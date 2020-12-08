 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   North Carolina Republican State Commissioner:"COVID-19 is not proven likely to cause serious physical harm"   (newsweek.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes me wonder what he considers "serious physical harm". If an agonizing death isn't on his list, what is?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's already caused more harm than most wars, in a shorter amount of time.  I guess 'war' also doesn't qualify with him.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Makes me wonder what he considers "serious physical harm". If an agonizing death isn't on his list, what is?


Yeah, 250,000+ Americans would argue otherwise.  If they weren't farking dead.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It wasn't necessary to include "Republican" in the description of this farkwad.

We know..
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then he should have no issue with voluntarily getting infected and refusing all treatment
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's dose him and his family with COVID and see what happens.  I'm sure he'd be glad to prove his moronically dumb statement.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, North Carolina is choosing business owners over keeping people alive, but they've got other pressing problems. For instance, this person wants to use men's restrooms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new - ish rword for the filter
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Makes me wonder what he considers "serious physical harm". If an agonizing death isn't on his list, what is?


White people being inconvenienced, probably.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I was all prepared to be annoyed and subby misunderstood and focused on the wrong word. The key word is not harm, it's workplace.

She's saying that you shouldn't expect to get to sue your employer if you get sick at work because it's so prevalent that you can't really prove that you got it at work. This is fairly consistent with the laws of our state regarding the workplace. We're an at will state. If you don't think your workplace is safe, you have to convince them or go work someplace else. You can't sue them for being stupid because you still want to work there. I know other states do it differently and I am not sure I entirely disagree with our system but I am open to other methods.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NC here. Our hospitals are nearing the boiling point. Stay tuned for the surprise and outrage when Billy's heart attack kills him due to a lack of immediately available care.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they post a picture if the democratic governor who wanted to place restrictions, but not a picture of republican labor commissioner.   Nothing strange about that at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Makes me wonder what he considers "serious physical harm". If an agonizing death isn't on his list, what is?


Alphax: It's already caused more harm than most wars, in a shorter amount of time.  I guess 'war' also doesn't qualify with him.


whither_apophis: Then he should have no issue with voluntarily getting infected and refusing all treatment


PaulRB: Let's dose him and his family with COVID and see what happens.  I'm sure he'd be glad to prove his moronically dumb statement.


Misgendering isn't cool, people.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KoolerThanJesus: So they post a picture if the democratic governor who wanted to place restrictions, but not a picture of republican labor commissioner.   Nothing strange about that at all.

[Fark user image image 425x561]


No that's Sheri Berry. She gets us lifted. Her name is on all the elevator certificates.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: KoolerThanJesus: So they post a picture if the democratic governor who wanted to place restrictions, but not a picture of republican labor commissioner.   Nothing strange about that at all.

[Fark user image image 425x561]

No that's Sheri Berry. She gets us lifted. Her name is on all the elevator certificates.


The article only shows a picture of Cooper, but doesn't have a picture of Berry.   Seems strange to me so I posted one
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: KoolerThanJesus: So they post a picture if the democratic governor who wanted to place restrictions, but not a picture of republican labor commissioner.   Nothing strange about that at all.

[Fark user image image 425x561]

No that's Sheri Berry. She gets us lifted. Her name is on all the elevator certificates.


Cherie Berry

I know, because I could never decide if it was supposed to Cherry or Shary, and both options are fun names.

//Cherie Berry lifts me up.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been 10 months. I'd hope by this point assholes like this would've learned to shut up and slink away. Now I'm hoping they get debilitated by coronavirus.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have to start calling the Trump Virus the William Tecumseh Sherman Virus.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: Actually, I was all prepared to be annoyed and subby misunderstood and focused on the wrong word. The key word is not harm, it's workplace.

She's saying that you shouldn't expect to get to sue your employer if you get sick at work because it's so prevalent that you can't really prove that you got it at work. This is fairly consistent with the laws of our state regarding the workplace. We're an at will state. If you don't think your workplace is safe, you have to convince them or go work someplace else. You can't sue them for being stupid because you still want to work there. I know other states do it differently and I am not sure I entirely disagree with our system but I am open to other methods.


The concept of "Duty of Care" a corner stone of our legal system.  What does this mean in this context:

Those who own businesses and homes both have a duty of care to anyone who comes onto their property, to ensure there are no reasonably foreseen dangers. For instance, a clothing store has a duty of care to ensure a tear in the carpet does not remain to trip customers, who might then be injured.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Muta: Mr Guy: Actually, I was all prepared to be annoyed and subby misunderstood and focused on the wrong word. The key word is not harm, it's workplace.

She's saying that you shouldn't expect to get to sue your employer if you get sick at work because it's so prevalent that you can't really prove that you got it at work. This is fairly consistent with the laws of our state regarding the workplace. We're an at will state. If you don't think your workplace is safe, you have to convince them or go work someplace else. You can't sue them for being stupid because you still want to work there. I know other states do it differently and I am not sure I entirely disagree with our system but I am open to other methods.

The concept of "Duty of Care" a corner stone of our legal system.  What does this mean in this context:

Those who own businesses and homes both have a duty of care to anyone who comes onto their property, to ensure there are no reasonably foreseen dangers. For instance, a clothing store has a duty of care to ensure a tear in the carpet does not remain to trip customers, who might then be injured.


Yes, and she's specifically saying that leaving your house right now has been successfully argued to be potentially dangerous. If businesses are allowed to be open, they are not liable for a danger that's prevalent everywhere. That doesn't necessarily exclude individuals from liability if they knowingly bring an active case out of quarantine, but businesses following the recommendations cannot be held accountable for bad luck. You need bailout money to change that dynamic, and to tell everyone to stay home.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This entire pandemic is a test of our common sense as a country, and we've failed pretty badly.

- Common sense should tell you that if lots of people are getting sick from a highly contagious disease and some are dying, stay the fark away from restaurants and bars and stay home as much as possible.  No partying either.  Observe precautions religiously.

-Sure, most people who are dying are over 65. So what?  It's highly contagious.  Do you want to be responsible for the death of a healthy 60 to 80 year old person?

- Extended total lockdowns aren't the answer either at this point.  Why?  Because too many people are infected, and too many break the rules.  The answer is smarter rules.  For example, banning all restaurants is not the answer, but banning indoor dining and bars makes sense.

-Common sense means figuring out the right answers and applying them collectively.  Fingerpointing doesnt help.  Excessive restrictions don't help. Shutting down all businesses indefinitely in different areas doesnt help.

Take care of your health too. Eat right and exercise every day. And if you are under 30, do the right thing. Every.single.day.  Partying can wait.  Your friends can wait.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tuxq: NC here. Our hospitals are nearing the boiling point. Stay tuned for the surprise and outrage when Billy's heart attack kills him due to a lack of immediately available care.


The Greedy Old Pedos will screech "Fake news!" And tell you it's a liberal plot.
 
drxym
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone should drag his ass around some of his local hospitals, making sure to take in the COVID ward & mortuaries.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
World War II lasted from Pearl Harbor (Dec 7, 1941) to VJ day (August 15, 1945). That's 3 years, 8 months. 44 months. We lost about 405,000 people over that period, for a rate of 108,000 people dying per year in World War II.

COVID-19 hit in March. It is December. That's 9 months. We've lost about 283,000 people over 9 months, for a death rate of about 377,000 per year

• So by this gentleman's analysis, despite people dying from covid at 3.5 times the death rate of World War II, covid has no physical risk. By that standard, this gentleman could have told WWII air crews and infantry they were at no risk either, as they were dying at less than a third of the covid death rate.

He would not have been able to understand what the fuss was all about in WWII.

"It is hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it." - Upton Sinclair
 
drxym
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Correction - drag her ass
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's already caused more harm than most wars, in a shorter amount of time.  I guess 'war' also doesn't qualify with him.


War never does to a Republican. That's why they love them so much.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
-"we will not place any restrictions on workplaces. The virus isn't that deadly"
-virus spreads uncontrollably
"We will not place any restrictions on workplaces. The virus is too pervasive at this point"
Brilliant
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cherie Berry quite contrary, how does your ignorance grow?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie:

• COVID-19 hit in March. It is December. That's 9 months. We've lost about 283,000 people over 9 months, for a death rate of about 377,000 per year



Source for my 238K dead claim so far from covid.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KoolerThanJesus: So they post a picture if the democratic governor who wanted to place restrictions, but not a picture of republican labor commissioner.   Nothing strange about that at all.

[Fark user image 425x561]


wtf?

Do you English?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mofa: Yes, North Carolina is choosing business owners over keeping people alive, but they've got other pressing problems. For instance, this person wants to use men's restrooms.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


I'm a biological dude, and I would love to have that guy's body.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: • World War II lasted from Pearl Harbor (Dec 7, 1941) to VJ day (August 15, 1945). That's 3 years, 8 months. 44 months. We lost about 405,000 people over that period, for a rate of 108,000 people dying per year in World War II.

• COVID-19 hit in March. It is December. That's 9 months. We've lost about 283,000 people over 9 months, for a death rate of about 377,000 per year

• So by this gentleman's analysis, despite people dying from covid at 3.5 times the death rate of World War II, covid has no physical risk. By that standard, this gentleman could have told WWII air crews and infantry they were at no risk either, as they were dying at less than a third of the covid death rate.


This is horrifying.  Accurate, inarguable.  But, horrifying.

Thanks for doing the math.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The ur-COVID incident in this country has to be the Washington choir practice. 1.5 hours of close proximity and swapping lung gases. Even though it was a work of innocence and piety, IIRC, 54 out of the 60 choristers contracted the disease and 2 died. [Entirely from memory] The choir practice infections really drove home the highly infectious nature of the disease.

What this announcement seems to be pointing toward is defusing any attempt to hold employers liable for an employee's infection. It does that by implying that infection with COVID-19 is rare. And, yet, as we all know, infection only stays rare if you keep the fark away from each other's lung gases over a span of time that is some duration less than 1.5 hours. Work days are in the neighborhood of 8 hours.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This entire pandemic is a test of our common sense as a country, and we've failed pretty badly.

- Common sense should tell you that if lots of people are getting sick from a highly contagious disease and some are dying, stay the fark away from restaurants and bars and stay home as much as possible.  No partying either.  Observe precautions religiously.

-Sure, most people who are dying are over 65. So what?  It's highly contagious.  Do you want to be responsible for the death of a healthy 60 to 80 year old person?

- Extended total lockdowns aren't the answer either at this point.  Why?  Because too many people are infected, and too many break the rules.  The answer is smarter rules.  For example, banning all restaurants is not the answer, but banning indoor dining and bars makes sense.

-Common sense means figuring out the right answers and applying them collectively.  Fingerpointing doesnt help.  Excessive restrictions don't help. Shutting down all businesses indefinitely in different areas doesnt help.

Take care of your health too. Eat right and exercise every day. And if you are under 30, do the right thing. Every.single.day.  Partying can wait.  Your friends can wait.


Who are you talking to? Your imaginary nephew or some shiat?
Nobody needs your creepy personal "advice" - we need real leadership, and starting Jan 21, we will have it.
At least in the White House, if not the Senate.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right.  Now tell me that evolution hasn't been proven and is just a theory.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time the rickety old elevator at work breaks down, I look at her seal of approval and remember just how full of shiat she is.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: • World War II lasted from Pearl Harbor (Dec 7, 1941) to VJ day (August 15, 1945). That's 3 years, 8 months. 44 months. We lost about 405,000 people over that period, for a rate of 108,000 people dying per year in World War II.

• COVID-19 hit in March. It is December. That's 9 months. We've lost about 283,000 people over 9 months, for a death rate of about 377,000 per year

• So by this gentleman's analysis, despite people dying from covid at 3.5 times the death rate of World War II, covid has no physical risk. By that standard, this gentleman could have told WWII air crews and infantry they were at no risk either, as they were dying at less than a third of the covid death rate.

He would not have been able to understand what the fuss was all about in WWII.

"It is hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it." - Upton Sinclair


This is a perfect example of how journalistic distortion in service of politics spreads creates collective political outrage while stifling discussion.

- the commissioner is a lady not a gentleman

- if you read the entire quote, she was saying the virus cant be regulated as an occupational hazard, not that its harmless in general.  That part of the quote was deleted on purpose by 'journalists'.  "...statistically, the virus has not been proven likely to cause death or serious physical harm from the perspective of an occupational hazard..."

- She may be wrong - perhaps this should be enforced under labor laws - but what exactly is being enforced?  Is a company liable if there's an outbreak at a plant, even if they did there best to enforce Covid measures?  If not, can we rework this to the satisfaction of all parties?

I think she probably IS wrong, but more than ever, 'journalists' dont see their role as informing the public and shining a light to make things better, but rather just smear tactics, edits designed to imply a meaning that was not intended, and advocating for one political party.
The Democratic governor is all too happy to do as little as possible and point the finger.  Same for the other side.

Hold these people accountable.  Hold people around you accountable.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Every time the rickety old elevator at work breaks down, I look at her seal of approval and remember just how full of shiat she is.


Certificate of safety, not reliability.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your risk of becoming seriously ill is 0.33%
You risk of dyeing from it is 3-4%
Clearly there are tons of seemingly healthy people walking around and then POOF!, they're rolling over dead in the street.   I call this pretty serious.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And 9/11 didn't happen, prove me wrong
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Daer21: LeftisRightisWrong: Every time the rickety old elevator at work breaks down, I look at her seal of approval and remember just how full of shiat she is.

Certificate of safety, not reliability.


Do you want to be in an elevator stuck 4 floors up that slips every now and then?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's right that it's futile to try to prosecute a business for a labor violation just because an employee catches the corona. He's wrong because his agency could try to enforce masking and social distancing. He's wrong about the virus and he shouldn't have said that. It's irrelevant to his agency's job and incompetent because he's not a medical expert.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orbister: TwowheelinTim: Makes me wonder what he considers "serious physical harm". If an agonizing death isn't on his list, what is?

Alphax: It's already caused more harm than most wars, in a shorter amount of time.  I guess 'war' also doesn't qualify with him.

whither_apophis: Then he should have no issue with voluntarily getting infected and refusing all treatment

PaulRB: Let's dose him and his family with COVID and see what happens.  I'm sure he'd be glad to prove his moronically dumb statement.

Misgendering isn't cool, people.


You should be happy we don't assume this moronic statement was made by a woman.  Seriously.  When that starts happening, then you can complain.
 
