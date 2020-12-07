 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   ATV turns left, she went right   (katv.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Arkansas highway, Woman, Little Rock, Arkansas, ATV, Texas  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 10:41 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one of the reasons they are illegal to operate on roads in some places.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"an ATV on a Arkansas highway"

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "an ATV on a Arkansas highway"

[memegenerator.net image 625x450]



FTFY.  Ride one of those things, you get what you get.  No sympathy from me.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honda Rancher ATV Gilmore fell off the vehicle when the driver turned into a church parking lot

that's a Honda rancher ATV. 50 and riding on the luggage rack. Hmmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's one of the reasons they are illegal to operate on roads in some places.


They aren't any safer on trails.  Kid like 16 or so died riding one around here a few years back.  Some of them are WAY more powerful than people realize.  You flip it and it lands on top of you, well it's not great.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet she didn't have her seat belt on.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "an ATV on a Arkansas highway"

[memegenerator.net image 625x450]


And then, Bob's your uncle.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nekom: cretinbob: That's one of the reasons they are illegal to operate on roads in some places.

They aren't any safer on trails.  Kid like 16 or so died riding one around here a few years back.  Some of them are WAY more powerful than people realize.  You flip it and it lands on top of you, well it's not great.


I've pulled more than 2 people out of the woods.
Snowmobiles are even worse.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.