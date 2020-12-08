 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Quaid... Quaid... Start the reactor. Free Mars   (cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better off landing on Phobos, plant the little flag and scurry home.

We're simply not up to a manned flight to Mars, there's absolutely nothing for humans to do there that a cheaply flown suite of robots couldn't do about as well. We're still playing at space like it's the cold war/space race.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better make sure it works. Otherwise, well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant:
We're simply not up to a manned flight to Mars, there's absolutely nothing for humans to do there that a cheaply flown suite of robots couldn't do about as well. We're still playing at space like it's the cold war/space race.

I'm a big fan of robot exploration too, but there is something to be said for getting it done faster by eliminating the communications lag.  Trying to explore Mars with a 30 minute turnaround time on every command you send isn't fast.

That doesn't mean I'm all about boots-on-ground though.  Just a station in orbit around Mars where people ran the robots from would be a huge improvement.  Probably a good first step too.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant: We're simply not up to a manned flight to Mars, there's absolutely nothing for humans to do there that a cheaply flown suite of robots couldn't do about as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


... oh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight. People want to leave the planet Earth because of the environment with with too much CO2 and go to another planet with vastly more CO2?

Tell me again how this isn't dick waving.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah the themes in ST:VI were quite subtle.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't let the MCRN find out about what's going on.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Yeah the themes in ST:VI were quite subtle.


Welp time for some wrong-thread coffee.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. If the goal helps get spaaace funding then fine. But Mars will be like fusion, always about ten to twenty more years away
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Better off landing on Phobos, plant the little flag and scurry home.


Just stay out of any facility with the UAC logo...

doomwiki.orgView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as they don't add G-23 Paxilon Hydrochlorate to the atmosphere.


/Obscure?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

He's busy...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Let me get this straight. People want to leave the planet Earth because of the environment with with too much CO2 and go to another planet with vastly more CO2?

Tell me again how this isn't dick waving.


Might factor in the free radiation which our planet protects us from while keeping our oxygen here, instead of being blown away by solar winds...  little bags of mostly water have great imaginations......
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Let me get this straight. People want to leave the planet Earth because of the environment with with too much CO2 and go to another planet with vastly more CO2?

Tell me again how this isn't dick waving.


the vastly powerful and wealthy are aware they are living on borrowed time. they will spend as many tax payers dollars as possible if it means they can have COG (continuation of government) and live in the moon pie sky. they're better than us, and they know it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Let me get this straight. People want to leave the planet Earth because of the environment with with too much CO2 and go to another planet with vastly more CO2?

Tell me again how this isn't dick waving.


Some see exploration as dick waving, others see it as a challenge that increases our knowledge.  In movies and television the executives in charge of such things are almost always portrayed as dick wavers, and I think that's accurate in real life, but the worker bees get great satisfaction from meeting the challenge and learning what there is to learn.
/ Maybe the MOXIE experiment will lead to ways to clean up earth's atmosphere, whether large scale or locally.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whar nitrogen? Whar?
 
