 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fascist murderous thugs interviewed by fascist murderous thug advocacy group about what Biden can do to help fascist murderous thuggery   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Police, Police chiefs, police officers, Constable, member of the Minneapolis Police Department, public trust, Mike Chitwood, law enforcement leaders  
•       •       •

1404 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The top two results: Increasing public trust and addressing the call for reform.

You will increase public trust by addressing the call for reform.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?


They don't need to see anything because all protesters are violent and must be gassed. Sheesh. Don't you know ANYTHING????
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?


Probably, if it doesn't "malfunction"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Police Executive Research Forum Police-Embracing Radical Fascists (PERF)

FIxt.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fusillade762: Police Executive Research Forum Police-Embracing Radical Fascists (PERF)

FIxt.


Oh great, like the goddamn TERFs weren't bad enough.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?


A gun! He had a gun!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to increase the public trust?

Stop killing random black and brown people, stop covering for racist cops, stop harassing critics. Actually prosecute your own.

If you don't do this voluntarily, then "reform" will occur in ways that will force compliance. It's coming. People are tired of seeing young black men shot for getting a sandwich. People are tired of cops bullying the elderly. People are tired of seizure laws that encourage inflation of charges because someone likes the looks of your car, and can get it for a song at auction.

Handle your sh*t as folks have been asking. We're done with asking.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. Make people trust us
2. Make Joe Biden praise us
3. Give us more money
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 478x476]


Heart disease always wins.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's what police chiefs think Biden should do to help address issues with law enforcement


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's how these issues need to be addressed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, because these people really want to engage in a meaningful dialog about how to improve the lives of minorities.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The usual nonsense.

A clear majority said they hope the Biden administration will help increase trust in police, with 76% calling it a priority, and 57% wanting to address calls for police reform.
Fewer than half of respondents -- 43% -- said crime reduction was among their top three priorities for next year.

They want Biden to improve their image and reduce crime. They should obviously continue doing what they do.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa but don't the police already have a nation-wide organization that they can all sit down with and reflect on what's so very very wrong and begin by making steps to reform the approach to "protect and serve"? And not just the white people but ALL the people?

What's Biden gonna do? I guess he could start by having the FBI arrest all those petulant child-sherrifs. That could be a start.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x417]
Yeah, because these people really want to engage in a meaningful dialog about how to improve the lives of minorities.


oh, look. Dinosaurs.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?


No, but not because of the shield, they just 'malfunction' at the most inopportune times.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some officers say there's a 'lack of resources' to fund basic needs of police

Maybe stop spending money on things like MRAPs. You really don't need those to break up a suburban teenager's house party
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The usual nonsense.

A clear majority said they hope the Biden administration will help increase trust in police, with 76% calling it a priority, and 57% wanting to address calls for police reform.
Fewer than half of respondents -- 43% -- said crime reduction was among their top three priorities for next year.

They want Biden to improve their image and reduce crime. They should obviously continue doing what they do.


TFA also said that admin and officers don't trust Biden fearing a Defund The Police agenda. I guess patrol cars only have AM radio.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've said it before in past similar threads, but I'll repeat it here.  The baseline level of justice in the human specie will ALWAYS be mob justice.  If your system of justice is better than that, then great, it will operate and society will trek onward.

When you baseline level of justice doesn't meet this standard, then the society will force it back to the level of mob justice, and mob justice is ugly, violent, and often incorrect, but it's still at the bare minimum some level of justice.

Over the passed year we've seen white collar crime go unpunished except in the most extreme cases, and even then super light sentences.  Meanwhile, enforcers are carrying out executions in the street for the crime of simply existing.

Either this gets fixed, or we return to the baseline standard default.  You want a civil and peaceful society? Then fix this shiat, or it will be fixed for you.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The top two results: Increasing public trust and addressing the call for reform.

Haha.  Good one.  They want Biden to fix the problems they created by shiatting in their own beds. Also:note they want him to "address the calls for reform", not actually cause reform.  They want us to shut up about reforms.

Defund them. We can't even get cops to make people wear a piece of cloth--Why would you think cops can catch bad guys, solve murders or keep the peace?

So...what good are they? They, all by themselves, through their own past and continued actions, have shattered the public's trust in them.

Now they're sad that nobody likes them, their red hats, their Klan hoods, their assaults, murders, and bullying?

And they want Biden to fix it.

Hahaha.

/You got a problem and you call the cops? Now you got two problems.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go back to enforcing existing consent decrees and seek new ones whenever they are merited. Trump did absolutely nothing with the federal oversight of cops and the little piggies took it as a green light to kill brown people and bash skulls with impunity.

There is a long way to go to restore public trust and reform these departments, but the first step is to bring them to heel.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So law enforcement is never going to see that they need to make some changes, in house?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And here I was expecting this to be about Antifa interviewing the Chinese Communist Party.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The top two results: Increasing public trust and addressing the call for reform.

Haha.  Good one.  They want Biden to fix the problems they created by shiatting in their own beds. Also:note they want him to "address the calls for reform", not actually cause reform.  They want us to shut up about reforms.

Defund them. We can't even get cops to make people wear a piece of cloth--Why would you think cops can catch bad guys, solve murders or keep the peace?

So...what good are they? They, all by themselves, through their own past and continued actions, have shattered the public's trust in them.

Now they're sad that nobody likes them, their red hats, their Klan hoods, their assaults, murders, and bullying?

And they want Biden to fix it.

Hahaha.

/You got a problem and you call the cops? Now you got two problems.


Let me get this straight....

You're not a fan of law enforcement, but you want them to enforce mask mandates?  Yeesh.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Czars. Conservatives dared to bring the term into the executive branch. Like XML and violence is the rumor out of Slashdot. More Czars.

Czars to the drugs. Czars to the pestilence. Czars trump State's rights. Czars.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's what the federal government can do with local police:

1 - If they are receiving federal funding, cut it off.
2 - If they are receiving steep discounts on military equipment, cut it off.
3 - If they are receiving military equipment for free, cut it off.
4 - Create a branch of the DOJ that specifically investigates, prosecutes, and penalizes criminal law enforcement officer behavior.
5 - Create special federal prisons for criminal LEOs separate from gen-pop (this is a strategic maneuver, save your rabid "throw them in gen-pop" outrage for someone else)
6 - Finally, remove Qualified Immunity

Everything else that needs to happen in order to reform LOCAL police, needs to be done at the Local and maybe State level.

Police reform, STARTS in your city, and starts with YOU.

Get involved in local politics and not just shout into the ether of the internet or blacking out your picture on social media. Pay attention to what's happening in your town/city and at the very least, raise awareness about what's going on to your neighbors.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe the article should have said "interviewed Police Chefs," since the guy who is your waiter is always also the manager and owner and food buyer and cook and menu designer and dishwasher and busboy.

It's almost like NCIS has only one character, and Gibbs (and his boss and the SECNAV) were written out in Episode 1 after the pilot.

Even socialists have heirarchies.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should start by demilitarizing the police.  Reclaim all the military hardware that has been passed down to local police departments by the Pentagon.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Here's what police chiefs think Biden should do to help address issues with law enforcement


[Fark user image 480x360]

Here's how these issues need to be addressed.


"You're fired" is a Trump thing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like they say anything about police unions / "benevolent associations" here. Hmm.
 
metric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know the "defund" mantra polls poorly, but this Oakland cop managed to pull down $640,000.00 last year with OT and perks.

Also this Philly police chief is more marvel than fascist.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snort: Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 478x476]

Heart disease always wins.


https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201​2​06/covid-passes-heart-disease-as-top-u​-s-killer
 
Brofar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know many cops and they truly can be the biggest snowflakes.

I used to be surprised by that, but as I got older, I now I realize it's the reason they BECAME cops.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You want to increase the public trust?

Stop killing random black and brown people, stop covering for racist cops, stop harassing critics. Actually prosecute your own.

If you don't do this voluntarily, then "reform" will occur in ways that will force compliance. It's coming. People are tired of seeing young black men shot for getting a sandwich. People are tired of cops bullying the elderly. People are tired of seizure laws that encourage inflation of charges because someone likes the looks of your car, and can get it for a song at auction.

Handle your sh*t as folks have been asking. We're done with asking.



Meanwhile....

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/08/us/ohi​o​-police-shooting-casey-goodson/index.h​tml

Gee, why don't people trust them?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?

They don't need to see anything because all protesters are violent and must be gassed. Sheesh. Don't you know ANYTHING????


You sure about that?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?

They don't need to see anything because all protesters are violent and must be gassed. Sheesh. Don't you know ANYTHING????

You sure about that?


I was bing sarcastic
 
kobrakai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: kobrakai: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Bennie Crabtree: What's with the Mad Max Halloween outfit in the pic?

[Fark user image 780x438]

Can that body cam see anything through the blurry shield?

They don't need to see anything because all protesters are violent and must be gassed. Sheesh. Don't you know ANYTHING????

You sure about that?

I was bing sarcastic


Ah. Sarcasm gets lost online sometimes.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.