(YouTube)   Forty years ago tonight, Howard Cosell gave the news to the nation on Monday Night Football that John Lennon was assassinated   (youtube.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murdered, not assassinated. Musicians are not gods or politicians.

They're just a singer in a rock and roll band.

/ obscure?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Murdered, not assassinated. Musicians are not gods or politicians.

They're just a singer in a rock and roll band.

/ obscure?


You sound rather moody, do you have the blues?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wasn't watching football that night.
The network interrupted whatever show it was with the terrible news.
I had just bought Double Fantasy the week before.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was my 15th birthday.  Gosh I'm old.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God - John Lennon ( Remastered 2007 ) HD
Youtube oCLsa98D7iU
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I wasn't watching football that night.
The network interrupted whatever show it was with the terrible news.
I had just bought Double Fantasy the week before.


So it was your fault?

Mark David Chapman was overheard the week before the shooting "If one more person buys a copy of Double Fantasy."

Why couldn't you have been a Ringo fan?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I wasn't watching football that night.
The network interrupted whatever show it was with the terrible news.
I had just bought Double Fantasy the week before.


Dad bought a Beatles album that week after Lennon was killed.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Assassinate: Murder (an important person) in a surprise attack for political or religious reasons.

Chapman  was just a nutter. There was no political or religious reason for it.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Murdered, not assassinated. Musicians are not gods or politicians.

They're just a singer in a rock and roll band.

/ obscure?


Glad I'm not the only one bothered by this...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was in the Army.  Just came back from leave.  Thought Double Fantasy was a great album but they should have put Yoko's stuff on the B side so it could be ignored properly.  Back then, you had to lift the needle and mover it over the annoying Yoko track to get to the next song.

She also ruined Girlie Girl Beer for me when they made her Spokeshuman.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our family was heading home from a fishing trip in the White Mountains. We stopped at a convenience store, went inside and the clerks and customers were crying and in shock.
They told us Elvis had died.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never gave much extra thought to his murder. I have, over the years, come to realize the wrong people die young.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Assassinate: Murder (an important person) in a surprise attack for political or religious reasons.

Chapman  was just a nutter. There was no political or religious reason for it.


Chapman said he was angry towards Lennon's claim about the band being more popular than Jesus, claiming that it was blasphemy, so maybe there was a touch of religious crazy involved.  Not saying that makes it assassination, just saying.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many years before that did he beat his wife?
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oCLsa98D​7iU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks for posting this
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I fell asleep with the radio on, half-woke to hear Lennon was shot, then fell back to sleep.  When I woke up later I thought "shiat that was an awful dream."
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: I never gave much extra thought to his murder. I have, over the years, come to realize the wrong people die young.


Here's to your immortality! 🍾

/jk
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seattle's ABC station delayed the MNF broadcast one hour, so when I heard the news, it was an hour after it happened.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Forty years on.  We still have all there was.  What might have been was taken away.
Suddenly.
Without any warning.
The shock still reverberates.
Today is Double Honey day, it is every year on 12/8.  The John tracks from those two LPs, played without distraction while I count the blessings of what we were given.  .
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: I never gave much extra thought to his murder. I have, over the years, come to realize the wrong people die young.


I wonder if they are the lucky ones...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yomrfark: How many years before that did he beat his wife?


Right, being an abusive spouse means it's ok to be murdered.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I wasn't watching football that night.
The network interrupted whatever show it was with the terrible news.
I had just bought Double Fantasy the week before.


I "borrowed" my aunt's copy and I'm pretty sure it is still at my parents' house in my old room.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Our household did not get the news that evening. I remember the next morning my step-dad woke me with a context-free, "Lennon is dead".

I replied, "So is Stalin."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I heard the news, I probably literally shiat my pants, because I was an infant at the time.
 
mjbok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: yomrfark: How many years before that did he beat his wife?

Right, being an abusive spouse means it's ok to be murdered.


No, but maybe it means he shouldn't be idolized.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On This Tragic Day In History, the queue was flooded with parody submissions.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember: The man who said "Imagine no possessions" was a multi-millionaire.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: It was my 15th birthday.  Gosh I'm old.


Happy Birthday.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've never finished this movie so I didn't know this part existed.  I was looking for the part where the kid reacts to Lennon's passing.  This is a well written song and I can't imagine how his kids felt, I know his relationship with his older one wasn't the greatest. 
Beautiful Boy (Cole)
Youtube j0IMASimhRo
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NSFW language

Chris Rock - Bigger and Blacker
Youtube xte-aTS1_6k
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't remember when it happened clearly.  Elvis dying was a much bigger deal for me and I remember the time and place that happened.  I was 8 I think. Lennon was a much bigger thing for my older siblings.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Remember: The man who said "Imagine no possessions" was a multi-millionaire.


So he had a pretty good imagination, then.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't remember it happening as I was only 10 and didn't really know anything about the Beatles.   My parents listened to Country music and my older brother was into 70's rock.

I realized a few years ago that I probably listened to more Paul McCartney and Wings growing up (was on the radio) than any Beatles music.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Remember: The man who said "Imagine no possessions" was a multi-millionaire.


Surprising that those who have attempt to tell us how much better off we'd be without.

/actually not surprising at all
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That right there is why Cosell was the best.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was 8. didn't watch the game that night because it was past my bedtime and the Steelers weren't playing, but I remember my mom telling me the next morning about it and who he was.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Brettster808: Hankie Fest: Assassinate: Murder (an important person) in a surprise attack for political or religious reasons.

Chapman  was just a nutter. There was no political or religious reason for it.

Chapman said he was angry towards Lennon's claim about the band being more popular than Jesus, claiming that it was blasphemy, so maybe there was a touch of religious crazy involved.  Not saying that makes it assassination, just saying.


Citation? I've never heard this. Chapman said he was still mad about something that was misinterpreted 10 years before?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My friend Jeff called me and told me and I told him he was full of shiat and to stop spreading rumors.

We had Monday Night Football on and within minutes, Cosell delivered the chilling news.

My brother had gone to a book store in town that night, and he came in and I told him the news.

One of the books he had purchased just minutes before was "A Twist of Lennon" by Cynthia Lennon, John's first wife.

Weird, that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember where I was when Elvis died, but not John Lennon. And I don't even like Elvis.
 
