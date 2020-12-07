 Skip to content
 
'Tis the season to discuss the difference between Santa and Satan
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/6
//6
///6...I changed my font you bastards
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I smell another match.com commercial in the making.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When Satan Met 2020
Youtube OTmozhwk9rw
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Match Made in Hell
Youtube KABSYzPqTTg
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


This is why I own my own mic
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

optikeye: [YouTube video: Match Made in Hell]


Thank you.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Once upon a Christmas jolly, as I decked the halls with holly,
and placed a wreath upon my homestead door.
The moonlight blazed through the window, preternaturally it did so,
casting shadowy phantoms upon the hallway floor.

The bilious luminosity of the phosphorus moon,
'cross the landscape outside, was carelessly strewn.
A coach crossed my lawn, drawn by supernatural forces,
a team of sepulchral, undead horses.

The driver so menacing, macabre and sick,
I knew just then, it must be Old Nick.
He pulled on the reins, the horses were primed,
with a ghastly howl, to the rooftop they climbed.

I heard from the roof, a noisome upheaval,
like the banshee howl of festering evil.
Louder it grew, as it fell toward the grate,
I stood there transfixed, awaiting my fate.

He emerged from the hearth, all sooty and red,
and lurched 'cross the floor, like a creature undead.
I stood spellbound, as would have you,
for not Santa, but Satan emerged from the flue.

Red skin, sharp horns and a dark pointed beard,
an astonishing sight, I thought him quite weird.
"Lucifer, Beelzebub, Mephistopheles, Beast!
Of all Christmas Guests, I want YOU the least!"

"Fear not!" said he "nor take me to task.
I simply have a favor to ask."
"In this joyful season, I have dined to excess,
and find myself in alimentary distress."

"Now pray show me to your bathroom door,
lest I soil thy parlor floor."
He entered the bathroom, and then shut the door.
There soon followed a dreadful roar.

The whole house shuddered, the door came unhinged,
I saw through the smoke, that the doorframe was singed.
When the flames had abated, and the bog-roll was incinerated,
stepped the Prince of Darkness into the room.

Though he was now sated, the toilet was obliterated,
as I perceived beyond him, in the caliginous gloom.
He thanked me soundly, and then profoundly, turned to take his leave.

While I pondered deeply, what had uniquely, transpired this Christmas Eve.
He stepped to the mantel, and prepared to arise,
his impending departure a sight for sore eyes.

I called after him, ere he made his farewell,
to demand of him, the future foretell.
"What of my crapper, you evil yapper?  Shall it flush as it did before?"
Quoth the horned one: Nevermore
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Both were invented to threaten the children. Neither exists. Done.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ruler of Hell, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The current ruler would like a word.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


Well, this one is not that fond of cookies and milk..
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I smell many dyslexic Christmas jokes coming.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: [miro.medium.com image 850x478]

Well, this one is not that fond of cookies and milk..


Unless Cookie and Milk are stripper stage names.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about Santana?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have a festive Saturnalia!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Could it be....
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we going green for posting 100 year old jokes now?

Hey mods, take my wife.....please!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SCP-4666
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dad, what does retgre means?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One is a fat, obese bastard because he works out once a year by carrying bags around. The other is in wonderful shape due his daily workout regimen of slinging souls into Hell every single day.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is there to discuss?  They are both made up entities to keep people in line for fear of punishment, or wanting a reward.
 
