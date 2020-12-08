 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Asshole billionaire losing lawsuit against his neighbor, another asshole billionaire, over asshole billionaire things that asshole billionaires do to each other proposes dropping the suit and donating funds to charity. Other asshole billionaire: No   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading articles like this make me hope hell is a real place.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I knew it!  I'm surrounded by Assholes!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad Mark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Try one month for $1. No thanks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Make no mistake: this is not an offer to settle," Towfiq's attorney, Jennifer Keller, said in a statement to The Washington Post. "This is a desperate stunt to stem the tide of negative press the public exposure of Gross's actions has produced."

OK. And?
 
