(Yahoo)   Batman, bribes, Phil Collins, shell companies, sham contracts - the black gold must flow   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
7
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good to see this criminal behavior was brought to light and all those rich people received long jail sentences.

(Insert laugh track here)
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fun fact:
The Spice is a metaphor for petroleum. And sex, of course.

Everything is a metaphor for sex.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The other night I drifted nice continental drift divide
Mountains sit in a line, Leonard Bernstein
Leonid Brezhnev, Lenny Bruce and Lester Bangs
Birthday party, cheesecake, jellybean, boom
You symbiotic, patriotic, slam but neck, right, right
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I cannot believe it's true.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...such wrongdoings are bound to be exposed sooner or later."

Only if you bribe the wrong person or you don't bribe enough people. No + $ = Yes
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For years, the world's largest oil trading firm has maintained that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
