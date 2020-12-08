 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   NPR explains how to make the sort of playlist that will have all your friends asking, "What the hell kind of music is this?"   (npr.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just make mine from favorites I hear on Sirius/XM and various theme-ish shows that often repeat on youtube (ABGT for instance).  Other than that it is:

"Alexa, play disco music."
(starts with ABBA song)
"Alexa, skip"
(starts playing Bee Gees)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play what makes your booty move.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is anything like Kai Rhysdal this morning explaining what income inequality means, I'm going to go ahead and give that a miss.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, I already am that person.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use my custom AI to convert Weird Al into death metal.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to pick a general mood I'll be using it in, then I pick songs from all over the map and vary weather they're loud/fast music or slower/quieter music. That way it keeps things interesting, so if I'm driving or doing something for a few hours at a stretch while a playlist is going in the background it's not like 4 hours straight of just one kind of music. So on a playlist the songs might go from Megadeth to Zero 7 to Wutang to Gustavo Cerati. Keeps it interesting.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I play my playlists on shuffle 100% of the time. Since my playlists tend to be a day long or longer, I think that's the only sensible way to go.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple. Just include the Ramones' "Rockaway Beach," and no matter what, you're good to go.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mix the following:
Record some scrapyard sounds, like crushing automobiles and stuff. Mix in some chainsaw and metal cutting. Take some fighting cats and dogs. Mix randomly, feed through autotune. If that's not enough, overlay some modulated pr0n flick soundtrack and moaning. Accordion for good measure.

If someone does that, I'll listen to it for the heck of it.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost
Rammstein
Eisbrecher
etc....
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I recognize the name of one artist on this list, and none of the songs. Yes, old.

/ the realization that I'll never, ever be hip
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mostly like contemporary folk-rock by lesbians.

It's a miracle anyone loves me.

/not that I seek out lesbians to listen to, but it seems to work out that way.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lo-fi hip hop beats to study and/or relax to?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass. If you listen to this stuff, your kids will listen to Bieber.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If it is anything like Kai Rhysdal this morning explaining what income inequality means, I'm going to go ahead and give that a miss.


For years I was certain that every on-air NPR personality was given a name generated by chasing a cat over a room full of keyboards.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just started getting into Miles Davis.  Holy Fark.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Also, I play my playlists on shuffle 100% of the time. Since my playlists tend to be a day long or longer, I think that's the only sensible way to go.


I do that too. Although inevitably something weird sneaks in like cats singing Silent Night when it's nowhere close to Xmas. I used to try to "curate" (god I hate that word) my playlists a lot better but ain't nobody got time for that.
 
GoldenMetalRaven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Soul Finger - Bar-Kays (1967)
Youtube BpI1fcJdFrA
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Make your own goddamn music.

Mixtapes are for lazy solipsists who think they have the best taste in music and feel no compunction about commandeering your earholes for a substantial amount of time.

DIY music production has never been easier or cheaper to do. Make your own stuff and enjoy listening to it. It's really fulfilling.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bush Tetras - Too Many Creeps
Youtube dqn-1z-B4CM
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sort of a progressive music junkie but I use the term loosely, as in anything I hear that grabs me as new and interesting. Could be anything from acoustic to thrash. Got a library of playlists on music.youtube.com

Just search for
Dr Nostromo's Prog Playlist
If you're so inclined.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Structure the playlist like a flight"

Wrong.  Structure the playlist like a fight.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Playlist? I just pull up what I want to listen to in the moment. I can't be bothered to create a list.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mix Tape
Youtube q_L_lFmCLOw


This song could be between any two others
You only hear it when you listen to your mix tape
It does things to your brain takes you back to that day
Like a time machine it's future retro
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Mix the following:
Record some scrapyard sounds, like crushing automobiles and stuff. Mix in some chainsaw and metal cutting. Take some fighting cats and dogs. Mix randomly, feed through autotune. If that's not enough, overlay some modulated pr0n flick soundtrack and moaning. Accordion for good measure.

If someone does that, I'll listen to it for the heck of it.


Big Captain Beefheart fan, eh?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Mix the following:
Record some scrapyard sounds, like crushing automobiles and stuff. Mix in some chainsaw and metal cutting. Take some fighting cats and dogs. Mix randomly, feed through autotune. If that's not enough, overlay some modulated pr0n flick soundtrack and moaning. Accordion for good measure.

If someone does that, I'll listen to it for the heck of it.


But, enough about ' country '
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Step son has picked up my slightly strange tastes in music. Yesterday, He asked if I had something he'd never heard before so I pulled out this old gem:

Manuel Göttsching - Inventions For Electric Guitar (1975)
Youtube -DtqR98Pbl8

A Turntable, Headphones and a left handed cigarette.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: I'm sort of a progressive music junkie but I use the term loosely, as in anything I hear that grabs me as new and interesting. Could be anything from acoustic to thrash. Got a library of playlists on music.youtube.com

Just search for
Dr Nostromo's Prog Playlist
If you're so inclined.


PS. Direct link to all my current playlists here. More to come
http://www.drnostromo.com/movies/musi​c​.html
 
HootyMagoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"There's a scene in the 2000 movie High Fidelity where music snob and all-around unlikable jerk Rob (played by John Cusack)"

F&*k that. Jack Black is the biggest jerk in that movie or ever.
Except Tropic Thunder. Loved him in that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you want to blow your guests' minds the mashups of Bill McClintock never fails
MASHUP - Buffalo MC - "Stop and Bust a Move"
Youtube wYNSSkOOTBk
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can hold that football, but I ain't kicking it.
Long experience indicates that the tastes of NPR music critics either put me to sleep or make me want to gouge my earballs out.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
20 times in a row
albumart.besteveralbums.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like to put relevant(ish) spoken pieces in front of songs.  For instance this brief snippet from The Lion in Winter:

Katharine Hepburn: The Lion in Winter ("It's 1183") Monologue
Youtube QbzcFbhPV-o


followed by I'd Love To Change The World by Ten Years After works well.
 
scalpod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they found my Mike Keneally playlist?
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My friends would definitely ask that question, but I listen to full albums.  Screw playlists.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Make your own goddamn music.

Mixtapes are for lazy solipsists who think they have the best taste in music and feel no compunction about commandeering your earholes for a substantial amount of time.

DIY music production has never been easier or cheaper to do. Make your own stuff and enjoy listening to it. It's really fulfilling.


Not sure if serious.jpg
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mix Tape
Youtube _zzGOJAHH0w
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saxsuqatch & Bridge Band - Shallow Diver (Tiny Desk Contest Submission)
Youtube tl_vL40d7PI

these guys are pretty great i think.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spotify and I have refined our relationship.

I favorite songs like mad. I hear something new, and I track it down, and Spotify learns what I like. It then tries to slide in some new stuff into the weekly playlists, and some of those make it into the mix. I play my Favorites list, you're going to get The Band, BR549, The Clash, Die Antwort, MC Hawking, Hank Williams, Hank Snow, Jimmy Buffet, the Interrupters, Lost Fabulousos Cadillacs, Nina Simone, the Bar Kays, P-Funk, Del the Funky Homosapien, KRS-1, KMFDM, Curtis Mayfield, Frankie Vally, Blossom Dearie, Mel Torme, Billy Holiday, The Coasters, The Cramps, The Aggrolites, The Specials, The Long Ryders, Scruffy the Cat, Webb Wilder, Gangstergrass, Punjabi MC, The Silvertones, The Melodians, Hepcat, The Donnas, The Andrews Sisters, Anti-Flag, Barstool Preachers, Betty Blowtorch, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Candye Kane, Checkered Cabs, Mealticket, Dar Williams, Deb Talan, The Good Lovelies, Iggy Pop, Imelda May, La Mosca Tse-Tse, The HU, Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillit, Los Skagaleros, Ministry, The Pietasters, the Pioneers, the Pixies, the Rezillos, Schooner Fare, Squeeze, Taj Mahal, Darius Rucker, X-Ray Spex, I mean, it's all over the place. The nice thing is that Spotify will come up with playlists from this chaos, and vaguely themed, or I just hit Favorites, and Spotify tries like heck to group songs together in dabs and changes the tone radically from time to time, but that's kind of how I like it.

Play what you like. Have fun with it. I get a fair number of compliments from my waitstaff, if for no other reason that MY playlists are going to be radically different than the ones they're getting on the restaurant music stream. Even if it is Japanese metal or Spanish hardcore or ska, and then followed up with something classic like the Coasters. All God's chill'uns gots to dance, and we all dance to a different drum, so have fun with it. and maybe your peers will find something new, or have some suggestions. It's about the sharing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Play what makes your booty move.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are called 'Albums'.

You don't have to make a playlist, you just hit play.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just add Death Grips or Animal Collective. See Below (the video version is censored at my work for some reason, despite no swearing or nudity. Make sure you watch it to get the full uncle donut experience!!

Uncle Donut
Youtube QEOhNP6cFMY
 
fngoofy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rbuzby: I just started getting into Miles Davis.  Holy Fark.


Try Artie Shaw
 
scalpod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kukukupo: They are called 'Albums'.

You don't have to make a playlist, you just hit play.


Sure, but you gotta flip 'em halfway through like a hotcake. It's a bit more involved than just that.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Spotify and I have refined our relationship.

I favorite songs like mad. I hear something new, and I track it down, and Spotify learns what I like. It then tries to slide in some new stuff into the weekly playlists, and some of those make it into the mix. I play my Favorites list, you're going to get The Band, BR549, The Clash, Die Antwort, MC Hawking, Hank Williams, Hank Snow, Jimmy Buffet, the Interrupters, Lost Fabulousos Cadillacs, Nina Simone, the Bar Kays, P-Funk, Del the Funky Homosapien, KRS-1, KMFDM, Curtis Mayfield, Frankie Vally, Blossom Dearie, Mel Torme, Billy Holiday, The Coasters, The Cramps, The Aggrolites, The Specials, The Long Ryders, Scruffy the Cat, Webb Wilder, Gangstergrass, Punjabi MC, The Silvertones, The Melodians, Hepcat, The Donnas, The Andrews Sisters, Anti-Flag, Barstool Preachers, Betty Blowtorch, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Candye Kane, Checkered Cabs, Mealticket, Dar Williams, Deb Talan, The Good Lovelies, Iggy Pop, Imelda May, La Mosca Tse-Tse, The HU, Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillit, Los Skagaleros, Ministry, The Pietasters, the Pioneers, the Pixies, the Rezillos, Schooner Fare, Squeeze, Taj Mahal, Darius Rucker, X-Ray Spex, I mean, it's all over the place. The nice thing is that Spotify will come up with playlists from this chaos, and vaguely themed, or I just hit Favorites, and Spotify tries like heck to group songs together in dabs and changes the tone radically from time to time, but that's kind of how I like it.

Play what you like. Have fun with it. I get a fair number of compliments from my waitstaff, if for no other reason that MY playlists are going to be radically different than the ones they're getting on the restaurant music stream. Even if it is Japanese metal or Spanish hardcore or ska, and then followed up with something classic like the Coasters. All God's chill'uns gots to dance, and we all dance to a different drum, so have fun with it. and maybe your peers will find something new, or have some suggestions. I ...


You. I like you
but stay outta my cd's :-)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: hubiestubert: Play what makes your booty move.

[Fark user image 301x300]


Smarted and Funnied, mainly because I have them on vinyl and CD. ;)
 
Tman144
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article mentions Roll Some Mo, which is a great track:
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo (Official Video)
Youtube 6WXmaJcguXo


Personally, when I look to make a playlist, I just... find a mix album made by someone else. Why reinvent the wheel if someone else has already done the work? For example:
Guest Mix: Cumbia Selection with Coco Maria - YouTube (Fark won't let me inline 2 videos)
There you go, a 40 min, coherent playlist of some shiat I never would have heard of otherwise.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last time I made a mixtape, I still had a Walkman.  I made them for me to listen to, not to try and impress my friends with my musical tastes.  They already knew I was f*cked up.
 
