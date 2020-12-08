 Skip to content
 
(Firehouse)   "Nothing to see here, please disperse"   (firehouse.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Pyrotechnics, Fireworks, raw video, inadvertent fireworks display, Russian firework factory, 4,300-square-foot fireworks factory, New Year, firefighters  
posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 5:28 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Когда они собираются попасть на фабрику фейерверков??
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In America, you light fireworks. In Soviet Russia, fireworks light you!

aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x480]


Shut up Milhouse, no one likes you.

Now! Gotta go find a fireworks factory to set aflame...
 
yms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So about 15 years ago I was stood at our office window, along with the entire floor of coleagues, watching the biggest fire I have ever seen in my entire life.
Somebody had set fire to a huge old derelict warehouse about 100 metres down the road and the heat was so intense we could feel it through the office windows. The fire brigade had to come into our building to check it was still safe for us to be in there it was so huge.
Along comes manager and uses that exact phrase, telling us all to get back to our desks. We just ignored the little bastard.
farking hated that guy, seen him bully a pregnant girl and somebody who was unwell with cancer. Little coont.
Thanks for reminding me of the best fire I have ever seen and one of the worst humans I have ever met subby.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know someone's dog went through through that, and they'll never be the same.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's all fun to watch until it isn't ...

Vuurwerkramp enschede Beelden Explosie
Youtube _etfXcbguZw
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly, interesting...but I was waiting for a big bada boom.
 
