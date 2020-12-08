 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   The suspect is pantsless, repeat, pantsless   (mlive.com) divider line
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After a brief chase, deputies apprehended a man accused of not wearing pants at the Next Door Food Store in Tallmadge Township."

Boy these guys are really tough on clothing apparently.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They be all like, you need pants to buy.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rare pantsless trifecta is in play....
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least there's one patriot left in this country.  Pants are government overreach, violate my rights, don't prevent STDs which are a French hoax anyway, and are the first step in instituting sharia law.  Good for him for rising to the occasion, standing up for freedom, and proudly flying his flag for all to see.
 
starlost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
where did he go?
the next door food store
sounds of footsteps
is he here?
where?
the next door food store
over there
where?
the next door food store
sounds of footsteps
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pants,
What are they good for?

-absolutely nothin'
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Pants,
What are they good for?

-absolutely nothin'


Sit down, Homer.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Be polite walk on the right: Pants,
What are they good for?

-absolutely nothin'

Sit down, Homer.


okay pal

/breathy
 
