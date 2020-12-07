 Skip to content
Chuck Yeager dead at 97, expected to reach heaven in record time
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Speed, Chuck

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: God Speed, Chuck

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 640x853]


Lol. This was precisely what I came to post when I got the Newsflash submission alert.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Peter is gonna have a hell of a time trying to catch up with him.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he was delicious
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea he was still alive.  Godspeed, fast man.  The airport in Charleston, WV is named for him.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 just insists on being a dick.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got any Beeman's?  I feel like breaking some ribs and the sound barrier in his honor.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played many hours of Chuck Yeager's Air Combat in the early 90s.

Had no idea he was somehow still alive. That's some kind of miracle considering the shiat he did
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously didn't think he was alive.

God speed, Sir.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fogsmoviereviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


The haptics in his flight simulator are off the hook
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: I played many hours of Chuck Yeager's Air Combat in the early 90s.

Had no idea he was somehow still alive. That's some kind of miracle considering the shiat he did


"This'll be a milk run."
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [fogsmoviereviews.files.wordpress.com image 400x225]

The haptics in his flight simulator are off the hook


Is that a man?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn 2020 isn't giving up.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: I had no idea he was still alive.  Godspeed, fast man.  The airport in Charleston, WV is named for him.


I definitely thought he was dead.

He broke the sound barrier once as my dad and I were walking through a parking lot at Edwards AFB. All the alarms went off.

RIP, Yeager, you crazy bastard.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's entry in "he was still alive"?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember playing his flight simulator a lot.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, sir.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a legend.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2016: "look at all the celebrities I killed!"

2020: "Bite me. I got James Bond, Darth Vader and Chuck Yeager."

Godspeed, Chuck.
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Chuck Norris
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A test pilot who lived to 97.  Epic.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97 years is a pretty good run.  Godspeed Mountaineer
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: I played many hours of Chuck Yeager's Air Combat in the early 90s.

Had no idea he was somehow still alive. That's some kind of miracle considering the shiat he did


I immediately started whistling the intro tune from that game when I read your Weeners flight sim I played, on my dad's old 286.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p4p3rm4t3: [Fark user image 767x1024]

RIP Chuck Norris


Poor man. Died because his only crime was not being Bruce Lee in a Bruce Lee movie.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NateAsbestos:
I definitely thought he was dead.

He broke the sound barrier once as my dad and I were walking through a parking lot at Edwards AFB. All the alarms went off.

RIP, Yeager, you crazy bastard.

Yeah you have to be about half crazy to be a test pilot.  Someone's got to do it though.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: A test pilot who lived to 97.  Epic.


Old and bold.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The exception to the old and bold pilot rule.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastard never paid me back for the Beemans!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: west.la.lawyer: A test pilot who lived to 97.  Epic.

Old and bold.


Damn it!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him to live a long and full life.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I parked N7102P next to Glamorous Glennis at Rowan (KRUQ) many years ago.
And me without a camera.

RIP sir, and thanks for the memories.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. Just a few more weeks in 2020 to sneak in all sorts of decent folks.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Sir <'O
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met him when I was 7, he seemed nice but gruff.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds -
and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of


God speed, friend who I have never met, but inspired me so..
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In late 1983 or early 1984 when John Glenn was running for president I went to see "The Right Stuff" with friends.  On the way out someone asked me if I still had doubts about voting for John Glenn.  I answered, "I'm writing in Chuck Yeager."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Mfarker was the real deal.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: thealgorerhythm: [fogsmoviereviews.files.wordpress.com image 400x225]

The haptics in his flight simulator are off the hook

Is that a man?


It damn sure is.

/RIP Sam Shepard, too.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A salute to you, sir. Helluva trip for the advance of technology.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Colts fan, he was just holding out to see the Steelers' perfect season come to an end.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Yeager's Air Combat (PC/DOS) 1991, EA
Youtube OmqPoI936K4


I played the shiat out of this back in the day.

RIP Pilot man.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeager was shot down and captured by the Germans in WWII. He escaped and made it back to the Allies. Protocol was for escapees not to be sent back to combat, so that if they were captured again they couldn't reveal secrets about who helped them in their escape.

Yeager returned to combat.

I assume that Trump will call him a loser, since he prefers pilots that aren't captured.

/fark Trump
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he received a bunch of letters from Top Gun wannabes circa 1985, but he actually wrote me back when I was 14 and had many words of encouragement for my goal to be a fighter pilot. I never became a fighter pilot but it was still cool of him to write me back.

I should look in the attic and see if I still have that letter. Might be worth something.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: A test pilot who lived to 97.  Epic.


There are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are very, very few old, bold pilots.

And now the old, bold contingent lost their Flight Leader.

Rest in peace, General.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: I remember playing his flight simulator a lot.


Me too. It's how I found out he existed.

I figured he'd died a few years back, so I'm doubly sad he died & that I didn't know he was still alive.


Chuck Yeager's Air Combat (PC/DOS) 1991, EA
Youtube OmqPoI936K4


On my brother's PC, his voice always sounded like a garbled machine.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was always afraid of dying. Always. It was my fear that made me learn everything I could about my airplane and my emergency equipment, and kept me flying respectful of my machine and always alert in the cockpit."

Rest well, sir, and thank you.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. There's a name I've not heard in a long time...a long time.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As boy Yeager inspired me, his courage and amazing feats with aircraft feed my curiosity about aircraft, particularly military fighter aircraft, how they worked etc. I had dozens of models when I was a kid. I eventually ended up joining the Navy so I could work on aircraft and wound up working on A7-Es and F-18s.

Thanks for the inspiration Chuck, fly high and land softly.
 
