(YouTube)   On this day in 1989, the single greatest song of the 80s went to #1, and we're living in a lyrical continuation of it   (youtube.com) divider line
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cidutest.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on and on and on and on and on
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE


I always hated it too.  It's nothing more than baby boomers shirking their responsibility for the mess they created.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: on and on and on and on and on


It' goes on, and on, and on...
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They started MORE fires
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't start the fire. We just keep poring gas on it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't touch this.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby be trollin'
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that it was Ryan who started the fire.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even close, subby. Not even close.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected a RickRoll.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A much better video of this song

We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel (NBC Television Music Video Version)
Youtube KBg6wn_ud2Q
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have pretty much ignored everything Billy Joel ever did. It ain't rock and roll.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Lou Albano frowns on your shenanigans subby

Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)
Youtube PIb6AZdTr-A
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRUCE COCKBURN - If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Youtube N7vCww3j2-w
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby spelled "Cult of Personality by Living Color" wrong.


/Billy's lyric 'AIDS, crack, bernie getz' does sum up late 80's NYC pretty well though
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the end of the world and a nice day to start again!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE


Starship would like to have a word with you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE


Meanwhile Billy idol's cyberpunk is the most underrated album ever published.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird I didn't think this was from 89

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)
Youtube E8gmARGvPlI
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats not how you spell "Africa by Toto"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE

I always hated it too.  It's nothing more than baby boomers shirking their responsibility for the mess they created.


On that you are quite wrong.

That song was about the in-their-prime baby boomers looking around at the problems of society and pointing out they are were created by those who came before them, just as the boomer bashers do now.

Same as it ever was.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have went with something from earlier in the 80s myself, but that's just me.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a decade that bestowed upon the world the awesomeness of "The Final Countdown," subby? I think not.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be over 50 to really get the emotional impact.  Otherwise you didn't live through most of that.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE

I always hated it too.  It's nothing more than baby boomers shirking their responsibility for the mess they created.


I always hated it too.  It's nothing more than baby boomers politicians shirking their responsibility for the mess they created.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COUNTERPOINT: This is the one of the shiattiest songs in music history and Billy Joel's worst song, by far.

Seriously, it sucks ass.
 
luidprand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even in the top ten top pop songs of 1989. It's definitely not "Express Yourself", which also has one of the best videos OF ALL TIME

Madonna - Express Yourself (Official Music Video)
Youtube GsVcUzP_O_8


/Or "Lovesong", or "Personal Jesus" or "So Alive" or "Love Shack" ("Roam" is even better) or "Bust A Move" or "I Won't Back Down", all of which could easily be considered the best song of 1989.
//More along the lines "Cryin'" and "When I See You"
///Good year for music, with both "Disintegration" and "Full Moon Fever" coming out, which are both flawless albums.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a better 80s song: 
The Cars - Drive (Official Music Video)
Youtube xuZA6qiJVfU
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Piano rock doesn't.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pac-Man Fever (Original)
Youtube XY_ESTnBlS0
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Same as it ever was.


One of the videos played on MTVs first day!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep thinking about how the Genius app/Genius.com has the lyrics for a 1990-2012 version of the song by someone I've never heard of. It starts out really well with stuff like the Gulf War and Kurt Cobain, but I can't tell you a third of the things listed towards the end of the song.

/Clearly there's a lesson here about why we generally wait a few years before seriously reflecting on a certain time period.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame it on the rain.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luidprand: That's not even in the top ten top pop songs of 1989. It's definitely not "Express Yourself", which also has one of the best videos OF ALL TIME

[YouTube video: Madonna - Express Yourself (Official Music Video)]

/Or "Lovesong", or "Personal Jesus" or "So Alive" or "Love Shack" ("Roam" is even better) or "Bust A Move" or "I Won't Back Down", all of which could easily be considered the best song of 1989.
//More along the lines "Cryin'" and "When I See You"
///Good year for music, with both "Disintegration" and "Full Moon Fever" coming out, which are both flawless albums.


My favorite music year ever. I spent weeks with a friend creating our perfect 1989 music list last year, along with side lists for 1988 and 1990 that feel 89ish now.

Frigging Billy Joel is not on it.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE

I always hated it too.  It's nothing more than baby boomers shirking their responsibility for the mess they created.


Yep. Sure, they didn't start the fire but they sure as hell poured rocket fuel on it. Then they had the stones to call every subsequent generation lazy ingrates for rightly pointing that fact out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: COUNTERPOINT: This is the one of the shiattiest songs in music history and Billy Joel's worst song, by far.

Seriously, it sucks ass.


The radio you're issued in hell has two stations. "We Didn't Start the Fire" and the theme from "Ghostbusters". 

From October 1st to January 15th, both play "Wonderful Christmastime".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer Narcissism: The Musical.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: xanadian: the single greatest worst song of the 80s forever

FTFE

Starship would like to have a word with you.


If I had a choice of having to listen to that Billy Joel song and Starship's "We Built this City".   It would be the later every single time.

Souless corporate pop song trumps boring monotonous whiny song.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody Wants To Rule The World came out in 1985 dumbmitter.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not our fault! Other people did this!!!"

-furiously shoveling money into their pockets-
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kinda hoping this would be a rickroll.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻    This submission and thread.

If anyone needs me, I'll be burning a picture of Billy Joel in effigy.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No song captures 80s nostalgia like Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: This is a better 80s song: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xuZA6qiJ​VfU]


Good one.  Breakup song (or having been dumped song).
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile Billy idol's cyberpunk is the most underrated album ever published.


I haven't seen anyone mention that album in ages.  I don't know if its the most underrated, but it certainly seemed ahead of its time in a lot of ways.

It reminded me a lot of the Shamen, before their acid house reinvention of their sound.
 
N-deutetrei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luidprand: That's not even in the top ten top pop songs of 1989. It's definitely not "Express Yourself", which also has one of the best videos OF ALL TIME

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GsVcUzP_​O_8]

/Or "Lovesong", or "Personal Jesus" or "So Alive" or "Love Shack" ("Roam" is even better) or "Bust A Move" or "I Won't Back Down", all of which could easily be considered the best song of 1989.
//More along the lines "Cryin'" and "When I See You"
///Good year for music, with both "Disintegration" and "Full Moon Fever" coming out, which are both flawless albums.


disintegration is the best album ever
Youtube 5G5YguuNSJg
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Community - S03E10 /// Baby Boomer Santa
Youtube WubipAvRrp8
 
