All those people that climbed Mount Everest before? They have to do it again
Pocket Ninja
2 hours ago  
And that's exactly how it's going to get marketed, and exactly the reasoning that the sort of asshole who's proud of "climbing" Mount Everest on the literal back of a Sherpa team who spends most of their time standing in line on the mountain will use to justify spending the money on another "tour."
 
OldRod
1 hour ago  
"Mount Everest is getting taller!"

and...

and...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
29 minutes ago  
Anything that Darwins idle rich people is fine with me.

Pleaseproceed.jpg

Pleaseproceed.jpg
 
Great_Milenko
26 minutes ago  
"Enter your email to continue reading"

No thanks.

No thanks.
 
waxbeans
24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And that's exactly how it's going to get marketed, and exactly the reasoning that the sort of asshole who's proud of "climbing" Mount Everest on the literal back of a Sherpa team who spends most of their time standing in line on the mountain will use to justify spending the money on another "tour."


The Sherpa is a victim of their circumstance just as a majority of normal folks are.
The world needs a universal basic income.
But, we have people running around completely terrified of a new world order that might make that possible at some point in the future.
Globalism is being made into the enemy when it's the only possibility to end poverty the world over.
But, you do you fool.
 
waxbeans
24 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Anything that Darwins idle rich people is fine with me.

Pleaseproceed.jpg

This.

Pleaseproceed.jpg


This.
 
limboslam
23 minutes ago  
Maybe they should go back and clean up the crap they left behind...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
23 minutes ago  
hillary-ty ensues
 
cryinoutloud
21 minutes ago  
Of course they do. They're capitalist pigs. That's how they got the money to do it in the first place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
17 minutes ago  
reinhold messner disagrees
 
bifster
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
3 minutes ago  

limboslam: Maybe they should go back and clean up the crap they left behind...
[Fark user image image 425x324]


Charge people triple what they currently do, then, give them 1/3 of it back if they bring everything they took up back, plus some of the shiat others have left behind. And sherpa's can't carry any of it.
 
