Unknown man saves 4 year old from certain death. And we didn't even get a chance to thank him
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I feel like God put him in the right place at the right time to save us."

He, a frail human being, helped you, saved the life of your superfluous crotch-dropping, but you can't even credit him that? "God" did it?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
big thumbs up to the guy.

that said I hate when people give credit to god. that dude rushed in at risk to himself to help. if god wanted to help there wouldn't have been a wave.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel like God put him in the right place at the right time to save us.

No.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chucknasty: big thumbs up to the guy.

that said I hate when people give credit to god. that dude rushed in at risk to himself to help. if god wanted to help there wouldn't have been a wave.


It was a satan wave!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank You Mask Man (1968) | Lenny Bruce Animation
Youtube 6vDDl3FLwwc
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chucknasty: big thumbs up to the guy.

that said I hate when people give credit to god. that dude rushed in at risk to himself to help. if god wanted to help there wouldn't have been a wave.


There's a lot of this shiat going around lately.

When *your* grandma dies of COVID, it was "just her time". When *his* gets a bad cough and recovers, it's proof that Dems are exaggerating things to hurt Trump.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vDDl3FL​wwc]


First thing I thought of as well.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: chucknasty: big thumbs up to the guy.

that said I hate when people give credit to god. that dude rushed in at risk to himself to help. if god wanted to help there wouldn't have been a wave.

It was a satan wave!


Was it done by a satanic mechanic?
 
