(Reuters)   ♫ In the Barcelona Zoo, the mighty zoo, the lions test positive for Covid tonight. Uyimbube, uyimbube, uyimbube, uyimbube   (reuters.com) divider line
13
posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 4:17 PM



13 Comments
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wear masks, lions!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they went sailing, would they be sea lions?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If they went sailing, would they be sea lions?


wondermark.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They lion...

You need some cajones to stick a covid test strip up the nose of a line.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Que?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hakuno Mask Onna
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the zoo in Barcelona is the name of some club where drunken Brits spend their trip to Spain getting even more drunk and then beating each other up.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, it's a lion that's part of the Democrat Party hoax to make Donald Trump look bad! Get in the car!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have they figured out why cats can get it yet? I'm worried because I have cats of my own.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, thanks, Subby, now I gots an ear worm.
You know what?
So do you.
This is probably the best use of this song I've ever heard.

City Of Strangers - Tracey Ullman Show
Youtube e7f4Vv9ubKs
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The poor things. How do people get close enough to pass it to them? Did they eat an infected person?
 
