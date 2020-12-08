 Skip to content
Day trader who lost $127,000 day trading hopes to serve as an example to other day traders, which seems likely since day traders are made up of such rational, reality-based individuals. Hey, did you hear Robinhood gives you your first stock for free?
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I went to Vegas for the first time at the tender age of 22 my dad told me there are two kinds of people who gamble regularly liars and losers.

//The house always wins
//Trump is the exception that proves the rule.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may make dozens or even hundreds of trades a day,...

I think I spotted the problem.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this headline from 1999?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least when you piss your money away in Vegas you get free drinks and there's always a nearby hooker escort willing to let you cry in her tits for $100.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: When I went to Vegas for the first time at the tender age of 22 my dad told me there are two kinds of people who gamble regularly liars and losers.

//The house always wins
//Trump is the exception that proves the rule.


Trump gambles with other people's money.

/And also loses
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Is this headline from 1999?


It was submitted by a guy who drives a tow truck for fun because he likes to help people when he's not relaxing on the private island he bought himself with his day trader profits.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what you're saying is PLTR 40C 12/11?

I'm on it!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of my favorite Beatles songs.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, did you hear Robinhood gives you your first stock for free?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: That's one of my favorite Beatles songs.


"Yesterday"?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was romantically involved with a day trading guy for a while. His moods swung with the market. Never knew if I was going to come home to an extravagant gift or get my head bitten off. It got worse after 9/11 and he finally quit. We eventually broke up but I'm still driving one of the extravagant gifts.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone wants to plop down $500 or $1000 to play with stocks for a few days or weeks, then stops, it's not a big deal. It's tantamount to a weekend in Vegas.

For 99.8% of folks out there, daytrading is a bad idea for anything other than entertainment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have about $20K with Ameritrade that I dork around with. In 25 years, I've nearly doubled my money... Fortunately, the rest of my investments have been in 401(k)s and mutual funds. They've done better.

My small experiment in stock trading showed me early on that was no way to get rich. Plus, the idea of day trading probably means you need to live off your profits. That introduces a desperation motive. Investing means the profits stay in the mix until you need them for the big goal, like retirement.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the dumbshiats to trade crypto and then wonder why when they bought in at $19k, it's worth $3k the following month.

Index funds are basically guaranteed positive returns over any two decades you can pick. Unless you know what you're doing, stick to the index funds and fark the game.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been prudent for them to have read up on day trading beforehand.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: escort willing to let you cry in her tits for $100.


Go on...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dipped my toes into the market a few years ago with long positions in AMD and Nvidia after watching both companies for years and spending time making sure I knew exactly what I was doing.

Even though the returns have been quite good, the amount of idiocy, greed, politics, and emotional BS I've seen influence those stocks and their associated markets over these years has me dead-set against day trading.

The only way I can liken investing (based on my amateur experience and observations) to Vegas is that it's like playing Craps, but right after you've rolled, a bunch of coked-up rich assholes run up to the table, grab everyone's money while shiatting violently over every surface in sight, and then make a beeline for the door.

Amateur day trading would be this, except you've also put up your house as collateral.

/just my non-expert opinion
//I've actually never played craps
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some RSUs from work, sold them and spent a year farking around with cannabis-related penny stocks.  I paid for like two months' worth of weed with the profit, which was cool, but I hated having to watch the market so closely and I hated the feeling of selling and making money only to see that I could've sold higher.  I can't imagine what it would be like to put in that legwork and then fark it all up.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Trump gambles with other people's money.


Um....I don't think so, that is what the left does in the form of taxes and social security. Trump has been putting it back in our pocket....it is your idiots that are about to screw that up for us all.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article: '"On average, day traders do horribly, and the percentage that end up sustaining success are in the low single digits," Steenbarger says.'

They should read Nassim Taleb on risk aversion before they try to do something risky like day trading.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a guy that 20 years ago got into day trading. For a while he did fairly good. But, as for almost all day traders, things went south. He blew through his retirement, sold his house, boat, truck, camper because "things are going to turn around". He always wanted to get into the control room and be an operator and wanted me to train him. Some people are not made to push buttons, let alone play with money.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told I could day trade my way out of debt.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: That's one of my favorite Beatles songs.

"Yesterday"?


"Tomorrow Never Knows "?
"Helter Skelter"?
 
Kooj
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've never made more than about 6 trades in a year. Most years, zero.

My relatives still ask how my "day trading" is going.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
aside from my 401k, I've only ever bought one stock, Ubiquiti in 2013 for $23 a share.  Sold them all this year affording me enough to cover half the down payment on my first house.  I've never even been tempted to try single stock picking again, I used up all my luck.
 
Spego
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He could just go home.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

irocu88: enry: Trump gambles with other people's money.

Um....I don't think so, that is what the left does in the form of taxes and social security. Trump has been putting it back in our pocket....it is your idiots that are about to screw that up for us all.


It's impossible to tell anymore if someone is being sarcastic, or is just posting really stupid "thoughts".
 
orbister
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: I have about $20K with Ameritrade that I dork around with. In 25 years, I've nearly doubled my money...


2.8% compounded.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: They may make dozens or even hundreds of trades a day,...

I think I spotted the problem.


No no. My system can easily beat top of the line servers running algorithms designed by teams of MIT PhDs, literally located in the same room as NYSE servers.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been trying to learn about direct investments with a little bit of money over the past year or so, actually up so far. I can see where day trading can be attractive to the gambling type.

Have to say that so far my favorite thing is seeing obscure Russian or Chinese penny stocks suddenly open like 900% up without any news about the (probably shell) company, then just as suddenly sell off after all the lemmings jump in.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I signed up for Robinhood just to see what free stock I'd get. I'm now a proud member of the Fitbit family.

Can people that own 1 share show up at meetings and raise hell?

I never logged in again.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

irocu88: enry: Trump gambles with other people's money.

Um....I don't think so, that is what the left does in the form of taxes and social security. Trump has been putting it back in our pocket....it is your idiots that are about to screw that up for us all.


You can keep suckin' on Trump's floppy teats but he's still not going to give you anything but mouth ulcers.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a professor, years ago, who used to work in arbitrage, for a real investment bank, years before he fled to academia. He told us the guys who are successful can indeed retire in their 30s, but they kind of need to retire by then. Chain smoking, insomnia, muttering to themselves on the subway. He made it clear to us day trading is a good way to die of a heart attack at 41.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: irocu88: enry: Trump gambles with other people's money.

Um....I don't think so, that is what the left does in the form of taxes and social security. Trump has been putting it back in our pocket....it is your idiots that are about to screw that up for us all.

You can keep suckin' on Trump's floppy teats but he's still not going to give you anything but mouth ulcers.


Herpes.
It's called herpes.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Hey, did you hear Robinhood gives you your first stock for free?

[Fark user image image 640x468]


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This is like the dumbshiats to trade crypto and then wonder why when they bought in at $19k, it's worth $3k the following month.



It's hardly "dumbshiat" to trade crypto this year. Bitcoin and Ethereum have done incredibly well.  You pretty much doubled your money if you bought Ethereum earlier this year and held.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I have about $20K with Ameritrade that I dork around with. In 25 years, I've nearly doubled my money... Fortunately, the rest of my investments have been in 401(k)s and mutual funds. They've done better.

My small experiment in stock trading showed me early on that was no way to get rich. Plus, the idea of day trading probably means you need to live off your profits. That introduces a desperation motive. Investing means the profits stay in the mix until you need them for the big goal, like retirement.


Maybe not rich, but a good way to add income. The key is three things:
- Be patient with the market
- Be up to date on current events (this helps a lot)
- Don't play with anything you can't lose.

I'm up 65% this year, would have been over 100% had I not bailed on NIO this spring (went from $4 to $6 and sold, it's now at $50+). I bet on biotech firms last January at first notice of COVID, and those hit. Then in September/October I invested heavy into green energy (BP) because of Biden, when he won, that stock went up $5 a share. 

I've had a couple losers, but mostly winners. When DoorDash goes on the market tomorrow, I'm going to jump on that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll bet Ronald Wayne has battling more than his fair share of light bulbs.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to day trade with your own money.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Wanderlusting: This is like the dumbshiats to trade crypto and then wonder why when they bought in at $19k, it's worth $3k the following month.


It's hardly "dumbshiat" to trade crypto this year. Bitcoin and Ethereum have done incredibly well.  You pretty much doubled your money if you bought Ethereum earlier this year and held.


Yeah, that's what everyone said at the end of 2017 when they bought in at $19k too. If you made money, you're literally just taking it from people who don't know any better. Crypto is dumb af unless you enjoy betting on nonsense that literally has no value ... it's just risk for risk's sake. 

You'd be better off putting money down on literal bum fights.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [Fark user image image 320x320]


Now think about this,..
Someone bought that.
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a university Prof back in the day who was a bit of a kook but very talented and influential in the profession I was studying.
One day he comes into the classroom and starts handing out what look to be receipts, and says "whatever you do with your life, DO NOT DO DAY TRADING."
He'd lost everything, he told us. This was the dot com bubble bursting. He recovered because he's brilliant, but I always remembered that. I think he lost something like $150k. Yikes.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You have to be a special kind of idiot to blow 6 figures day trading.

I have a RH account.  It's one of 2 stock accounts I have.  My main account is used for actual investing.  So there is a couple grand in there that doesn't get moved much.

The RH account is for fun.  I put like $40 into it last year.  Now it's worth about $130.  Yay!  But I'm literally moving stocks in the area of 10s of dollars, and selling with profits of $1 or so.  It's more like a game than real investing.  Oddly enough, my crypto investments are worth more than my stocks.  Mostly because it's possible to make money there without even trading.

I remember back in the late 90's when day trading became a thing.  Every single person I know said this:  "It's so easy. It's like free money.  I can't believe it's legal."

And then every single one of them LOST their entire stake in less than 2 months.  Every. Single. One.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm kinda happy that I lost the first $2000 I ever put in the market. I had dreams of playing the market, picking stocks and winning big. Making a first pick that crashed and burned taught me a ton. After that I picked a couple others without putting money into them and would have lost big on those as well.

I remember saying things like "An online book store named Amazon? That's stupid. I'll be gone in 6 months" and "A store that JUST sells coffee named after a sci-fi character ? They should call it Bankrupts instead!"

Even with all that, I still get the itch now and then. I calm myself knowing that if I know about it, it's already too late to make any real money on it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: I have about $20K with Ameritrade that I dork around with. In 25 years, I've nearly doubled my money... Fortunately, the rest of my investments have been in 401(k)s and mutual funds. They've done better.

My small experiment in stock trading showed me early on that was no way to get rich. Plus, the idea of day trading probably means you need to live off your profits. That introduces a desperation motive. Investing means the profits stay in the mix until you need them for the big goal, like retirement.


This. I played around with options trading initially, but every time I won, I would use the profits to simply buy stock, so I figured I could save myself a bunch of stress and just the market be. It's working a lot better than me being involved.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: They may make dozens or even hundreds of trades a day,...

I think I spotted the problem.

No no. My system can easily beat top of the line servers running algorithms designed by teams of MIT PhDs, literally located in the same room as NYSE servers.


Well, apparently one guy did have a system that messed up their systems.
So they sent him to jail.
Sore losers.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

irocu88: Um....I don't think so, that is what the left does in the form of taxes and social security. Trump has been putting it back in our pocket....it is your idiots that are about to screw that up for us all.


You mean that $1.7T tax cut that over a 10 year period means all of us pay higher taxes on average, but people making over $400k pay a lot less, passed because rich people lobbied for it?  How is that helping you, or literally anyone you know?  You've had nothing put back in your pocket, and your taxes will actually go UP in the next few years if the current plan stood.

Or how your Senate and President pushed through a Covid relief bill that ensured that everyone lost money except billionaires, who somehow gained $450B in wealth in just six months while the country went into an employment freefall?  That wasn't the result of the "left".
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I had a professor, years ago, who used to work in arbitrage, for a real investment bank, years before he fled to academia. He told us the guys who are successful can indeed retire in their 30s, but they kind of need to retire by then. Chain smoking, insomnia, muttering to themselves on the subway. He made it clear to us day trading is a good way to die of a heart attack at 41.


I know a guy that traded meat futures for a large meat company. Although I was (and still am) envious of the money he made, he had night terrors from the stress. They're like nightmares that you physically act out while you're sleeping. He aged worse than presidents do.

He retired to a less stressful life of day trading.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: edmo: I have about $20K with Ameritrade that I dork around with. In 25 years, I've nearly doubled my money... Fortunately, the rest of my investments have been in 401(k)s and mutual funds. They've done better.

My small experiment in stock trading showed me early on that was no way to get rich. Plus, the idea of day trading probably means you need to live off your profits. That introduces a desperation motive. Investing means the profits stay in the mix until you need them for the big goal, like retirement.

Maybe not rich, but a good way to add income. The key is three things:
- Be patient with the market
- Be up to date on current events (this helps a lot)
- Don't play with anything you can't lose.

I'm up 65% this year, would have been over 100% had I not bailed on NIO this spring (went from $4 to $6 and sold, it's now at $50+). I bet on biotech firms last January at first notice of COVID, and those hit. Then in September/October I invested heavy into green energy (BP) because of Biden, when he won, that stock went up $5 a share. 

I've had a couple losers, but mostly winners. When DoorDash goes on the market tomorrow, I'm going to jump on that.


Yeah I'm kicking myself for not getting into NIO early too. Although to be fair for every stock that gets huge there's a dozen that tank.
 
