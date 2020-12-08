 Skip to content
 
(Asbury Park Press) Video New Jersey police have arrested the Grinch on charges of conspiring to steal Christmas   (app.com) divider line
3
245 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 1:42 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then he was tried, convicted, and sent to prison for 20 years and became the hardest of crminals having never learned the true meaning of Christmas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are we going to suck 🎅 s icicle till the end of time? It's 2020. FFS.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That fur looks just like Gritty, just a different color... I bet they are from the same race of beings!

/I expected him to die when his heart grew 3 sizes larger, cardiomegaly is usually deadly at that scale.
 
