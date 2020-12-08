 Skip to content
 
(Aspen Times)   This guy is obviously no Carl Sagan   (aspentimes.com) divider line
11
gbv23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Carl was estranged from his kids
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Child: How many stars are there in the sky?

Not Carl Sagan: Oh, tens and tens.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Tens and tens is accurate on a hazey night, from down town.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those filthy rotten Fascist authorities in Colorado are at it again, I see, locking some poor guy up for five years for a plant.  ONE prisoner for cannabis "crimes" is too many!  Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unfortunately not sentenced to some place warm, a place where the beer flows like wine, where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yet another example of a guy with obvious mental health issues, who will definitely not get the help he needs in jail.
It's probably already too late for him, since punishment obviously won't change his ways.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't be like Becky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

allears: Yet another example of a guy with obvious mental health issues, who will definitely not get the help he needs in jail.
It's probably already too late for him, since punishment obviously won't change his ways.


I mean what are the obvious mental health issues?  Poor judgement and not being too smart are not, by themselves, mental health issues.  Neither is robbery to pay for gambling.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tirob: Those filthy rotten Fascist authorities in Colorado are at it again, I see, locking some poor guy up for five years for a plant.  ONE prisoner for cannabis "crimes" is too many!  Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!


You are a tired joke. Stop it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"If you want to bake pot brownies from scratch, you must first create the universe."
 - Not Carl Sagan
 
