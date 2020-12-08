 Skip to content
(New York Magazine)   With the lessons learned from the Covid vaccines, it's projected that baseline vaccines against *any* potentially pandemic level virus could be created for just ~$3 billion. Specific Phase III trials would also likely be completed within 3 months   (nymag.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Um, there are some hidden assumptions behind that "any".
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Um, there are some hidden assumptions behind that "any".


To some of us, they aren't hidden, they're blatant.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden!!!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That seems wildly optimistic.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great- can we get a vaccine for the cold now? please?
 
turboke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Thanks Biden!!!


Thanks O'Pharma?
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HIV says what?
 
chknjetski
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical of this claim.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chknjetski: I'm skeptical of this claim.


Only a lot.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
better get busy. China government's next round may decimate the population permanently.
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even if it's true, it makes little difference as long as so many people see nothing wrong with negligently killing their neighbors and relatives.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: better get busy. China government's next round may decimate the population permanently.


Death is only one pangolin away.....
 
lectos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ok, so HIV and HPV are all cured now?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the emergency holographic doctor and hyposprays that can be adjusted to cure and fix things in an instant.

And then ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That seems wildly optimistic.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
