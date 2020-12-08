 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   William Shakespeare becomes the first man in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in a nod to his seminal work "The Taming of the Flu"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Hero, Debate, William Shakespeare, Debates, Mr Hancock, Comment, Independent Premium Comments, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, Piers Morgan  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 8:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was as he liked it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, Shakespeare's entire life was spent during The Black Death. (which existed from 1398-the late 1660's - Shakespeare existed from 1564-1616.)   Probably affected his writing, one would think.

We've been complaining about our pandemic for nearly a year!  All I can say is, thank God for modern science.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated I guess was the question.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated I guess was the question.


And apparently the answer was I'd rather be than not to be.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Article:

Taming of the flu: William Shakespeare becomes second person to get Covid vaccine
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More like Romeo and Flulette, amirite??

/hello?
//is this thin on?
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Article:

Taming of the flu: William Shakespeare becomes second person to get Covid vaccine


The first person was a woman.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wetrat: ArcadianRefugee: Article:

Taming of the flu: William Shakespeare becomes second person to get Covid vaccine

The first person was a woman.


Well, all of Shakespeare's women were men.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Romeo and Covidiot?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haven't hundreds of people already had it, or are we giving out vaccines without clinical trials now?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what are we waiting on here in the states? Trump's name to be printed on each and every syringe or the Trump family trying to figure out how to get a kick back from each dose?

Operation Warp Speed indeed.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Haven't hundreds of people already had it, or are we giving out vaccines without clinical trials now?


All those were native Welsh speakers, so they don't count as people.
 
lectos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He thinks he can run around and be normal around his family after having the vaccine.  He should change his name to Typhoid Mary.  We don't yet know if the vaccine prevents transmission.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's hope Henry IV makes it to shot 2.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now is the winter of our discontent
Made glorious summer by vaccine of York;
And all the clouds that lour'd upon our house
In the deep shot of immunity buried.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Let's hope Henry IV makes it to shot 2.


Henry IV - COVID XIX
 
Frowzy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wetrat: ArcadianRefugee: Article:

Taming of the flu: William Shakespeare becomes second person to get Covid vaccine

The first person was a woman.


Must have been why subby said "...first man in the world..."
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know, except for the thousands of people who git it in controlled medical trials...

...Right?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One gentleman of Corona?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wetrat: ArcadianRefugee: Article:

Taming of the flu: William Shakespeare becomes second person to get Covid vaccine

The first person was a woman.


Sorry, my point was that he was the runner up, so "meh".

(Aside: we may have had one, but I don't recall seeing a thread for the first person to get the vaccine. Link if we did, please. )
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.