(Jewish Press)   "The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here, humanity is not ready yet"   (jewishpress.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma's ready

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every. damned. day.


but you farkers can keep denying it, and making streetlight jokes.

they are here, they have been here for a long time.

fight me.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aliens, meet Streisand. Streisand, aliens.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: every. damned. day.


but you farkers can keep denying it, and making streetlight jokes.

they are here, they have been here for a long time.

fight me.


Everyone has their religion.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, they're running out of time. If this keeps up, there's not going to be any humanity left.
 
nsstick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is coordinated: a friend of mine in OZ poster a screenshot of Sky News saying the aliens were hiding and want us to help save the universe.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll be in my basement.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do we really need to keep putting up links to this crackpot attention whore?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not ready yet? Dammit, we were warned it was a cookbook.

How long have we got, two to three more Standard Galactic Weeks before they stick a fork in us?
 
lectos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are monitoring us, but definitely not talking to any government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the US government has a Deferred Action for Extra-Terrestrial Arrivals program?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please be our overlords.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if Trump knew about aliens he would already have told us. Now could the military be keeping this from him? Possibly.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another DACA thread?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first.

This is how you know he's just having some fun. Donald Trump kept a secret in order to keep people calm, LOL
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't the wall supposed to stop aliens?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah. I don't think I'm gonna cut off my balls and put on the Nike sneakers over what this nobody nutfark has said, no matter how many times he mentions that he's gotten awards (which sounds a lot like Andy Kaufman's "I'm from Hollywood" rant).

wrestlerdeaths.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The best way to tell the guy is crazy.
He stated that Trump wanted to release the information but we have an agreement not to with the aliens so he didn't.
He didn't even make it the slightest bit believable.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unless we are really, really lucky,

aliens who travel to us are not coming as friends.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can they either just get it over with and use us as either cattle to feed their orphans or as breeding stock it their intergalactic zoos?  I'd take those odds if the choice is having to living through another year like this.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the US government has a Deferred Action for Extra-Terrestrial Arrivals program?


Shakes tiny, grey, four-fingered fist
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Nobody listens to us anyway, we might as well be a Leonard Cohen record"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wasn't the wall supposed to stop aliens?


Yeah, walls don't work and never have, science and history is wrong.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's funny that people would assume an advanced alien species would be violent. Like a violent species would ever make it much further than the level of astrophysics required to develop ICBMs.

/I do believe.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want to believe. Aliens are fascinating. I think it is entirely within the realms of plausibility that alien civilizations that are more intelligent and more advanced exist.

I am just skeptical anyone with intelligence would want to visit us.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 353x462]


Is that from Legend or the Childhood's End SyFy adaptation?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jews in Space (Mel Brooks)
Youtube ZAZhtT-dUyo
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we are ready.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ less than a minute ago  
By announcing that the aliens don't want their presence known, haven't you, y'know, announced their presence?

\Either we've always been ready or we'll never be ready
\\All nonsense anyway
 
