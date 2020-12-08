 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Unable to function indeed. Thanks Grandma   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16 Comments
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I understand where she's coming from, but the article is quite ageist in its presentation. Plenty of funny stories circulate about misdirected photos and messages to parents, grandparents and bosses. The mistake in this one is funny, but good for grandma if she's sending "Brian" a message. Sexuality doesn't come to a crashing halt at a certain age. That's what marriage is for.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...but in reverse in this case
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, she opened her text message, saw it, closed the message, got someone to film her opening the message and reacting?

Maybe humanity isn't worth saving...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As far as I know, my parents and grandparents joined in stoic congress just often enough to sire their children. Nothing you can say will convince me otherwise.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone needs an Onlynans account

/stolen from reddit
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, she NEEDS to be put on disability backdated to the moment she was conceived.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As far as I know, my parents and grandparents joined in stoic congress just often enough to sire their children. Nothing you can say will convince me otherwise.


I, on the other hand, found a number of sex toys in one of Dad's toolboxes in his hobby shop area.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.  Grandmothers.  I remember that Thanksgiving years ago when she threw her boob at me.  Fun times...fun times.

/yes, that really happened
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As far as I know, my parents and grandparents joined in stoic congress just often enough to sire their children. Nothing you can say will convince me otherwise.


And when they weren't joined in stoic congress they were doing butt stuff.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As far as I know, my parents and grandparents joined in stoic congress just often enough to sire their children. Nothing you can say will convince me otherwise.


I'd like to change my username to 'Stoic Congress'
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I usually have to pay extra for G-momma to send one to me...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every one of your ancestors...  every single one.
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really? Really really?

Newsflash: almost everyone gets off, at least with themselves, and with a partner if they can. Don't act shocked. Don't be embarrassed that you get off. We know. It's not a big deal.

Grandma wants to live her life too and if you accidentally get the shot she meant to send elsewhere, just delete it. Not a big farking deal.

Maybe I'm overreacting, but I read stories about people who's "life was destroyed" because a video of them masturbating or sucking a dick comes to light and the people around them see it... That's bullshiat, and not because of the video - everyone else is doing the same shiat. Who cares?

Don't make a big deal of it, don't shame people for it, don't act shocked.
 
Dwedit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Naked Grandma! | Family Feud
Youtube jqDGK_UjfFI
 
