(USA Today) A look back on all those taken from us in the decade known as the year 2020
12
    Medgar Evers, Rep. John Lewis, year of the coronavirus, uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, stars of the past century, folk singer John Prine  
•       •       •

2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got a preview in a thread yesterday.   Ken Osmond, Fred Willard, Jim Lehrer, Buck Henry, and another one of the Pythons.

That second tier of departed really hits me hard because not only are they gone, but they never made the headlines as Sean Connery and Mr. Valerie Bertinelli did.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to jinx anything, but we still have 23 days left of the year.  If anything 2020 has consistently done is come from out of nowhere with surprises.  So, maybe, just this year, can we save these articles until 1/1/21 so as to avoid tempting fate?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Year's not over yet, jinxmitter.
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Diabeetus
 
hchaos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The one that hit me the hardest was Grant Imahara. There were a lot of "sad, but at least they lived a long life" kind of deaths, but death by aneurysm before you turn 50... that just freaks me out.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eruption (2015 Remaster)
Youtube M4Czx8EWXb0
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
" Max von Sydow, 90, whose roles ranged from Jesus to an exorcist and Ming the Merciless in "Flash Gordon. "

He looked so healthy in his short shorts last Friday on Fark's Movie Night on Twitch.  I wonder who will play him in this week's Friday Flash Gordon episodes?
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A lot of legends lost this year, Chuck Yeager being the most recent.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...thats a big list... 😔
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lots of names.

Hadn't heard about Ian Holm.  Alien wouldn't be Alien without that performance.

Never actually read Clive Cussler, but it seemed like he'd reached airport bookstore ubiquity.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2020 has been the longest decade of my life.

Can't wait for 2021.

Gonna live forever at this rate.
 
