 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Outrage grows as alcoholics order food in bars and let it go to waste as they're only there to drink. Outrage, I say   (metro.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Fail, Alcoholic beverage, lockdown rules, Food, food waste, Pls help, Bar, lockdown restrictions, Meal  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 12:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make it to-go and feed some homeless.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


This.

Go have a drink or two after work once in a while with coworkers to biatch about your day? Sure. To have a damn seat with your name on it cuz you're there 25 hours a week? Why?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dilettantes drink at bars.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


Because if you're a regular those drunk assholes are your friends? That said, shiatty bars are shiatty bars, I've lived in the OC for more than 10 years now and I'm not a regular anywhere. But up north I was a regular at quite a few bars.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.


This should be a simple win-win.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.


This.

Box it up and make the customer take it or box it up and give it to the homeless or staff.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

This.

Go have a drink or two after work once in a while with coworkers to biatch about your day? Sure. To have a damn seat with your name on it cuz you're there 25 hours a week? Why?


I blame it on the Cheers theme song.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


Depends on the bar I guess about the clientele.

It's nice to get out and enjoy a meal and some drinks you don't have to make.  Support local businesses.  Maybe watch some sports with friends.

If you're at the pub every day drinking then yeah I can understand your point.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.

This.

Box it up and make the customer take it or box it up and give it to the homeless or staff.


You probably can't if it has been served to customers.

I think the best you can do is sell it as pig slop.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop using the law to compel people to act a certain way.  There are always unintended consequences.  Remove the requirement to order food or close the bars altogether.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?


I think the question is "Why not drink alone at home for half the price?"
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Sin'sHero: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?

I think the question is "Why not drink alone at home for half the price?"


Because only real alcoholics drink at home.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Under the lockdown rules for his area, alcohol can only be served with a 'substantial' meal. But according to Will Dalrymple, some diners are buying a meal just so they can get their drink, and not actually eating any of it.

It's incomprehensible to me that anyone would think this is odd or unexpected.

Politicians made a stupid rule.  Some people are exploiting the "The law doesn't say I actually have to eat it" loophole.   Duh.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the owner of this establishment aware that farker employee is blasting on social media for patrons not to come there?
Entitled little twat. Thats a firing
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Sin'sHero: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?

I think the question is "Why not drink alone at home for half the price?"


Plenty of answers:

Your spouse and/or kids won't leave you in peace when you're at home.
Your place is a shiathole.
You don't keep the ingredients on hand for whatever cocktails you might feel like.  Or you don't have a full nitro keg setup for Guinness.
You're an alcoholic.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spleef420: Geotpf: Sin'sHero: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?

I think the question is "Why not drink alone at home for half the price?"

Because only real alcoholics drink at home.


Does 'The Lord' count as a person?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


Easy way to find a f*ck buddy for the night?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Under the lockdown rules for his area, alcohol can only be served with a 'substantial' meal. But according to Will Dalrymple, some diners are buying a meal just so they can get their drink, and not actually eating any of it.

It's incomprehensible to me that anyone would think this is odd or unexpected.

Politicians made a stupid rule.  Some people are exploiting the "The law doesn't say I actually have to eat it" loophole.   Duh.


Just serves to prove how stupid alcoholics can be. Used to be you're paying three times as much for the liquor, now add the whole cost of an uneaten meal. Just dumb. Potheads are mystified.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: TheFoz: skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.

This.

Box it up and make the customer take it or box it up and give it to the homeless or staff.

You probably can't if it has been served to customers.



It says that in TFA:

When someone asked him why the wasted food could not be given to the homeless or a food bank, he responded: 'That food is possibly contaminated. We couldn't safely donate any food that had been served to customers.'
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


My favorite hang-out is a beer shop and tap house....so it's not a typical bar.

However....

I love going there because I have made some incredible friendships because of that place.  And to be honest, it's better watching football with friends.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB

My boss bought a bar so he could get a T-1 line.  In the kitchen, he put a bunch of server for the sites he supported.  I'd come in to run updates and patches.  It was just a dive bar.

One holiday, the bar didn't open until 5 or 6.  It was pouring. These cars would pull up and these guys would try to get in to this place all afternoon.  Around 4 pm, this car pulls up and drops this guy off.  He knows the bar is closed but waves off the driver anyways.  There's just a little spot under an awning, so he stands and smokes.  Another guy shows up.  They both wait until the bartender opens the door and the rush in, move to opposite ends of the bar and start drinking.  No conversation.  Just asking the bartender for another drink.

Honestly, I haven't drank since Desert Storm and the only reason I went to bars was strippers and video games and video games about strippers.  The White Barn at Fort Jackson.  1979.  Had a mechanical video game about strippers
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drewogatory: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

Because if you're a regular those drunk assholes are your friends? That said, shiatty bars are shiatty bars, I've lived in the OC for more than 10 years now and I'm not a regular anywhere. But up north I was a regular at quite a few bars.


Something like this.  For a few years, I had a regular meet-up with some friends to catch the Sunday football games at a local bar.  It started me ordering X & Y, then me phoning my friends and having them order X & Y for me so it was ready when I got there, to the bar just making X & Y and bringing it to my friends at the right time.

Then everyone (but me) got married and stopped being alcoholics.

Weirdos.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


Free books of matches
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mateomaui: dittybopper: Under the lockdown rules for his area, alcohol can only be served with a 'substantial' meal. But according to Will Dalrymple, some diners are buying a meal just so they can get their drink, and not actually eating any of it.

It's incomprehensible to me that anyone would think this is odd or unexpected.

Politicians made a stupid rule.  Some people are exploiting the "The law doesn't say I actually have to eat it" loophole.   Duh.

Just serves to prove how stupid alcoholics can be. Used to be you're paying three times as much for the liquor, now add the whole cost of an uneaten meal. Just dumb. Potheads are mystified.


You say stupid, I say smart.

They're getting their drinks and their socialization, but without added calories.   Might be paying a bit more for it, but they're still getting it.

It's simply a tax.

And Complainy Complainerson shouldn't be complaining in the first place because without people like that, his establishment would have to close up again, and he'd be out of a job.

If he's that upset, he should donate his tips to whatever food bank or homeless shelter he cares to donate to.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Sin'sHero: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

You have heard of Alcoholism, have you not?

I think the question is "Why not drink alone at home for half the price?"


Exactly.  And if you miss being surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes then I've got some good news for you about the internet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.


I was in a cigar bar in Vegas back in September....a couple of days before the bars could legally re-open.

To get around the regulation, you had to buy a $6 pre-packaged sandwich.  I ate it, but I wish there was an option to donate it instead.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mateomaui: dittybopper: Under the lockdown rules for his area, alcohol can only be served with a 'substantial' meal. But according to Will Dalrymple, some diners are buying a meal just so they can get their drink, and not actually eating any of it.

It's incomprehensible to me that anyone would think this is odd or unexpected.

Politicians made a stupid rule.  Some people are exploiting the "The law doesn't say I actually have to eat it" loophole.   Duh.

Just serves to prove how stupid alcoholics can be. Used to be you're paying three times as much for the liquor, now add the whole cost of an uneaten meal. Just dumb. Potheads are mystified.

You say stupid, I say smart.

They're getting their drinks and their socialization, but without added calories.   Might be paying a bit more for it, but they're still getting it.

It's simply a tax.

And Complainy Complainerson shouldn't be complaining in the first place because without people like that, his establishment would have to close up again, and he'd be out of a job.

If he's that upset, he should donate his tips to whatever food bank or homeless shelter he cares to donate to.


Absolutely the most idiotic justification I've read in a while. Good job 🏆
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


It's a cultural thing.  In Europe bars are social gathering places, where people can meet and interact with the benefit of some alcoholic lubrication, very few people are drunk (UK - This does not apply to you).  Nobody there thinks that alcohol is the devil's semen, and that one sip of white wine will have you beating your wife and losing your job.  No siree, you have to be in the USA to get that level of puritanical bullshiat thrown around.  Drinking in the US requires dark, dingy bars, surly staff and a sense of shame.  The rest of the world has grown up and moved on with their ability to have a pleasant evening enjoying the company of like minded individuals.

/Please feel free to give something to the Temperance Society on my behalf.

//Only in the USA could you ever contemplate that prohibition was a good thing
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you see this happening there is a very simple solution.

Contact your nearest homeless shelter and tell them that your local bar is giving away free food!

Then stand back and watch the chaos for lulz.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheGreatGazoo: TheFoz: skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.

This.

Box it up and make the customer take it or box it up and give it to the homeless or staff.

You probably can't if it has been served to customers.


It says that in TFA:

When someone asked him why the wasted food could not be given to the homeless or a food bank, he responded: 'That food is possibly contaminated. We couldn't safely donate any food that had been served to customers.'


Ah, thank you.

This being Fark I didn't read the whole article, obviously.

/I doubt someone is gonna turn down a free meal, even though it isn't "legal" to give it to them but yeah there might be a liability issue if someone finds out
 
wozzeck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mateomaui: dittybopper: Under the lockdown rules for his area, alcohol can only be served with a 'substantial' meal. But according to Will Dalrymple, some diners are buying a meal just so they can get their drink, and not actually eating any of it.

It's incomprehensible to me that anyone would think this is odd or unexpected.

Politicians made a stupid rule.  Some people are exploiting the "The law doesn't say I actually have to eat it" loophole.   Duh.

Just serves to prove how stupid alcoholics can be. Used to be you're paying three times as much for the liquor, now add the whole cost of an uneaten meal. Just dumb. Potheads are mystified.

You say stupid, I say smart.

They're getting their drinks and their socialization, but without added calories.   Might be paying a bit more for it, but they're still getting it.

It's simply a tax.

And Complainy Complainerson shouldn't be complaining in the first place because without people like that, his establishment would have to close up again, and he'd be out of a job.

If he's that upset, he should donate his tips to whatever food bank or homeless shelter he cares to donate to.


The overly long article could have been summed up as: alcoholics are dipshiats. Duh.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?


They don't want to be alone with themselves, they want to meet someone they don't already know, or they don't want to be with whoever is at their house.

Lots of people are lonely and our society has a stigma against drinking alone. Similarly, while I'm not very attractive and socially awkward...I have, rarely, met women at bars. At my house, not so much.

Finally and probably most common, is they don't want to go home for whatever reason. I used to live in a very tiny apartment with loud neighbors and no air conditioning. I hated it. I would go places just to avoid going home. Lots of people have roommates they don't like, or issues with their significant other and just want some time alone. And, while they might not be winning parent of the year, going home to four or five kids can feel like more work than going to work.

Combine that with more weird cultural crap, where some people think it is bad to consume drugs in front of their kids, well, lots of Dad's would rather get drinks at the bar than drink at home.

Back in the day, it would make sense if you wanted to watch a big TV too. I think almost everyone has giant TVs at home now, but might not be able to see all the sporting events they would like to see at home with whatever cable/streaming options they have.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My brother in TX told me they have a similar rule but they don't even pretend like you're going to actually eat it and bring the stuff out in to-go containers.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheGreatGazoo: TheFoz: skyotter: Make it to-go and feed some homeless.

This.

Box it up and make the customer take it or box it up and give it to the homeless or staff.

You probably can't if it has been served to customers.


It says that in TFA:

When someone asked him why the wasted food could not be given to the homeless or a food bank, he responded: 'That food is possibly contaminated. We couldn't safely donate any food that had been served to customers.'


You read the article?  SHAAAAMMMEEE on YOOOOUUUU
/ Pointing boney finger...
 
scalpod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: tjsands1118: Growing up in rural Montana, I spent a lot of time in bars as a kid. As an adult I have no interest, and frankly I do not understand the appeal of bar culture.

Why do so many want to spend way too much on drinks, just so they so they can be surrounded by obnoxious drunk assholes?

It's a cultural thing.  In Europe bars are social gathering places, where people can meet and interact with the benefit of some alcoholic lubrication, very few people are drunk (UK - This does not apply to you).  Nobody there thinks that alcohol is the devil's semen, and that one sip of white wine will have you beating your wife and losing your job.  No siree, you have to be in the USA to get that level of puritanical bullshiat thrown around.  Drinking in the US requires dark, dingy bars, surly staff and a sense of shame.  The rest of the world has grown up and moved on with their ability to have a pleasant evening enjoying the company of like minded individuals.

/Please feel free to give something to the Temperance Society on my behalf.

//Only in the USA could you ever contemplate that prohibition was a good thing


For a freedumb loving country we sure do love to ban shiat.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like to stop for a couple pints on the way home, or I did. I'm usually gone by 7pm, though.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.