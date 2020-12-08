 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   I expected to read a story about a bra-fitter who makes her customers dance in her shop, and for obvious reasons was intrigued. Even titillated. But now I have only one question--when did the NYT start letting its staff hand-write articles?   (nytimes.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your bra fitter asks you to take your bra off...they might not be the best bra fitter ever. In fact, they might be a sicko...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dance, walk quickly up and down a flight of stairs, whatever.  All part of ensuring a good fit.  Why people think this is weird is beyond me, and I'm a guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bra fitter is a profession? Is there a class I can take or something?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pre-'rona i food shopped weekly for years. most women in stores have the most ill-fitting bras, many looking like they must hurt like hell. being a fellow it puzzles me. every large store that had clothing in their catalog gave instruction on how to size a bra. there are women who obviously are properly sized who could be asked "how do you do that?". any decent clothing store must have a fitter with knowledge and a tape measure. this to me is one of life's great mysteries.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
sinko swimo: pre-'rona i food shopped weekly for years. most women in stores have the most ill-fitting bras, many looking like they must hurt like hell. being a fellow it puzzles me. every large store that had clothing in their catalog gave instruction on how to size a bra. there are women who obviously are properly sized who could be asked "how do you do that?". any decent clothing store must have a fitter with knowledge and a tape measure. this to me is one of life's great mysteries.


I suspect a lot of women figure out their size when they are 20, and never think to get it adjusted over time.  Not unlike guys who insist they still wear the same 36/32 jeans they bought in college when they hit 50.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's very good.
 
strapp3r
iheartscotch: If your bra fitter asks you to take your bra off...they might not be the best bra fitter ever. In fact, they might be a sicko...


has your cilice come loose?

nyclon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Times illustrates and hand writes often, the Book Review has one every week. Been doing it for years, but they still don't have editorial cartoons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ElecricalPast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just when the internet was getting more accessible to screen-readers & the disabled, NYTimes finds a new way to fark with people.

Ah, the scarifies we make for staying trendy...
 
AquaTatanka
sinko swimo: pre-'rona i food shopped weekly for years. most women in stores have the most ill-fitting bras, many looking like they must hurt like hell. being a fellow it puzzles me. every large store that had clothing in their catalog gave instruction on how to size a bra. there are women who obviously are properly sized who could be asked "how do you do that?". any decent clothing store must have a fitter with knowledge and a tape measure. this to me is one of life's great mysteries.


To some women bra size is like penis size to a man.   They want to call themselves a certain thing regardless of reality.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, I would like to know more about tiny bras.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ElecricalPast:  Ah, the scarifies we make for staying trendy...
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
snodoubt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Articles made to fit on Instagram.
 
AquaTatanka
strapp3r: iheartscotch: If your bra fitter asks you to take your bra off...they might not be the best bra fitter ever. In fact, they might be a sicko...

has your cilice come loose?

has your cilice come loose?

....  Not my personal Erotica site ....
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get my daughters to go to a professional bra fitter.  They complain about their back and support and all but won't go.  I would even pay for it.  I don't have tits that require a bra, but I care that my kids are comfortable.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
No boobies tag?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This thread is the tits
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
FrancoFile: sinko swimo: pre-'rona i food shopped weekly for years. most women in stores have the most ill-fitting bras, many looking like they must hurt like hell. being a fellow it puzzles me. every large store that had clothing in their catalog gave instruction on how to size a bra. there are women who obviously are properly sized who could be asked "how do you do that?". any decent clothing store must have a fitter with knowledge and a tape measure. this to me is one of life's great mysteries.

I suspect a lot of women figure out their size when they are 20, and never think to get it adjusted over time.  Not unlike guys who insist they still wear the same 36/32 jeans they bought in college when they hit 50.

I suspect a lot of women figure out their size when they are 20, and never think to get it adjusted over time.  Not unlike guys who insist they still wear the same 36/32 jeans they bought in college when they hit 50.


Heh - get a lot of shiat from other dudes my age because I wear 2 sizes smaller than I did when I was 20.  It's because I'm disabled and a mess, not out of any amazing capability on my part, but I still get semi-glares from dudes with beer guts.  You're not wrong though - see more than a few with their pants just carving into them, but they won't even think about trying a larger size on.  That'd be admitting they were fat.

/even took me a while to admit that RSD shrinking me - that would have been admitting it had gotten worse
//dealt with pants that wanted to fall off my ass for a few years - so I can't claim immunity
///thankfully for everyone's eyes, belts exist
 
sleze
Anyone remember that custom bra website for sports bras that demonstrated the motion for breasts of varying sizes with their super sports bra vs without?

Good times.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Oy ist mir! That tit slinger is so faschivitz I could plotz!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
I went to a similar shop, in Manhattan: Linda the Bra Lady.  Linda had me raise my arms, jump once, she gently and quickly cupped my breasts, etc.  I've NEVER had a bra that fit so well.  And they keep you on file so you can keep reordering the same bras.

So this doesn't shock me.

It's a weird experience, but she's such a pro, and I can't wait to go back.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
ViolentEastCoastCity: I went to a similar shop, in Manhattan: Linda the Bra Lady.  Linda had me raise my arms, jump once, she gently and quickly cupped my breasts, etc.  I've NEVER had a bra that fit so well.  And they keep you on file so you can keep reordering the same bras.

So this doesn't shock me.

It's a weird experience, but she's such a pro, and I can't wait to go back.

So this doesn't shock me.

It's a weird experience, but she's such a pro, and I can't wait to go back.


Let me know when you head back there, I always wanted to make a film or a documentary if you will.
 
LarrySouth
The Devil's Bartender: ElecricalPast:  Ah, the scarifies we make for staying trendy...
Welcome to Fark...
 
BafflerMeal
Nurglitch
Fitted clothing is fantastic, news at 11pm.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
ViolentEastCoastCity: I went to a similar shop, in Manhattan: Linda the Bra Lady.  Linda had me raise my arms, jump once, she gently and quickly cupped my breasts, etc.  I've NEVER had a bra that fit so well.  And they keep you on file so you can keep reordering the same bras.

So this doesn't shock me.

It's a weird experience, but she's such a pro, and I can't wait to go back.

So this doesn't shock me.

It's a weird experience, but she's such a pro, and I can't wait to go back.


Francine Smith : Oh. Dr. Vadgers says my lab work requires more information. He needs to see my boobs popping out of a cheerleading outfit.
[Stan looks at her]
Francine Smith : I know what you're thinking. What is the boob test going to tell him that the butthole test didn't? He's just being super careful.
 
