 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   "I walked up and there was this poor man, he had been buried in the 1980s. I think it took a minute to process what I was looking at. I was standing at the head of his grave but there was a pillow but there was nothing laying on it"   (wftv.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Burial, Grave, poor man, Cemetery, Headstone, Death customs, Funeral, Cremation  
•       •       •

983 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 1:18 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is pretty farked up, and for Fark, that's saying something.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And so it begins....

foo monkey: [upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]


No! Do not conflate grave robbing and Archaeology....
 
Sentient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that's good news. trump's war on the deep state pedophile cannibal negrophilic Democrats must be working if they're being forced to scrounge through graveyards for bodies.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welp, dead are coming back to life and walking the earth. That's just about right for 2020.
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: According to deputies, detectives found evidence that suggests the incident is "very likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity."

FFS, we're back to satanic rituals now?  Considering how many cases were found (let alone prosecuted,) it's more likely a cop did it than some cult.  Go do your farking job, 'deputy.'
 
darch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Louis Creed, please pick up the white phone..."
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sentient: Well, that's good news. trump's war on the deep state pedophile cannibal negrophilic Democrats must be working if they're being forced to scrounge through graveyards for bodies.


She said "These are the days we are living in." She is so uninformed. Grave robbery and pilfering has a long history among our species. Read Shakespeare. It was central in one particular scene in Hamlet.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: And so it begins....

foo monkey: [upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]

No! Do not conflate grave robbing and Archaeology....


The article called it "grave raiding."
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not "wicked" or "evil" or "dark" or "ritualistic"... It's disrespectful, teenager shenanigans. That's it. No one is summoning anything. It's a shiatty thing to do, done by people who don't care what you think.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stop quoting stupid people. I don't care how small the market is that you cover. You're making it worse.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: It's not "wicked" or "evil" or "dark" or "ritualistic"... It's disrespectful, teenager shenanigans. That's it. No one is summoning anything. It's a shiatty thing to do, done by people who don't care what you think.


You have to be a pretty motivated teenager with your shenanigans to dig 6+ feet down and open a vault.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pay walled, but I saw the word "ritualistic" in the headline so I am going to go ahead and assume this is bullshiat.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mr. Shabooboo: And so it begins....

foo monkey: [upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]

No! Do not conflate grave robbing and Archaeology....

The article called it "grave raiding."


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Sentient: Well, that's good news. trump's war on the deep state pedophile cannibal negrophilic Democrats must be working if they're being forced to scrounge through graveyards for bodies.

She said "These are the days we are living in." She is so uninformed. Grave robbery and pilfering has a long history among our species. Read Shakespeare. It was central in one particular scene in Hamlet.


They weren't robbing the grave in Hamlet...In order to bury Ophelia in consecrated ground, they
exhumed poor Yorick...Sh was a higher ranking person and thus needed to be buried in the consecrated
ground among the royals..Moving around remains wasn't all that uncommon..
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: RobotSpider: It's not "wicked" or "evil" or "dark" or "ritualistic"... It's disrespectful, teenager shenanigans. That's it. No one is summoning anything. It's a shiatty thing to do, done by people who don't care what you think.

You have to be a pretty motivated teenager with your shenanigans to dig 6+ feet down and open a vault.


Um, that isn't six feet...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess it was less ritualistic and more looking for jewelry
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Moving around remains wasn't all that uncommon..


Happened all the time, because of lack of space in church yards. You were planted for 20 years or so (twice as long if you worked as a tanner) then the bones dug up, cleaned and placed in a vault or charnel house while the grave was re-used. Only a very few people would have been expected to stay where they were.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't hear any satanists condemning and apologizing for this action.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's just wicked, evil," Parker said. "These are the days we are living in."

Graverobbing has a long and honorable history. Your surgeon can tell you about it, after he saves your life.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.