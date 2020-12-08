 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Reunited and it feels so good! Lola is back with her owners after going missing 3 long years ago while they were on a trip to Chicago. Please help them celebrate this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video of the reunion)   (detroitnews.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2 months vs 5 months

Miss Lady Lu Lu is growing like a weed! ♥♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A little Tuesday Stink Eye for everyone
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Nice stink eye, how are you and cranky doing?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Doing well here.  I made it to SuperTarget and Lowe's this morning.  Successful trip.  Still looking for something to replace the silicone gasket/washers on my elliptical (they've been falling apart for years).  I'm close but no cigar yet!

And Tootsie and I went for our morning walk with Pat and her dog Arthur (failed dog for the blind) and Maria and her 2 little white fluff balls, Abby and Zoey.  It has been chilly here (it was 39 degrees this morning) so I've been putting a coat that I got for Hoover on Tootsie.  Tootsie is quite a bit longer than Hoover was so it doesn't fit.  Well, Maria made this for Tootsie  It probably took her about an hour tops and it is gorgeous and it covers his back down to his tail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Send me the model number and manufacture of your elliptical I'll see what I can find, maybe I can even make something for you
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

This is what I have  https://www.worthpoint.com/wort​hopedia​/eclipse-6000-elliptical-trainer-24396​6371 I figured a real photo and info would be best.  It really is a nice elliptical and I've used it a lot over the years but as the silicone is dried up and disinigrating it isn't as smooth as it should be.

And this is what I need replaced on both sides  I'd definitely reimburse for this!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size



OMG, I need to clean in here....
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Larry says hi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Hi, Larry!

You still climbing trees?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Git outta that tree you silly dog! :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Hi Larry
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I don't know where to find dimensions for that, how does it come apart?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

He has actually stood on that branch, chillin', lookin' around. And that's not the highest he's climbed. Another tree, the lowest branch was 7' 8" off the ground, and somehow he got up there.

Crazy mutt.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

He has actually stood on that branch, chillin', lookin' around. And that's not the highest he's climbed. Another tree, the lowest branch was 7' 8" off the ground, and somehow he got up there.

Crazy mutt.


Larry the Cat Dog!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

hi Larry!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blood draw today, then a short walk later and I see the diner at the bus station is back up and running again.  One of my favorites!  Got my French toast fix for the first time in three or four months.  Just got off work 30 minutes ago, and now the thighs, uhh... I mean the skies the limit on carbs and starches again!!

RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Woohoo!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack playing with Diamond
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He really wanted the balls.  But I was mean and put them higher up on my little tree
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

That's exactly what I was thinking :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

I'd like to travel to Corgia, too, fren :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
re: the article... I was going to submit the same story, but from my local paper :-)
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

nice!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]


Her work is never done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

So true
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

you're having a good run tonight!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christmas is canceled 😩Deku clearly mauled Santa.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And he cares not about his crime.😑
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

"I dealt with the home invader for you. Why are you mad?"
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lately all the time is nap time, but we'll be back out in the woods before long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visions of corgis past. My pal Gus slept like that constantly. 10/10. I'd almost have one again, except every time I brushed him I ended up with enough hair to make another corgi.
 
