have an even older line of credit than I currently do, since many people my age do.  My oldest line of credit is 20 years old.  I'm 39!  How much older can they even be?  Was I supposed to apply for credit cards as a child??

It's all a balancing game of perfection, and the only winning move is "don't be poor."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People increasingly like algorithms to make decisions.

Why?

It removes culpability. Can't be blamed for a bad decision if the computer makes it. Can't be accused of racism if you have the printout to show you weren't the one who declined somebody.

But here's the thing:  some of the items referenced, like credit scores, aren't decisions. They simply provide a "score". How you interpret that is on you...unless you feed it into an algorithm.  Then it's the computer deciding.

Credit scores can be a very good predictor of risk. Of course, actually underwriting the borrower for whatever the type of credit being extended should be used in conjunction with the score. This isn't your neighbor's shiatty over-hopped homebrew - you need to actually balance the ingredients.

Finally, if you like self driving cars and are going to opine about how horrible these algorithms are, you should probably realize the disconnect between your two views before you crash into a guardrail at a high rate of speed.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Living out the fantasy of every high-schooler trapped in Trigonometry class, a group of civil rights lawyers are...getting to fark the hot girl nearest them?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I'm glad these guys are doing this. Those credit score agencies condemn people to poverty without any recourse. That's not a fair system.


No they don't.

You're lying about recourse. You can dispute negative items on your credit report.

Also, it's not the credit score's fault. It's the ability and willingness to repay debts that drives the credit score. That same willingness and ability impacts financial well-being outside of credit score.

Unless you make an incredible amount of money, bad financial habits will make you broke. Even if you do have a lot of money, it just delays what will eventually happen.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It seems a bit disingenuous to blame the credit rating companies for ruining Miriam's life when it was actually her husband's actions that left her penniless.

There are many things about the credit agencies that need to be reformed. Openness about the algorithms, Instant free access to one's own report, liability for data leakage (fark you, Equifax), and the right to be forgotten, just to name a few. But spending all your money and then trying to use credit to keep up your standard of living is on the individual, not the agencies.

In Miriam's case, her husband was using her credit score to rack up his own debt, and that's clearly a misuse of the system. But it's hard to see how that is a result of credit agencies.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember the financial crisis in 08?  The one that happened because a bunch of lawmakers thought it wasn't fair that some people qualified for mortgages and some didn't?

So they made it where basically everybody was approved, and when those ppl who shouldn't have gotten loans but did and they couldn't pay them back, it all crashed.

This sounds like that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess they prefer we go back to underpaid interns with stacks of files on their desk.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It seems a bit disingenuous to blame the credit rating companies for ruining Miriam's life when it was actually her husband's actions that left her penniless.

There are many things about the credit agencies that need to be reformed. Openness about the algorithms, Instant free access to one's own report, liability for data leakage (fark you, Equifax), and the right to be forgotten, just to name a few. But spending all your money and then trying to use credit to keep up your standard of living is on the individual, not the agencies.

In Miriam's case, her husband was using her credit score to rack up his own debt, and that's clearly a misuse of the system. But it's hard to see how that is a result of credit agencies.


Sure. But, it should be limited to consumerism. And it isn't. That's malarkey.
Each business relationships should be separate and not pervy to each other.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: What is the generic for a group of lawyer?  A liar of lawyer?


A "fabrication of lawyers" is the collective noun.
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Living out the fantasy of every high-schooler trapped in Trigonometry class, a group of civil rights lawyers are...getting to fark the hot girl nearest them?


Trig was by and far my favorite class. I went to a Catholic high school with classic catholic school uniforms for the girls. The teacher would go on and on about sin this and sin that. I would concentrate long and hard on different ways to sin.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How can X=1 in one problem and then X=2 in the very next? What God would allow this?


She's an economist, obviously.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, I was having a conversation about this with friends just days ago.  Our credit score system is incomprehensible trash.  I managed to get my credit score up over the last decade from "wow, I didn't know they could even gothat low" to "fairly OK," but it hasn't made a damn difference in my ability to do anything, and that makes me wonder what the number even means, then.  And most of the things you can attempt to improve your score can backfire if you don't succeed:  after an assessment of my current credit situation I was advised that I could improve my score with a higher line of credit available in my name.  So I tried to increase my limits, or get another card--I was rejected every time, and now my credit score is worsethan it was.

Your credit line can't be too low, but it can't be too high.  Don't have too many cards, or too few.  You should have older lines of credit, but also newer ones.  Don't carry a high balance, but also don't carry a zero balance.  Get more credit, but it'll hurt you if you don't get it, even though that's beyond your control.  And why the hell is a credit check allowed to affect our credit, anyway?  Nothing has even changed!

I was even told that it was a shame I didn't have an even older line of credit than I currently do, since many people my age do.  My oldest line of credit is 20 years old.  I'm 39!  How much older can they even be?  Was I supposed to apply for credit cards as a child??

It's all a balancing game of perfection, and the only winning move is "don't be poor."


You're spending your time trying to hack your way to a better score. That's your problem.

Focus instead on paying your bills on time, making occasional use of non-credit card financing, and slowly raising your balances on cards as your income increases.

Hard pulls, that is credit pulls to obtain new credit do lower your score because it indicates you may be seeking new credit which makes you riskier. Having a few hits of a similar type in a short period doesn't do too much because shopping for credit terms is a reasonable behavior.

Your score goes up as the hits fall off, or as the credit that is established starts to demonstrate a history of timely payment.

Depending on the score version used, which depends on the type of credit you are seeking, a score above a certain point doesn't really do much extra.

At the end of the day, take a look at your financial picture and ask yourself this:  "Would I lend someone in my same position $100? $1,000? $10,000?".
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: Before the computer can pronounce the relevant law, you have to be able to agree on what the facts ARE


The township node was assigned as Prosecutor and Defense per custom and the Jury was assembled by random selection from the whole of online Level 7 through Level 9 nodes.  The human Defendant and Witnesses were immobilized in their EZ-Rest chairs and chemically prepared for testimony.

As the last and most complex case of the day and comprised of much testimony, arguments and counter-arguments, Case 17AE3F92097B327C8936DC lasted 37142 milliseconds, most if it spent waiting for biological components to reach steady-state Order in the Court.

The verdict was Guilty, the Defendant's state was scanned and its components recycled.  The docket was cleared for the week.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: Fireproof: Living out the fantasy of every high-schooler trapped in Trigonometry class, a group of civil rights lawyers are...getting to fark the hot girl nearest them?

Trig was by and far my favorite class. I went to a Catholic high school with classic catholic school uniforms for the girls. The teacher would go on and on about sin this and sin that. I would concentrate long and hard on different ways to sin.


You're taking us on a tangent.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I'm glad these guys are doing this. Those credit score agencies condemn people to poverty without any recourse. That's not a fair system.


There is a recourse; pay what you owe.  If you don't pay your bills, you are a bad credit risk.  Duh.

Yes, this sounds cruel, but that's the whole farking point of a credit score: Determining who is likely to pay what they owe and who is not.

The only alternative to these scores is to treat everybody as a bad credit risk and charge very high rates to everybody, which hurts people who do use credit responsibly and only borrow amounts they can afford to pay back.

Now, should the scores be more transparent and should it be easier to correct errors?  Sure.  Should there be a stronger, wider safety net for poor people?  Again, yes.  Should the minimum wage be higher?  Yes.  Does it suck because there aren't enough of these things that people fall behind on their bills?  Yes.  But if you fall behind on your bills, you are, by definition, a bad credit risk.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I'm glad these guys are doing this. Those credit score agencies condemn people to poverty without any recourse. That's not a fair system.


They aren't challenging the credit algorithms because those are not regulated in a way that would require a person with a particular history to be granted a specific type of credit or employment.  All you can do is (1) try to change the factual basis of a report, such as by challenging derogatory information, and (2) argue with a lender to make an exception because the report is unfair. The second is not an option for most people but it can happen.  See Donald Trump.  Or I know of a couple who had an easier time with a large mortgage than a small one.  "Jumbo" (over $700K, more or less) mortgages are get human review. "Conforming" (ordinary working guy) mortgages are bundled and sold as commodities and have to comply with uniform standards.

The algorithms that can be challenged are the ones making decisions for the government.  The lawyer in the article was in court arguing over government benefits.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: WTF does trigonometry have to do with Al Gore's rhythm?


What does trigonometry have to do with algorithms?  It's not Comp Sci.  Math is math.

/annoying math is annoying
//Quote from the Priest who taught me Calc, "If Arithmetic is the mother of all mathematics, Calculus is the biatch."
///Trig was also a biatch
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The algorithms that can be challenged are the ones making decisions for the government.  The lawyer in the article was in court arguing over government benefits.


...which is a different topic than credit scores, IMHO.

In some cases in states run by Republicans, they use the scores to intentionally limit the total amount of benefits.
 
